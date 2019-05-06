SS&C: Assessing The Sell-Off

After starting 2019 strong, SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) suffered a correction last week following a disappointing quarter and weak guidance. In terms of price, SSNC likely suffered due to profit-taking, as the stock was under $45 at the beginning of the year. From a fundamentals standpoint, weakness in the company’s quarterly results could have revamped fears of its exposure to the hedge fund industry.

Although the stock might have been overextended following its run into earnings, the bullish case for SSNC was built on its organic growth and cross-selling opportunities, following its mergers with DST and Intralinks. So far, this has yet to materialize. Even though SSNC has an excellent track record with acquisitions, expectations might have been too high entering into the earnings report. Investors shouldn’t panic, as synergies take time to materialize, especially regarding cross-selling.

Quarterly Results

SSNC beat on the bottom line and posted in line revenue. Overall revenue growth reflects the multiple 2018 acquisitions, so the focus for investors is on organic growth. For the quarter, top line organic growth was a disappointing 1.3%, with organic revenue growth guidance decreased to 1.5% to 3.4%. Although SSNC is excelling in cost synergies from its acquisitions, the lack of organic growth is concerning, as UBS analyst Alex Kramm noted in the earnings call (the same bank which expected organic outperformance in March):

“Just coming back to organic growth for a second, I know obviously everyone is very focused on integrating but clearly organic growth still matter[s]... also what in the business maybe is running a little bit softer than you thought originally given that you markets up hedge funds are doing better, et cetera.”

Management didn’t have an exact answer to this question. They noted they’re cutting some revenue sources from DST that were no-margin products, but those don’t count in the organic revenue for this quarter. Most of the conference call was built on asking about the lack of organic growth, but no clear takeaway was made available by management.

On the cost side, the company is ahead of schedule with expected synergies in the DST acquisition, as it is at $265 million versus an expected long-term target of $300 million. Although never stated by management, it's possible SSNC may have underestimated the costs of integrating DST with itself. Specifically, it sounds like SSNC is performing a full-scale reorganization of DST:

“We think it will accelerate through the year and for a whole can comment on that and we have a lot of initiatives that we're pretty optimistic about and - again we thought, when we bought DST that we were going to have somewhere around $125 million to $250 million worth of synergies.



We are already at 265 and I think we will get to the 300 that we're targeting by the end of 2021. I'm so we try to put our management time where we can make the most impact on our financial statement soon. Obviously, getting into the sales cycle on these long sales cycles and trying to change attitudes and approaches it's a difficult process. But we've been working at it and we're going to keep working at it and we've got some really good people working on it and we have a lot of confidence in their capabilities.”

Earlier in the call, SSNC noted that it added a new head of sales in financial services for DST, as well as a new head of sales for healthcare. There was also a comment about the addition of several new sales members.

Secular Trends and Growth Drivers

Despite the near-term headwinds and the disappointing quarter, SSNC is still benefiting from strong secular trends. Hedge funds are increasing their IT, compliance, and alternative data investments. Mutual funds and ETFs are continuously fighting to lower their fees, and similar to corporates investing in digitalization to lower their costs, mutual funds and ETFs need to improve their IT architecture to lower their overhead as well. To do this, they need SSNC.

Source: SSNC (presentation)

As high frequency trading, algorithmic trading, and nanosecond trades continue to become more prevalent, funds and financial institutions need their IT architecture to support this activity, whether it means handling a larger amount of data volumes (scalability provided by cloud architecture), automating manual processes (the recently enhanced Algo Wheel) and/or adding data integration capabilities (such as the AWD offering). Through acquisitions and internal innovation, SSNC has built an end-to-end offering to handle the entire IT architecture. This in itself lowers costs for firms, as IT departments don’t have to handle building interfaces or integrating applications.

Source: SSNC (presentation)

However, due to the industry environment, SSNC has to ensure it's at the forefront of tech innovation. Which means ensuring it has offerings that improve efficiency, workflow time frames, and exception handling. On the IT side, this means investing in RPA/automation, machine learning-backed workflows, and an underlying AI foundation to enhance workflow, compliance, and reporting speeds.

Similar to other companies in the enterprise software space, SSNC will continue to be forced to increase spending, whether to acquire competitors or innovate internally, in order to protect its competitive position. But this also can become an advantage, as the company can pass on its technological capabilities into new offerings and new industries.

Corporate Treasury

One of those new offerings is SS&C Singularity, as described on the company's website:

“SS&C Singularity is the first smart investment operations and accounting system - a true cloud-based solution designed to support the operating model of financial institutions. Built from the ground up with embedded disruptive technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Workflow Optimization and Advance Predictive Analytics, Singularity drives significant cost savings and continuous improvement through superior operational efficiency.”

Though it is a new offering, and likely will need to go through an early adopter phase before impacting the financials, Singularity is an ambitious product that appears to be far beyond its competitors, at least compared to publicly available information regarding the company's products.

