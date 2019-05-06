Testing Time

Solid labour market data in the U.S. and a robust Q1 GDP print have not dented market-implied expectations that the next move by the Fed will be a cut.

The Q1 earnings numbers have kicked up a lot of dust across sectors and individual companies, which is good news for stock-pickers eager to prove their worth. For markets as a whole, though, I see little change in the underlying narrative relative to what I have been talking about recently.

Equity investors remain focused on what policymakers are saying rather than what they’re doing, sticking with the idea that central banks, and perhaps even politicians at large, have their backs. Bond markets are nodding in agreement. Solid labour market data in the U.S. and a robust Q1 GDP print have not dented market-implied expectations that the next move by the Fed will be a cut. And in the eurozone, markets have priced out an adjustment in the deposit rate through 2021. Blackrock’s Rick Rieder summed it up neatly last week by referring to the asymmetric outlook for policy. I am paraphrasing, but the idea goes something like this: “If central banks raise rates, they will do so slowly and hesitantly. If they have to cut, due to tightening financial conditions and a slowing economy, they will do so fast and aggressively.” I would even wrap in fiscal policy here, though this admittedly tends to operate more slowly, and over a longer time frame than monetary policy.

1 4 Click to enlarge Notes:

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.