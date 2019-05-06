Berkshire Got A Steal, Anadarko Got A Deal, Occidental Was The Meal

We look at the stocks involved and suggest the best way to play it.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) took the biggest issue facing US shale oil players - a chronic undervaluation versus the price of oil itself - and made it worse by making the biggest most ill-advised acquisition at a ridiculous premium. OXY chose to buy Anadarko Petroleum (APC) at a price even higher than what Chevron (CVX) had agreed to pay. Just to make matters more interesting, OXY got Berkshire Hathaway involved (BRK.A, BRK.B). We break down the deal metrics and tell you the best way to play this saga.

The deal

OXY proposed to buy APC for a total of $57 billion, including assumed debt:

Occidental believes its proposal is superior both financially and strategically for Anadarko’s shareholders, creating a global energy leader with the scale and geographic diversification to drive growth and deliver compelling value and returns to the shareholders of both companies. The combined company will be uniquely positioned to leverage Occidental’s demonstrated operational and technical expertise, producing greater anticipated synergies than Anadarko’s pending transaction. The 50-50 cash and stock transaction is valued at $57 billion, based on Occidental’s closing price on April 23, 2019, including the assumption of net debt and book value of non-controlling interest.



Source: OXY press release

At $57 billion, OXY is paying a rather expensive price for the proved reserves that APC brings to the table.

Source: 2018 APC 10-K

OXY is paying a rather extreme $38.69/barrel of proved reserves. Now while that may sound expensive, it actually gets a whole lot worse. About 37% of these reserves are Natural Gas. It is no secret that Natural Gas trades currently at about $15/barrel of oil equivalent, and that is on the Nymex. Parts of the nation have occasionally prices running as low as a few cents. Chesapeake Energy (CHK) sold 480 million barrels of oil-equivalent assets (2,880 BCF of Natural Gas equivalent), which were predominantly Natural Gas, for just $ 2 billion last year. If we assume that Anadarko's 3,230 BCF of Natural Gas assets are worth twice that, then we can extrapolate that OXY is paying $53 billion for 0.935 billion barrels of oil and natural gas liquids, or $57/barrel. That is quite an extraordinary cost.

But surely the growth justifies it?

We are confounded when people see a clear and discernible trend and reach the exact opposite conclusion of what the data shows. Below is APC's trend over the past 5 years.

Source: 2018 APC 10-K

APC has spent about $30 billion over the time frame shown. In that time, its proved reserves have dropped by almost exactly 50%. The production has fallen 20%. Has it all gone towards dividends? Nope. APC paid a cumulative $1.8 billion in dividends over the past 5 years, about 6% of its total capital expenditures. So, the overall trend here is one of a company that cannot keep its production or proved reserves flat after spending $30 billion over years. The net debt is about flat as well, and dividends have been really poor. Is this a company that deserves to be bought at $57/barrel of proved liquids reserves?

The easy alternative

Just like APC, OXY has spent a lot of cash on capex over the last 5 years, totalling about $25 billion.

Source: 2018 OXY 10-K

However, unlike APC, OXY has managed to grow its production by 50%!

Source: 2018 OXY 10-K

Unlike APC, which has returned just $1.8 billion via dividends, OXY has returned close to $12 billion to shareholders over the same time frame.

Source: 2018 OXY 10-K

At the current enterprise value of $54 billion, OXY's proved reserves have a value of $20/barrel (compared to APC's $38.69). But the company has a chemicals division and a midstream division. These two, together produced over $4 billion of earnings in 2018. Now, there is some cyclicality to these numbers for sure, but they produce about $1.5 of annual cash flow over the cycle. The gross book value of these assets is close to $15 billion on OXY's balance sheet, and that works to about the 10X cash flow number that we think is fair. Subtracting this out from the total EV, we can work out that OXY's proved reserves are valued at just $14/barrel.

OXY's best option is to buy more OXY

If OXY wants to enhance returns, it can simply buy $10 billion of stock over two years and increase its debt. This would double its debt and make debt-to-EBITDA at 2.2X based on 2018 numbers. This, however, would still be below APC's 2018 debt-to-EBITDA of 2.4X. But the key difference is that OXY would be buying barrels in the ground at about a 65% discount to what it is buying APC's barrels for.

