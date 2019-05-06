Acadia: Cascading Catalysts

Acadia has risks which investors need to consider in connection with their commitment to this stock.

I have been slow to fully realize Acadia's (ACAD) attraction as an investment vehicle. As it stands today Acadia has one FDA approved therapy, Nuplazid (pimavanserin), in treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis [PDP].

Its pipeline consists of a handful of clinical trials designed to add to the approved indications for pimavanserin along with one other therapy. This posting will explore the reasons why Acadia is one of the more attractive speculative investments on offer in biotech land despite its narrow focus.

Acadia's existing revenue trajectory from its FDA approved Nuplazid therapy is growing nicely but requires significant supplementation.

Way back in April of 2016 the FDA approved Nuplazid in treatment of "hallucinations and delusions associated with psychosis experienced by some people with Parkinson’s disease." In the intervening years it has established its sales force, its payer arrangements and its manufacturing arrangements.

The net result has been an established revenue trajectory, despite a major intervening ruction, per the following financial snapshot from Acadia's 2018 10-K (p. 49):

Acadia has grown its product sales from a meagre $17 million in 2016 to its substantial 2018 haul of $223 million in 2018. During its Q4 2018 earnings CC, Acadia guided for Nuplazid net sales from $275 to $300 million in 2019. When it issued its Q1 2019 earnings report, it took a tiny step to enhance this guidance, raising the lower end to $280 million, while retaining the high end at $300 million.

Acadia's growing Nuplazid revenues are exciting; however they are insufficient to fund its ongoing operations. During its Q1, 2019 earnings CC, Acadia guided for GAAP 2019 R&D expenses of between $250 million and $265 million and SG&A expenses of between $280 million and $295 million.

With a midpoint for net sales of $290 million and combined midpoint for R&D and SG&A expenses of $545 million, Acadia investors can expect an uncomfortable 2019 net loss exceeding $255 million.

In November 2018 it announced a $200 million offering of its shares to help it with this dynamic. Per the chart below it has shrugged off the reaction to this rather deftly.

So long as its ongoing data releases remain positive, I expect it will be able to go to this well again if it becomes necessary to do so as well it may be.

Acadia's calendar is heavy with near-to-midterm catalysts.

In connection with its Q1 2019 earnings CC, Acadia issued a 26-slide deck. As I write on 5/3/19, it is not available on Seeking Alpha; it is archived for a short period on Acadia's website. Slide 12 (below) discloses the weakness and the strength of Acadia's pipeline:

Its pipeline is weak insofar as it is highly concentrated in a single therapy, pimavanserin. Ironically, this concentration also provides a positive element. By concentrating its focus on pimavanserin in treatment of neurological disorders, Acadia expands its database of information; it can credibly claim a thorough understanding of optimum dosing and safety characteristics. The greatest strength illustrated by such a slide is the late-stage character of this pipeline.

Slide 24 below adds color by showing a raft of near-term timelines:

These late-stage programs incite expectations for revenue enhancement. Unfortunately, the plum of revenues from a newly approved pimavanserin indication is still some years off as discussed below.

New FDA approvals will depend on trial data but are unlikely until 2021 or later.

Acadia sums up its strategic vision with its tripartite mantra "grow, leverage, expand" per slide 6 from its earnings call slides below:

The critical component for the central pillar is regulatory approval. To date, Acadia has provided no guidance on when its next pimavanserin approval might be forthcoming. According to its 2018 10-K (p. 18), Acadia has intentionally deferred filing for pimavanserin in PDP in Europe for an indefinite period.

As for FDA approval of pimavanserin for indications beyond hallucinations and delusions associated with PDP, the path is similarly unclear. Its four late-stage pimavanserin studies tell us that approval in another indication should definitely be part of the pimavanserin conversation, as indeed it is. One needs merely to listen in on Acadia CCs.

Invariably the question of pimavanserin's approval pathway in one or more additional indications comes up. Acadia's president Serge Stankovic provided the following answer to one such query during Acadia's Q1 2019 earnings CC:

Yes. What we know, similarly as with major depression, the regulatory requirement for approval in adequate response would be two confirmatory trials. But we of course are looking at a variety of options, but it is just premature for us until we see the results of the trial and to speculate on potential regulatory paths for approval and we will certainly, once we have the results, we will certainly address that and address that with FDA as well.

Phase 3 trials move a therapy closer to ultimate FDA approval; however, the question of "how close?" is entirely data-dependent. The key for Acadia is to reach data readout on its Phase 3 trials. At that point, one can peg filing status with greater prospect of accuracy.

