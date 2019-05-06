Vermillion Energy 2019 NAV

In addition, the company's ability to control costs, access Brent pricing, and higher oil prices will enhance the sustainability of its dividend.

The E&P producer expects to increase production up to 21% for 2019 to an average of 106,000 MBOE/D.

Vermilion Energy has a reasonably stable dividend payout, as FCF is enough to cover it and with plenty of capacity in the company's committed LOC to make up the shortfall.

Investment Thesis

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) holds a globally diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas assets across North America, Western Europe, and Australia. Unlike many other Canadian E&P companies, it did not eliminate its dividend due to the prolonged slump in crude oil, and has only cut its dividend once by 18% in 2016. The E&P producer pays a monthly dividend yield of 8.55%, increasing it YoY by 91% and 65% YoY in 2017 and 2018. The company has a higher yield than most of its counterparts with similar product mixes.

(Source: Author's tables)

(Source: Q1 2019 MD&A)

Company Dividend Yield ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) 7.05% Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCPK:TRMLF) 2.03% PrairieSky Royalty (OTC:PREKF) 4.19% Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) 3.69% Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) 6.3% Parex Resources (OTCPK:PARXF) -

(Source: Author's tables)

Data by YCharts

The 2018 YEFS show a payout of $330 million on $272 million in profits for a 121% payout ratio. Granted, EPS is not the best way to gauge profitability for these E&P companies due to their heavy, capital-intensive nature which contributes to high D&A expenses. Free cash flow as shown below is a better estimate.

Since 2015, free cash flow has been plenty sufficient to cover the dividend payments, other than for 2018, which was slightly deficient. Given that there were little to no dispositions of non-core assets as per the 2018 YEFS, the deficit had to have been financed partially by the revolving credit facility, which has $1.8 billion committed with $1.4 billion drawn.

(Source: 2018 YEFS)

(Source: Investor Presentation, May 2019)

Vermilion has a long history of growing its oil production. For 2018, its oil output expanded by 28% YoY to 87,270 MBOE/D. The E&P producer has forecast that it will grow production by up to 21% for 2019 to an average of 106,000 MBOE/D. This, coupled with Vermilion’s focus on controlling costs, its ability to access Brent pricing, and higher oil, will give the company's earnings a solid lift as well as enhance the sustainability of its dividend.

(Source: Investor Presentation, May 2019)

These expectations should increase its market value, especially if oil moves higher as some analysts are predicting. While investors wait for that to occur, they may be rewarded by VET’s very juicy 8.55% dividend yield.

Let's do some analysis on the company's reserves to determine if it is fairly valued.

Valuation Analysis

The reserves data set forth below is from the 2018 Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Reserves Data summarizes the crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves of VET and the net present values of future net revenue for these reserves using forecast prices and costs prior to the provision for interest, debt service charges, general and administrative expenses, the impact of hedging activities, and, after deduction of royalties, operating costs, certain estimated well abandonment and reclamation costs and estimated future capital expenditures.

(Source: 2018 Annual Information Form)

The assumptions used for pricing the reserves shown above are quite reasonable in that all of the different forms of oil and gas are in line with their respective futures curve prices. In fact, the assumptions even state above that:

The pricing assumptions used in the GLJ Report with respect to net present value of future net revenue (forecast) as well as the inflation rates used for operating and capital costs are set forth above. The pricing assumptions above were provided by GLJ, an independent qualified reserves evaluator appointed pursuant to NI 51-101. For light oil and medium crude oil, the pricing assumptions used are WTI, Edmonton Par Price, Cromer Medium, and Brent Blend. For conventional natural gas in Canada, the pricing assumptions used are AECO and for conventional natural gas in Europe, the pricing assumptions used are National Balancing Point. The NGL price is an aggregate of the individual natural gas liquids prices used in the Total Proved plus Probable evaluation.

Using a 10% interest rate (as this is the closest to most oil company WACCs), we find that the net present value of the reserves is $6.8 billion.

Using total debt of $3,453 million and cash of $26.8 million, we can calculate the net asset value below:

(Source: 2018 YEFS)

PV of Reserves $6,827 plus: Cash $26.8 less: debt $1,796.2 Market Value $5,057.6 shares outstanding 154.7 Price/Share $32.6

*** All figures are in millions except price/share.

Conclusion

The net asset value model seems to suggest that VET is fairly valued at its current price of $32.6/share given the current outlook for O&G prices. If there was to be an improved outlook in commodity prices that would increase the intrinsic value, that would yield some capital gains in addition to the relatively safe 8.5% dividend yield while waiting.

Not that leverage is excessive (D/E of 1.25), but perhaps not increasing the dividend at such a rapid rate (dividend payout increased 65% YoY to 2018) could improve the leverage position and increase its NAV via paying down long-term debt, as it would reduce the company's interest expense, which has an effective yield of ~4%.

The factors and risks that could challenge the assumptions used herein include increases in royalties payable to the Alberta and federal governments of Canada or regulations that affect major costs such as abandonment or reclamation, political unrest or continued pipeline capacity bottlenecks in Canada, as this is still is where 59% of its reserves are based. Time horizon is another risk, since as long as investor sentiment persists on these Canadian E&P companies, it may take some time for VET to realize significant upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.