Though not quite capable of entering the corporate treasury market, the combination of Singularity and the Intralinks acquisition led me to believe that SSNC will likely enter the treasury management industry soon, as Intralinks is already in that industry and Singularity is similar to an overall treasury management system. Although I speculated that SSNC could buy Kyriba to enter this space (Kyriba was bought in late March by a P/E firm), it now looks like the company may forgo buying a vendor and use its current capabilities to enter the market. As stated in the earnings conference call:

“Well, I think that's a really good question and it's something that we have a lot of interest in. I think what we're doing right now is seeing making sure that with the assets we have, that we are putting together the types of solutions that our clients want and then as we go out and chill them whether it's our singularity product that's getting a lot of traction [is] the [Eze Eclipse] product now has 65 clients.



We have a lot of stuff coming into the marketplace and Intralinks as well. And so we want to make sure that we have a strong handle on what we can offer without any more acquisitions. And then go after acquisitions that we think will really enhance that profile.”

Similar to what I wrote last quarter, SSNC would likely buy a cash management vendor, as its Singularity and Eze Eclipse offerings could likely be used to create a solution that handles transactions, accounting, and risk management, leaving a cash management / bank connectivity solution the lacking capability needed to be an end-to-end solution. The implication from the above quote likely refers to them assessing whether they can build this capability in-house or buy a current vendor. The two vendors I can see SSNC target are both owned by P/E firms (Kyriba and Finastra), so unless the company targets them, it looks like it will need to buy a niche player, as the other market players are likely too large for an acquisition by SSNC.

Source: Strategic Treasurer (presentation link)

Apps Run The World estimates that the addressable market will be $3.5 billion for Treasury and Risk Management, which appears to be measured by combining the revenue posted by the top 10 vendors. Many companies rely on Excel sheets or internal solutions to handle their treasury department, so the addressable market will likely increase as the treasury management market grows and vendors start producing lower-cost offerings.

Financial Health and Valuation

Revisiting the quarter end, management wanted the focus to be on cost savings and margins, and not on the top line weakness. When answering a question regarding whether investors can expect a return to 60% non-GAAP gross margins, management answered:

“Well, I think if you look at the synergies. And we've got another 35 million at DST in another now and a 25 million as an Interlinks, a good part of those will be gross margins. So those are, those will continue the acquisition will continue to improve our gross margin and then our target of improving operating margins by 50 bps the year, a good portion of that is also at gross margin as we continue to invest in research and development and sales”

Management has all but stated that margins will be deflated for the next couple years, as they perform a bit of a reorganization plan, integrate all of these new acquisitions, and bring to market their new offerings, such as Eze Eclipse and Singularity.

Meanwhile, investors can expect an aggressive debt paydown strategy, as SSNC looks to regain flexibility in its balance sheet. The company is currently sitting on over $8 billion in debt versus $137 million in operating cash flow last quarter. Debt will likely drag on the financial stability of SSNC for several years going forward, and the lack of organic growth will magnify this weakness if it continues. Since the company's DST acquisition, it’s paid down over $1 billion in debt and is now operating at a 4.4 leverage to consolidated EBITDA ratio. Regardless, its balance sheet is weak, and investors will need to see organic growth tick up before feeling confident in the company'sfinancial health.

This weakness also brings SSNC’s valuation down as well. Currently, the company is trading at a 15.9 consensus forward P/E. However, midpoint guidance is for $1.0 billion in net income and $1.1 billion in operating cash flow, with current market cap at $15.1 billion. If SSNC is able to overcome its rough quarter, it isn’t hard to see the company becoming even more undervalued when compared with the S&P average. However, it’s hard to outright state that SSNC is undervalued, given their organic growth disappointment, the DST integration struggles mentioned on the call, and its overall financial health.

Investor Takeaway

Now that the earnings call is over and the stock has reacted, investors need to focus on the future. Admittedly, the near-term outlook is not favorable, as expectations are low for this current quarter following that call. However, SSNC is in the process of improving internal efficiency and addressing synergy opportunities, which includes management and sales team turnover, cutting no-margin offerings, and having products that are still too new to show up in the financials.

I’m still anticipating a treasury management system offering in the near to mid-term that will be in line with the company's diversification away from financial institutions and funds, which started with entering the healthcare market through the DST acquisition. Valuation reflects the lack of organic growth and financial health, and these two will likely not get significantly better next quarter. However, I believe that the market expected SSNC to integrate DST at a quicker rate than possible given SSNC’s track record.

As new offerings such as Eze Eclipse, AWD, and Singularity move past the early adopter stage and SSNC finishes up its integration and reorganization of DST, the company is positioned to increase organic growth and increase margins to pre-merger highs. To support the bullish thesis, SSNC will likely need to have a bullish second-quarter conference call and post stronger third-quarter results, or else investors may start questioning the financial health and lack of value creation.

