Our Concerns About Pareteum Were Overblown

However, in the ensuing discussion, we recently were confronted with valuable pieces of information that have greatly lessened our concerns.

We have reasons to be extra careful with these small stocks, forcing ourselves to manually override any cognitive bias on purpose.

We halved the position of Pareteum in the SHU portfolio as concerns were raised by reputable SA authors which lessened our comfort level.

The last time we wrote why we had cooled on Pareteum (TEUM), the fast-growing CPaaS provider, not everybody took a liking to that article. What we know as reputable SA authors, The Oil & Gas Investment Bulletin and Henrik Alex had raised some concerns and we felt that these were too serious to ignore.

We'll get back to these concerns below, but here is an overriding reason why one should take concerns seriously. Pareteum is one of those stocks that promise investors potentially life-changing returns.

We have followed quite a few of these before and in each case one can see a similar pattern developing. These companies invariably develop a community of devotees:

Many don't want to hear any concerns and are very good at explaining these away (one could call this active cognitive dissonance).

We fear many put all their money in the stock (or worse, more than that on margin).

In more than one case we have seen this attitude led to investors being wiped out. Life-changing indeed, but not quite how they imagined it.

Take for instance the example of Sphere 3D (ANY), a company which promised some neat virtualization/containerization tricks (the details of which aren't really relevant for this article).

We got that one via a (now defunct) newsletter and it looked exciting enough to take up, but we have to say that from the start, it all seemed a little bit too good to be true.

We bombarded the writer of the newsletter with questions and concerns, but he always had an answer, and the company at that time was issuing some seemingly impressive PRs.

The newsletter and the company had a religious following which congregated on a Sphere 3D forum, but there were two dissenters on that forum who were accused of all sorts of things.

After some time weighing up their deliberations we arrived at the conclusion that these dissenters were basically right, we got out of the stock and we ourselves became the subject of derision and abuse, even when it was already blatantly obvious that the company was basically a fraud.

Unfortunately, we've seen many of these Sphere 3D bulls being wiped out (the company itself survives miraculously by issuing tons of new shares).

What we're not saying is that Pareteum is a fraud, or like Sphere 3D. What we are saying is that one should not dismiss contrarian information and viewpoints out of hand and that at first sight, there are some similarities:

In terms of promising life-changing investments (even management itself has argued for a $25 share price in a few years, and this when the stock price was half that of today's).

It has a very loyal following, some of its members lash out equally at anyone that is even mildly critical, or (like us) merely raises some possible concerns.

We can only suspect that some of these people are in with all of their net wealth.

There are some less comfortable facts, a substantial and rising short count, a CFO with an unfortunate episode in his past and a PR effort that some consider overly promotional.

We don't think Pareteum is a fraud, but given these characteristics, we're very keen not to discard any contrarian information and viewpoints out of hand.

These little companies can be very risky. We've seen instances where companies had a winning technology (even used by competitors) but went down to management fraud, for instance.

You have to really check and double check, and keep doing that; basically one has to manually override one's natural propensity to cognitive bias. This is really essential, in our view and it's what we try to do, as we've seen the damage it can cause from up close.

That this attitude doesn't endear one to all investors isn't surprising, as we have experienced once more, but it's part of the job.

The concerns

One reason why we went public with some concerns was to let our followers know, as we feel a duty to them. Another was to solicit responses. We got responses, a couple of them that came only fairly recently were pretty convincing ones, so that we're happy to tell you that our concerns have considerably lessened. We basically had two concerns:

Signs of dodgy backlog (customers which are unlikely to provide multi-million dollar revenue).

Substantial discrepancy between the evolution of backlog and revenue guidance.

In summary, the good news is that the first has mostly cleared up (at least for us) and the second was never that important. Let's start with the first.

Pareteum almost never discloses the names of its customers yet these are supposed to be responsible for an exploding three-year backlog (now standing at $938M).

However, the Oil & Gas Traders Bulletin unearthed a PR in which it actually did name some customers, and these were supposed to be responsible for $50M in three-year backlog.

He argued that, given the nature of these customers, this was rather unlikely and he seemed to have a point. We add to that that on prior articles we held The Oil & Gas Traders Bulletin (TOGB) in good standing (as well as Henrik Alex).

If right, the implications could potentially be rather scary because it pointed to a situation in which of the few customer names we have, a large fraction looked dodgy. That is, the problem could be large, very large even. We simply didn't know, and this made us lose some enthusiasm and cut our position in the stock in half.