During its Q1 2019 earnings CC, referring to earnings call slide 17 (below),

CEO Davis set out the possibility for an NDA in Major Depressive Disorder [MDD] as follows:

... CLARITY-2 and CLARITY-3 are both 6-week parallel designed, randomized double-blind placebo control multicenter study, designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of pimavanserin as adjunctive treatment in patients with MDD [Major Depressive Disorder], who have an inadequate response to standard antidepressant therapy with either an SSRI [i.e. Prozac or Celexa] or SNRI [i.e. Cymbalta or Effexor]. CLARITY-2 has initiated enrollment and will involve approximately 280 patients in the United States. CLARITY-3 will initiate enrollment in the coming months and will enroll approximately 280 patients outside of the United States. The primary endpoint in both studies is the change from baseline on the 17 item Hamilton Depression Rating Scale total score. Our Phase II CLARITY study, combined with at least one of these Phase III trials, could be the basis of supplemental NDA submission.

This is encouraging, however, it is not particularly imminent. Clarity-3 is not yet up on clinicaltrials.gov. During the earnings CC in response to a question, president Stankovic estimated that it would take 2 to 2.5 years to complete the study setting the clock back to 2021.

Going back to slide 24, we see that the earlier pimavanserin data readouts are coming up relatively soon. Results for the ENHANCE trial for Schizophrenia inadequate response are expected later this year as are interim data from the HARMONY study in dementia-related psychosis, with final HARMONY results in 2020.

Once these readouts are available, Acadia will be in a position to better estimate how the results might be mixed and matched with other studies to support an NDA for one or more additional indications.

Acadia has risks which investors need to consider in connection with their commitment to this stock.

At the current time, Acadia is just another biotech with an exciting but substantially uncompleted story to tell. In order for Acadia to be worth its price of admission, it needs to expand the FDA approved indications for pimavanserin. This will take several more years under favorable assumptions; during that time several particular risks will be at work.

Acadia's patent protection for pimavanserin has not been in the news. Nonetheless, patent discussion from its 2018 10-K suggests that time is a definite factor. Under the heading pimavanserin on page 9 it provides:

To date, twenty-seven U.S. patents have been issued to us that relate to pimavanserin, NUPLAZID and methods of use. Twelve of these are Orange Book-listed patents that relate to pimavanserin, NUPLAZID and our approved indication, and cover the general formula of the compound, the composition of matter, with claims specifically directed to pimavanserin and salts thereof, the specific polymorph form of pimavanserin, and the use thereof for treating our approved indication. The composition of matter U.S. patent covering pimavanserin and salts thereof is currently set to expire in 2027. The patents covering the polymorph form and the use of pimavanserin or NUPLAZID for our approved indication are currently set to expire between 2022 and 2028. These patent terms include adjustments made by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (the “PTO”), but not patent term extensions.

Beyond patent issues, as time wears on waiting for Acadia to secure additional approvals, other pharmas around the world are taking their swings at these same fences. I have not attempted a review of the competitive landscape, however, I know that the more attractive a market appears, the more competitors will flock to it.

Acadia's markets are attractive indeed. It is well positioned with a therapy that is in use not only in real world patients but in a wide array of clinical trials.

Lest there be any doubt about the uncertainty associated with development stage biotech, while I was cloistered finishing this article, after I had submitted it for publication, the following news came to my attention, "ACADIA -3.5% after 40.2M-share shelf registration."

The actual registration, a FORM S-3ASR, an automatic shelf registration statement of securities of well-known seasoned issuers appear to be a place-holding exercise alerting to a potential sale by the Baker Brothers of their entire stake in Acadia. The guts of the registration (p. 8) are set out in the excerpt below:

In other words, it is entirely provisional.

There has been at least one more generalized report of hedge fund selling in Acadia. Accordingly, this registration will likely find a nervous reception. I view it as simply a reminder that biotech investing is fraught with risk.

Conclusion

Acadia's concentrated focus on pimavanserin has served it well to this point. It has achieved a rich trove of data from its various clinical trials of this molecule. Its extensive familiarity with pimavanserin makes it unlikely (not impossible) that some unexpected safety signal might arise.

Slide 16 below shows potential differentiation factors for pimavanserin as an adjunct therapy in MDD which could turn it into a blockbuster if they show up in the Phase 3 data:

I assess Acadia as a speculative investment which has a huge potential gain over the next few years. Its pimavanserin is playing in an area of great unmet needs with addressable markets in the millions of patients for MDD (slide 15) and over a million in dementia-related psychosis (slide 14).

Acadia has set a list price of ~$3,000 for a month of pimavanserin. Accordingly, with discounts considered, the peak sale potential for this therapy puts it in a league with the top-selling therapies. I consider Acadia as one of the top prospects in my speculative biotech portfolio.

