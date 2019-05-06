Sentiment Speaks: There Is Certainly A Lot Of Bull In This Market

I expect the market to be able to take us a bit higher before we see a sizable correction.

Investors seem to be quite confident of the market's ability to continue much higher from here.

Just 5 months ago, many were quite certain the market was heading into the abyss. And, today, I am seeing comments like these:

“I am thinking my target of 4000 in 2019 and 5000 in 2020 is MUCH too conservative at this time. I'm thinking we can see the S&P near 100,000 by 2029- that's 5 doubles in 10 years.” "There is absolutely zero reason to worry about a market top. The bull rally is barely getting started and I expect another 15% appreciation in the next 12 months."

In fact, this past week, a CNBC interview of Chamath Palihapitiya, a venture capitalist of whom I have never heard before this interview, was making the rounds, in which he noted:

"The odds that there’s a recession anymore in any Western country of the world is almost next to impossible now...”

During his tenure as chairman of the Federal Reserve, Alan Greenspan testified many times before various committees of Congress. In front of the Joint Economic Committee, Greenspan noted that markets are driven by “human psychology” and “waves of optimism and pessimism.” Greenspan seems to understand markets better than most.

And, we have certainly seen both extremes in optimism and pessimism over the last six months. Currently, I believe we are heading into an extreme in optimism. Make no mistake about it. When you begin to see investors feeling this confident about the current trend in the stock market, you have to be on high alert for a change of trend.

Last year, we were on high alert during the period of optimism that concluded in the fall of 2018, and when we broke below 2880SPX, we were looking for a period of pessimism to take hold. And, when the market bottomed within our target of 2250-2335 (the futures bottomed at 2316), we were looking for another period of optimism to take hold. Our minimum target at the time was 2800SPX, with the potential to rally as high as 3011-40, as we noted at the time.

While my expectation in March was that the market would top out in the 2865-85SPX region, the structure presented us with the potential that we can extend up to the 3011-40 region. So, we modified our expectations before we broke out of my initial topping target. At this time, the market is still pointing to that higher target.

But, again, I have to note the extreme optimism which is becoming more prevalent throughout the market. And, I think it will have a much more profound impact in the coming years, as I have highlighted in this article: Why Are Investors So Foolish?

As I noted last week, “as long as noted support is not violated in the coming week, I am expecting a rally to 2955/65 next, potentially on our way to the 3011-3045SPX region over the coming weeks.”

The high struck this past week 2954SPX and then we experienced a corrective pull back (even though we came up a bit short of my “ideal” target of 2965SPX for this past week). But, it seems that the market is now setting up for that next move to the 3011-45SPX region. So, as long as the 2880SPX region is held as support on any further weakness early in the coming week, I think we will likely be heading towards 3011-45SPX in the month of May. It would take a sustained reversal below 2880/84SPX to reconsider that potential. Such a break down would suggest that the upside is rather limited relative to the potential downside in the coming months.

And, yes, I am still expecting a much larger degree correction to be seen in the last half of 2019.