Where does Berkshire come in?

BRK stepped in to help finance this atrocious deal. We say atrocious here from the perspective of the OXY shareholder, not from APC or BRK's standpoint, of course.

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. has committed to invest a total of $10 billion in Occidental. The investment is contingent upon Occidental entering into and completing its proposed acquisition of Anadarko.



Berkshire Hathaway will receive 100,000 shares of Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock with a liquidation value of $100,000 per share, together with a warrant to purchase up to 80.0 million shares of Occidental common stock at an exercise price of $62.50 per share. The preferred stock will accrue dividends at 8% per annum (or with respect to dividends that are accrued and unpaid, 9%).

So OXY is paying 8% in dividends, which are, of course, after tax. Alongside that, BRK is getting a very long-term (till a year after preferred shares are redeemed) "at-the-money" call option. We would value this at least 15% of the current stock price, or about $10/share. For 80 million shares, that works out to about $800 million that flows to BRK's coffers. If we amortize this $800 million over 5 years, OXY is paying BRK $960 million a year to borrow $10 billion, or at a 9.6% rate.

What are the chances that this works out when OXY is paying $57/barrel of liquids reserves and the current strip is at $63? Zero. Even if you did lay out an optimistic case where things could remotely work out ($90/barrel oil perhaps), a huge amount of that value would be diluted by the call options that BRK could exercise. There is no situation in which OXY comes out ahead in this transaction versus the alternative of investing in itself.

How to trade

We have seen our share of bad deals, but this has to be the worst of them all. OXY is destroying a legacy here by buying assets at rather silly multiples. The activist group is waking up to this:

Activist investor Carl Icahn has built a small position in Occidental Petroleum Corp. as the oil producer tussles to win a bidding war for Anadarko Petroleum Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.



Icahn hasn’t yet decided whether to push for any changes at the company, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. The billionaire investor would like to see Occidental’s $37 billion offer for Anadarko go to a shareholder vote if it’s accepted, they said.



Occidental is locked in a bidding war with Chevron Corp. to win control of Anadarko and become the leading producer in the fast-growing Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The Woodlands, Texas-based Anadarko agreed to resume talks with Occidental over its $76-a-share bid two weeks after announcing a $65-a-share deal with Chevron.



Icahn’s stake could set up a battle between two octogenarian billionaires, after Warren Buffett invested $10 billion in Occidental this week to help the company’s bid succeed. His investment, which came after Occidental Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub flew to visit him in Omaha, Nebraska last week, is contingent on the deal going through.

So, OXY is most likely to benefit here as the possibility of the deal not going through picks up steam. The management will also feel pressure to raise value for stockholders via a substantial buyback, should this attempt fail. The best way to capture this is to take advantage of the option premiums. We would recommend selling a slightly in-the-money option, but only at the price shown ($9.50).

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

Normally, in such a case, we would look at opportunities to short the company being acquired via puts. But the issue in this case is that OXY's higher bid is backstopped by CVX's lower bid at $65. APC could fall, but the risk-reward seems rather marginally favorable at best.

BRK would benefit if the deal did go through and would lose out a great deal should it not. However, the amounts are too marginal to move the stock either way, and barring some short-term noise, there is likely to be no lasting impact on the stock.

Conclusion

OXY is now at a lower price than when oil bottomed in January 2016.

Data by YCharts

The stock is cheap, but issuing such a massive amount of equity near rock-bottom prices to buy the most expensive reserves on Wall Street, makes zero sense. Unlike OXY, we believe APC's decline to near its 2016 lows is justified on account of a rather poor return on investment over the past 5 years.

If this transaction does go through, OXY will immediately transform from an undervalued play to fairly valued. OXY has lined up a potential buyer for some of APC's assets, and that might sway sentiment a little bit. But from our perspective, the company is selling possibly the best APC assets at a fair price, and that will only increase the risk of this deal. We also think that regardless of what platitudes management throws your way, the dividend will become extremely risky as well. However, selling the at-the-money put allows a very decent risk-reward and gives us a great entry should the stock be "put" to us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OXY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



