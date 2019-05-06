How Texas Pacific Land's Proxy Fight Made Me A Dissident

The outcome of the election will shape how the Trust will run for years to come.

Two sides have put forward a candidate, one backed by the trustees, and one backed by a consortium led by the Trust’s largest shareholder.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) is one of the largest landowners in Texas, holding some of 900,000 surface acres of the Permian Basin. The Trust also holds approximately 455,000 non-participating royalty interest acres concentrated in West Texas.

The Trust is controlled by three trustees. One of the trustee seats opened after Maurice Meyer III resigned in February. Meyer died a month later. Trustees are appointed until death, or resignation - essentially a lifetime appointment. Two candidates have been put forward to fill the position. The first, Eric Oliver, is supported by a consortium led by the Trust’s biggest investor, Horizon Kinetics, which holds nearly a quarter of the Trust’s outstanding stock. The consortium calls itself “The Participants.” The second candidate, General Don Cook, USAF (retired), is backed by the Trust’s two remaining trustees.

In this article, I will summarize and discuss the information sent to me from each party with the proxy ballot to support their candidates. The proxy statement from the Participants (hereafter P) was sent on April 8th, 2019. A separate letter came with the statement (hereafter PL). The proxy statement from the Trust (hereafter T) was sent a week later, on April 15th.

A Comparison Of Experience And Goals

Mr. Oliver’s most relevant experience has to do with the oil and gas market. He is currently President of SoftVest Advisors, an investment manager for funds and managed accounts, including oil and gas minerals and royalties. He was President of Midland Map Company LLC, which was sold in January 2019 to Drilling Info. He has served on the Board of Directors of Texas Mutual Insurance Company since 2009, serving as Chairman of the Investment Committee. He also led a team in 2007 to acquire assets of the Santa Fe Energy Trust, consisting of 12,000 royalty and interest properties in seven or more states.

One of Mr. Oliver’s chief aims is to convert the Trust into a Delaware corporation. Mr. Oliver has experience with at least one Delaware corporation already, and The Participants Contend that Delaware law has “a more well-developed legal framework around matters of governance and investor rights” (PL p.2). Among the investor rights is the ability to vote on the directors at least once a year.

The Participants’ letter also states that Mr. Oliver is committed to more transparency and more frequent updates to shareholders, including drilling updates, drilled and undrilled well updates, water production, and engineering reports.

In 2017, the Trust announced the formation of Texas Pacific Water Resources LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trust. Another major goal for Mr. Oliver is to fully explore the best options for the water business, whether it be to “grow operations internally, partner with a strategic partner, or sell the water rights to a third party and retain a royalty” (P p.2). Part of the assessment is to evaluate potential risks.

The Trust instead touts Gen. Cook’s governance experience. He has served on the board of Crane since 2005 and the board of Cybernance since 2016. He has also served on the boards of USAA Federal Savings Bank (2007-2018), U.S. Security Associates (2011-2018), and Hawker Beechcraft (2007-2014). He also served on the board Burlington Santa Fe Railroad for five years, until it was sold in 2010.

The Trust looks to General Cook to assist the trustees in “evaluating potential changes to the Trust’s corporate governance structures and accelerating efforts already underway to enhance transparency” (TS p.1).

Mr. Oliver has a deep background in gas and oil investments, while Gen. Cook has none. In contrast, Gen. Cook has deeper experience with larger corporations, while Mr. Oliver’s success is in leading microcaps.

Different Sides Of The Story

When Meyer resigned, Mr. Tessler, who is one of The Participants, contacted the trustees on February 26th to discuss Mr. Oliver’s nomination, according to The Participants’ proxy statement. The trustees requested a short bio, which Mr. Oliver provided February 28th. On March 4th, the Trust announced the nomination of a different candidate. On March 28th, Mr. Oliver received a request to fill out a 66-page “Trustee Questionnaire.” Mr. Oliver sent a letter on the same day stating, among other things, “You did not ask for a questionnaire [Feb. 26th], nor did you extend the courtesy of an interview before your decision to reject my nomination.”

According to the Trust’s proxy statement, “the dissident nominee, Eric L. Oliver, refused to complete even one question on the candidate questionnaire, which raises concerns about whether Mr. Oliver has any conflicts or other issues he wishes to conceal” (T p.2).

The Trust claims total shareholder returns of 475% for 5 years and 3,856% for 10 years (cf. T p.2). The Participants’ response in the proxy statement is that proper credit should be given to the exploration and production companies that have invested more than $10 billion since 2013 in drilling on the Trust’s land. Using poker as a metaphor, “Being dealt a Royal Flush does not make one a good poker player.” The Participants, however, do not credit the Trust for the formation of the water business, nor the revenue from that.

The trustees note that Mr. Oliver lobbied that Trust to convert to a master limited partnership in the past (T p.3). The Participants acknowledge as much, but given the changes in tax laws since 2016, The Participants are not suggesting the conversion at this time (P p2).

The Trust’s proxy statement noted (T p.2) that The Participants intend to seek reimbursement from The Trust for their expenses in the Proxy contest (P p.10). They cite this as concern that Mr. Oliver’s goals and objectives are out of line with the best interests of the Trust. However, the Participant’s stated their expected expenses plainly. The Trust, in contrast, has yet to disclose the amount of funds it spent on the Proxy contest. It has hired two law firms, an investment bank, a public relations firm and a proxy solicitor (P p.3 ). The social media blitz included ads on Twitter, Google, and Facebook, according to a Dallas Morning News report. The ads included statements such as “There’s a storm on the horizon” and “TPL is under threat by a dissident, self-serving group.”

Dissidents

You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means. - Inigo Montanya, The Princess Bride

One of the Trust’s favorite terms for Mr. Oliver and The Participants is “dissident,” and they use it frequently. The Merriam-Webster definition of dissident is one “disagreeing especially with an established religious or political system.” Wikipedia states that the political sense coincides with the rise of totalitarian systems.

Mr. Oliver denies being a dissident. He maintains that he is a significant shareholder and wants Texas Pacific Land to succeed.

There are nevertheless similarities between the current governance system of the Trust and a totalitarian system of government. The current trustees essentially have lifetime appointments. The Trust has had only four public meetings in the last 30 years. Information about wells drilled, the water business, and the recent land swap has been sparse or nonexistent, much to the frustration of shareholders. This has caused a continued sense that the trustees are hiding something.

For me, this misgiving started when a report came out that water was being piped from the Trusts land into New Mexico, a report that was never answered, as far as I have been able to determine. The trustees furthermore chose to nominate a general rather than the candidate that a significant block of investors have nominated. The trustees continue to demonize the opposing candidate, who has chosen not to strike back in kind.

Conclusions

Mr. Oliver is not a perfect candidate, and I still have questions both about his background and a statement or two he has made, but he has raised significant issues and has proposed solutions to them. He wants more transparency. He wants a change in governance. General Cook has announced support for term limits, but this came long after Mr. Oliver pressed the issue. The General has been fighting a defensive battle from the outset.

The trustees’ social media blitz irritates me, as does their insistence on taking credit for passive income. The Trust may call me a dissident for supporting Mr. Oliver, and they may be right to do so, but not for reasons they think.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.