S&P 500 Touches New High As Fed Sets Course Of Inaction

The S&P 500 bounced up to reach a new high closing value of 2,945.83 on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, before dipping back on the next two trading days and finally closing a fraction of a point below that level on Friday, May 3, 2019.

The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) bounced up to reach a new high closing value of 2,945.83 on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, before dipping back on the next two trading days and finally closing a fraction of a point below that level on Friday, May 3, 2019.

That view is also consistent with where the expectations of future rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve have shifted during the past week, thanks to the Federal Reserve's announcement and subsequent communication that the U.S. central bank sees no need to change its target for short-term interest rates in the U.S. either at this time or through 2019.

That was, by far, the biggest news of the trading week that ended on Friday, May 3, 2019, where we flagged the following headlines as particularly noteworthy for their influence in setting the forward-looking focus of investors.

Elsewhere, Barry Ritholtz outlined the positives and negatives he found in the week's news for U.S. markets and the economy. There are seven of each this week, with the negatives pointing toward some degree of economic deceleration.

