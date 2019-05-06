Lundin Petroleum In Q1: Positive FCF, Debt Reduction

Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LUPEY, OTCPK:LNDNF, OTCPK:LNDNY), a Swedish E&P firm focused on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, which I have been covering since November 2018, presented its Q1 earnings to the investor community on May 2. After reading the report, I should conclude that I am not confused or disappointed. I have already noticed a drop in revenue, cash flow, and net income of its Scandinavian peer Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) and anticipated something similar in consolidated statements of LUPEY. After the announcement, which contained dramatic EPS slump and weaker top line, Lundin's share price went into a tailspin, lost ~3.2% on May 2. I do not concur with the market, which was noticeably disenchanted and expressed its sentiment in a virtually straightforward manner pushing shares down. Though such response is explainable and shares again slipped ~0.85% on May 3, I do not expect the sell-off to accelerate and gain momentum, because growth prospects of the company are still stellar. The example of Aker BP, which was severely beaten by the market and after the announcement lost 6.15% (see the chart on the Oslo Stock Exchange) but then rebounded and gained ~0.71% on May 3, might hint that bears could prevail over bulls for a few days, but then they will retreat.

Recent weakness is, surely, not justified by the company's projects pipeline and growth prospects. I also believe FCF-focused investors who are aware of the immense value that is locked inside Lundin's asset base were not disappointed by Q1.

Johan Sverdrup Phase 2. Source: Equinor.com

A more in-depth look

Production during the quarter was not abnormal, as 78.8 kboepd ideally fits into the 75-95 kboepd range promised by the company during the Capital Markets Day. To rewind, in FY18 average production amounted to 81.1 kboepd. In Q1, the output from the Edvard Grieg oilfield, the firm's flagship at the moment, was above expectations "supported by strong production efficiency," while the Ivar Aasen and the Alvheim area have not surprised. Average oil price per barrel dropped to $64.78 ($66.23 in 4Q18), while the average gas price per barrel of oil equivalent also slipped sharply to $40.87 ($51.01 in 4Q18). Expectedly, total revenue fell 29% compared to 1Q18. As Lundin is frugal, its operating costs are minuscule (Q1 opex of $4.51 per barrel), I touched upon that matter in all my previous articles. Production costs of $5.65/bbl are also on the industry-leading level. As a consequence, the operating margin of 54.3% is above reproach. What is more, net financial items are quite low, only 11.5% of EBIT. The fly in the ointment is that taxes are burdensome. On the Q1 income statement, Lundin reported taxes of $181.3 million, or 40% of revenue. However, even under such a pressure net margin remained quite respectable, 11%. As a reminder, in Q4 the company turned unprofitable due to higher taxes and currency exchange headwinds.

At first glance, Lundin's debt of $3.3 billion looks humongous. Investors might ask if the company with negative net worth is on the brink of insolvency. By all means, it is not so. The clue is that Lundin's operating expenses, as I mentioned above, are diminutive; as a result, its EBITDA margin equals 77%; net CFFO margin of 70% is another merit. So, it is not coincidental that with such whopping margins its Net debt/EBITDA stands at 1.77x. What is more, during the quarter the firm paid only $40.9 million as interest. Apparently, it has no issues with debt servicing, and financial position is robust. However, investors might be confused by a sharp drop in shareholder equity, which plummeted from $ (384) million to $ (830.3) million. That happened because dividends payable ($501.2 million) were classified as a current liability. So, that should not provoke bouts of anxiety.

Free Cash Flow

Unquestionable virtue of Lundin Petroleum is its free cash flow. That had not changed in Q1, even despite weaker revenue and high taxes reported on the income statement. The company actually paid to the government only $6.4 million, while current and deferred taxes that was added back to net result on the cash flow statement were $181.3 million in total. The net operating cash flow of $345.8 million was enough to cover capital investments and decommissioning costs of $250 million fully. In sum, quarterly levered free cash flow (after decommissioning costs paid) amounted to $95.8 million. It's well above the net result ($54.9 million), underpinning excellent earnings quality. Investors should also pay attention to the fact that stunning free cash flow generation during the quarter allowed Lundin Petroleum to optimize its capital structure and reduce debt by $70.9 million.

Dividend

From the dividend investing perspective, LUPEY looks like a stock worth considering. At the moment its dividend yield equals 4.83%. DPS is sustainable even under oil market pressure, as the company will likely remain FCF-positive even with Brent of ~$45 per barrel (see p. 74 of the CMD presentation), as resilient cash flow generation will be bolstered by new projects coming on stream. 2019 dividend of $500 million has been already approved by the Annual General Meeting (see p.2 of the report).

Update on valuation

Upon cursory inspection, a gargantuan 218x P/E of Lundin Petroleum looks unjustifiably expensive. Indeed, such a ratio does not make the stock an attractive investment. The gist is that Q1 EPS was very weak because it had been distorted by the high tax rate and equaled only $0.16 compared to $0.68 in 1Q18; as a result, trailing twelve months EPS fell to $0.14, while 2018 EPS was $0.66. So, P/E jumped to that abnormal level. However, P/E is not the only metric that should be used as an indicator of overvaluation or undervaluation of the company; in my previous coverages, I also took into account EV/2P, EV/Production, and a few other metrics.

Now I believe it is coherent to consider earnings yield adjusted for the impact of leverage, or EBIT/EV. Aker BP and Lundin have quite similar earnings yields, 13% and 10%, respectively. However, Aker BP is cheaper. DENTF also has more attractive P/OCF (2.95x) compared to 6.24x of Lundin because its cash generation is more resilient. EV/2P of 18.34x clearly indicates that LUPEY is more expensive than DETNF, which has EV/2P of only 14.91x. An 86.17x EV/Production also signalized that Aker BP is more apt for value-based investing strategies, as Lundin's ratio equals 173.5x. That ratio adjusted for the contribution of the Johan Sverdrup oilfield and a few other projects (or EV/2020 Production) equals 68.4x in case of Aker BP and 91.2x in case of Lundin Petroleum. Norwegian E&P company is again ahead.

In sum, the company is certainly not a bargain, but high growth prospects justify its current price.

Final thoughts

In sum, I regard a sharp drop in Lundin Petroleum's share price after the Q1 earnings publication as an overreaction of the market that was disenchanted by fallen revenue, operating cash flow, and net income. However, temporary bearishness says nothing about the firm's future. Lundin Petroleum is on the cusp of radical change. Phase 1 of the Johan Sverdrup oilfield will spur its 2020 revenue, while Phase 2 will also prop up growth in the early 2020s. At the same time, a few other projects have not been sanctioned yet as Lille Prinsen, Frosk, Gekko, and Alta/Gohta could bolster revenue growth in the long term. Oilfields that will come on stream in the years ahead will pump cash into the coffers, but in 2019 investors should be prepared for a slight decline in revenue, as production is expected to be flat.

Note: Please, take notice that Lundin's ordinary shares have the highest liquidity on Nasdaq Stockholm.

