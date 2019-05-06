Navios Maritime Acquisition: More Leverage, Shady Asset Swap, Liquidity Issues Continue

The Baltic Dirty Tanker and Clean Tanker Indices are at or below prior-year levels. NNA has fewer vessels and more leverage than last year when cash flow burn was quite high during Q2 and Q3.

The asset value of the vessels swapped is similar, but the greater gross margin generated by 2 well over market TCs on the swapped VLCCs is needed to keep NNA afloat.

NNA's liquidity issues forced it to swap 10 vessels for 4 VLCCs at its wholly-owned NAP subsidiary since NAP is on the brink of default on its interest coverage test.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) is a financially troubled microcap company that owns a fleet of VLCC crude tankers and LR and MR product tankers. NNA is extremely risky as a trade or an investment from either the short or long side. Due to its small equity market value relative to its enterprise value and small float relative to outstanding shares, NNA is a highly volatile stock and can experience extreme price swings.

NNA is a 44.2% owned subsidiary of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM), and an affiliate of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and its subsidiary Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI). It is an affiliate and joint venture partner in Navios Europe I and II. Prior articles analyzing NNA are available here and are a must-read primer to understand the following analysis. Particular emphasis should be placed on reading the following:

This article will examine NNA's recent sale leaseback transaction and a questionable asset swap between the parent company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP). These two transactions were undertaken in order for NNA to have sufficient liquidity to meet the May 15th $27.2 million semi-annual coupon payment on the 8 1/8% Ship Notes Due 2021.

In the article titled, "Weak Q4 Earnings ...", I predicted:

$37.22 million of projected unrestricted cash at Q1 will not be sufficient to meet the May 15th Ship Notes coupon payment of $27.2 million and the Q2 principal payments of approximately $20 million. NNA will likely need to sell assets during Q2, most likely prior to the May 15th Ship Notes coupon, to meet its cash needs.

Angeliki Frangou, CEO and Chairman, chose, as usual, the far riskier path of further leveraging NNA to buy more time in the forlorn hope that increased tanker rates will somehow bail out the woefully overleveraged NNA.

Sale Leaseback Financing

NNA entered into a sale leaseback transaction for 5 vessels that were previously financed with bank debt. The BNP Paribas and Eurobank Eragasias outstanding loans both had balloon payments due during 2019 and early 2020 (conditioned on the in-service date of the vessels back in 2010 and 2011). Due to its poor credit ratings (Moody's B3) and impending May 15th coupon payment of $27.2 million, NNA was unable to roll over the bank debt with these creditors and it was forced to enter a more expensive sale leaseback arrangement, particularly from a cash flow perspective.

The average spread over Libor for the two maturing loans was approximately 269 basis points based on outstanding principal balances at December 31, 2018. The annual principal payments due under the two bank facilities was $2.72 million. The sale leaseback terms included a spread over Libor of 350 basis points and required annual principal payments of $9.07 million. The first year principal and interest payments will therefore increase by $8.04 million under the sale leaseback agreement in comparison with the bank facilities repaid with the proceeds (factoring in the principal payments in the calculation of the interest expense).

This was not a refinancing in the normal course of business. It was an act of financial desperation needed to forestall a default on a $50 million bank facility principal balloon payment and a default on the May 15th $27.2 million Ship Notes coupon payment. The terms of the sale leaseback were a cram down because NNA had no alternatives. The lessor is the owner of the vessels and it will be able to abrogate the lease and sell the assets when NNA defaults on the payments. The sale leaseback will be sufficient for NNA to survive the May 15th coupon payment, but it will need to scrounge up cash to fund the cash burn during the remainder of Q2 and Q3. This brings us to the asset swap.

Asset Swap Between NNA and NAP

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners continues to be a wholly-own subsidiary of NNA post the completion of the merger during November 2018. NAP's vessels were funded with a Term Loan B that had $197.8 million outstanding at December 31st, 2018. The Term Loan B was secured by all of the vessels owned by NAP, including the Shinyo Saowalak (built 2010) and the Shinyo Kieran (built 2011). The Saowalak and Kieran have well over market TCs of $48,153 that expire June of 2025 and June 2026, respectively. These are the crown jewels of NAP and, through the merger, NNA.

The NAP Term Loan B has the following financial covenants:

The Term Loan B requires maintenance of a loan to value ratio of no greater than 0.85 to 1.0 and a minimum interest coverage ratio of at least 3.75 to 1.0, and other restrictive covenants including restrictions on indebtedness, liens, acquisitions and investments, restricted payments and dispositions. The Term Loan B also provides for excess cash flow prepayments and customary events of default.

NAP's interest coverage ratio for the year ended Q4 2018 was approximately 4x. The difference between passing or failing the interest coverage ratio test for the 12 months ended Q4 2018 was approximately $6.7 million in EBITDA. 2018 revenue and EBITDA and, by extension, the interest coverage ratio was supported by the Backstop Agreement that guaranteed rates on three of NAP's vessels in the range of $35k to $38k per day, well over Q1 spot rates (the Backstop Agreement is discussed extensively in articles found here). With the expiration of the Backstop Agreement, NAP had dayrate exposure on three vessels: the Shinyo Ocean, Nave Celeste, and Nave Galactic.