However, despite what we thought is the good standing of TOGB, we should have double-checked his info. While it turns out that most of the companies mentioned look indeed terribly unlikely to generate anywhere close to $50M in revenue, as one keen observer pointed out, one could very well be capable of just that.

Indeed, that customer is ACN Europe. While TOGB derides this as a multi-level marketing company (which it is), it happens to be the biggest in Europe (from the company website):

ACN is the world’s largest direct seller of telecommunications, energy and essential services for home and business, but more importantly, they’ve provided a vehicle for countless individuals to change their lives.

And it is in the telecom business, that is, ACN alone could have signed up for a three-year, close to $50M contract, that isn't out of the realm of possibilities. That these other customers look indeed dodgy (that is, it's hard to imagine them bringing in millions of revenue) suddenly becomes much less relevant.

So backlog isn't dodgy after all, or at least not on the basis of the little info we have. That one PR in which customers were named, while indeed containing seemingly unimportant customers which were unlikely to generate millions, let alone tens of millions in revenue (per 3 years), does contain a customer that could do just that.

Discrepancy between backlog and revenue guidance

This was always our lesser concern, as we argued on numerous times the company could simply stop producing backlog figures altogether and the problem would disappear.

On top of that, one could cut backlog in half (it currently stands at a whopping $938M) and the company would still have a pretty impressive growth perspective.

But even here our concerns have lessened. In a presentation for the AGM in September last year the company split out its backlog per year (the last time it did that) and the 2019 figure was $84M. There were two concerns for us here:

We took that $84M as pertaining to Pareteum before the acquisitions (of Artilium and iPass). That is, per September 2018 figures and at 100% conversion, Pareteum alone would rake in $84M in revenues.

Since September backlog has doubled, so that $84M 2019 figure was a substantial underestimation even.

That was difficult to square with the $105M-115M revenue guidance for 2019 for the company as a whole, including Artilium and iPass (together probably good for $70M-75M, leaving $30M-45M for Pareteum, way below that $84M).

On top of that, revenue guidance in the November presentation for the iPass acquisition for 2019 was $144M, so we were left with the curious situation where backlog explodes, but revenue guidance moves backwards.

And the backward move in revenue guidance is substantial, as we think it almost exclusively pertains to Pareteum, not Artilium or iPass.

This gap can be explained to some extent:

Management no longer assumes 100% conversion of backlog, but for 2019 it is comfortable with 75-80%.

It could be (like last year) that the company significantly exceeds its own revenue guidance.

But another observer suggested a third way to explain much of this gap. What if that $84M in 2019 backlog from the AGV presentation in September last year includes Artilium?

While that acquisition only closed on October 1, it is indeed possible that Artilium is included in that $84M. We were a bit tripped up by the fact that the $84M is described as backlog, not revenue, but as it happens, what is backlog now will convert in revenue next year. So it's entirely possible Artilium is included in that $84M and then the figures fit.

In any case, we argued multiple times that our concerns here were much less as one could cut backlog in half and the company would still have really good growth opportunities, but we no longer have worries here.

What to look for in Q1 figures

Well, revenue for starters. With 7 weeks of iPass, revenue will be close to $20M. A beat of that is likely to give the shares a nice fillip if there isn't any bad news from cash flow or operational performance.

We're not terribly concerned about profitability, it would be a bonus if it can turn a profit, but we're more focused on cash flow.

We're still a little bit in the dark of its operational model as the picture is clouded by the two acquisitions. A main question we have is how much it can ramp up revenues without having to hire significant amount of new people.

That is, we are wondering about its operational model. Pareteum before the acquisitions looked like a spectacular story in this respect as it was able to almost double the revenue per employee from $277K in Q3 2017 to $492K per employee in Q3 2018 before the Artilium acquisition took that number down somewhat in Q4 (at $415K).

We are keen to get any info (or guidance) which can shed light on where the company can be on this going forward. As we understand it, the model is front-loaded with regards to labor needs.

That is, it involves considerable amount of hands-on work early on, hooking customers up and customizing solutions, but after that's done revenue streams become less labor-intensive and more automatic.

Another nice feature of its business is that customers tend to considerably expand on its first contract with the dollar net retention rate at over 200% in Q4, which is pretty phenomenal.

Conclusion

We have to argue that the company has a fairly substantial short position (13.7M, 13.6% of the float) which is rising. It has a CFO with one unfortunate episode, and a PR policy which some investors experience as overly promotional.

With reputable SA contributors pointing to other problems (discussed above) there were legitimate reasons for concern and taking a second look. However, after some fruitful discussions we arrive at the conclusion that these concerns are much less serious than they first appeared.