Let's put this in perspective. For Q1, the Shinyo Ocean, prior to its serious accident discussed below, entered a short-term charter of $27,500 per day, approximately $10,000 below what it was guaranteed during 2018 under the Backstop Agreement. This means that just based on Shinyo Ocean's short-term TC during Q1, 12-month trailing EBITDA would decline by $9 million and NAP would fail the interest coverage test at the end of Q1 2019. Add to that the decline in EBITDA due to the dayrate exposure of the Nave Galactic and Nave Celeste and the decline in EBITDA for Q1 2019 would be much more severe. Lastly, the 19-year-old C. Dream was a prime candidate for scrapping (as predicted in the last article) and NAP announced its sale on March 25th.

NNA management knew, therefore, that NAP would fail its interest coverage ratio financial covenant test and be in technical default of the Term Loan B at the end of Q1 2019. It would be forced to negotiate a waiver with the Term Loan B creditors and such a waiver would limit NNA's ability to continue to strip cash from NAP and its ability to sell the Saowalak or Kieran at a later date in order to fund future liquidity shortfalls. Here is NNA's solution as discussed in Footnote 17 of the NAP 20-F (it is attached to NNA's 20-F):

In March 2019, Navios Midstream sold the following VLCCs to Navios Acquisition: Shinyo Kieran for a price of $87,500, Shinyo Saowalak for a price of $79,500, Nave Celeste for a price of $28,000 and the Nave Galactic for a price of $43,750. In addition, the company acquired from Navios Acquisition the following vessels: Nave Orbit for a price of $18,000, Nave Equator for a price of $18,000, Nave Buena Suerte for a price of $51,250, Nave Ariadne for a price of $16,000, Nave Cielo for a price of $16,000, Nave Atropos for a price of $30,750, Nave Pulsar for a price of $15,750, Nave Equinox for a price of $15,750, Nave Pyxis for a price of $28,500 and Bougainville for a price of $27,000. The vessels that were sold were released as collaterals from Term Loan B and were replaced by the ones acquired.

Under the Term Loan B loan agreement, NAP is allowed to sell a vessel as long as it replaces the collateral with vessel or vessels of equal or greater value. It was designed to allow NAP to manage its fleet and conduct sales and purchases during the period of the Term Loan B. Subsequent to becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of NNA, this language was used by NNA to strip out the best assets from NAP through an asset swap during Q1. The targets of the asset swap were the Saowalak and the Kieran. The above market long-term TCs on these vessels provide a significant amount of gross margin and free cash flow. NNA swapped 10 vessels that had the same FMV on a sale basis as the 4 NAP VLCCs it received, but the 4 VLCCs generate much greater gross margin.

This was a transaction that adhered to the letter of the agreement, but clearly did not adhere to the intent of the agreement. I would not be surprised if NNA is sued by the Term Loan B creditors. In addition, with the imminent failure of the interest coverage test, do not be surprised if the Term Loan B creditors become more aggressive towards NNA after the 30-day covenant test failure cure period expires, since they are also exposed to NM's credit issues under the management agreements.

This shady, underhanded deal illustrates the desperate financial straits of NNA. Losing the ability to strip cash from NAP and the ability to sell the crown jewels at a later date would have been fatal to NNA.

Shinyo Ocean Collision

The 2001 Shinyo Ocean was involved in a serious collision in the Fujairah anchorage off the UAE in March. As can be noted in the photos included in this article, the damage to Shinyo Ocean's hull was extensive. Shinyo Ocean was empty at the time of the accident. Its May 6th position is off the west coast of India destined for Colombo, Sri Lanka, but I could not find any information regarding whether it had been repaired. The Shinyo Ocean is 18+ years old and the extensive damage suffered raises the question of whether it will be scrapped at this juncture, further reducing NNA's fleet size and gross margin generation at the NAP level.

Dividends

From 2015 through 2018, NNA declared dividends and released earnings as early as May 4th and as late as May 16th. A decision on the Q2 dividend is therefore imminent. The sale leaseback transaction and the rather shady asset swap transaction highlight that NNA is running out of liquidity and financial engineering tricks to stay afloat.

Although not discussed in this article, the liquidation of Euro I can occur no earlier than December 31st, 2019 and the continued increase in the draws under the Euro I WC Facility may imperil NNA's recovery of the Term Loan and the related accrued interest. Euro I may therefore not be as big a source of cash as Angeliki Frangou has forecasted.

NNA should have completely eliminated the dividend several years ago, but the dividend has been an important source of cash for NM. As will be discussed in a separate article, NM's own shady inter-company dealings indicate it is on its last legs. Based on the increasing probability that NM may default on the Ship Note and Senior Secured Note payments due July and August, NNA may opt to eliminate the dividend and husband the cash, since it must maintain liquidity of $40 million under its credit facility covenants. Given Angeliki Frangou's financial mismanagement of all the Navios companies, it is more likely she will continue to do the wrong thing and pay the dividend.

Conclusion

By adding more leverage on really bad terms and executing a rather shady asset swap, Angeliki Frangou has bought herself more time, maybe. NNA could in theory sell either the Saowalak or Kieran to fund the cash flow burn during Q2 and Q3 and pay the November 15th coupon on the Ship Notes. Such a move would have a negative impact on EBITDA and cash flow. The issue for NNA is that is woefully overleveraged and has been for years. I will provide a more complete financial analysis after the earnings release. For now, I will stick with my prior forecast:

Longer term, NNA will trade in a range between $1.29 and $3.25 by June 30, 2019.

If you own the stock (and you should not), moving to the sidelines until after the earnings release is a sensible play. There will be no catalyst to the upside in the release.

