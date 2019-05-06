Improving Margins And Growing Sales Allow Hershey's To Continue Paying Dividends

Investment Thesis

Hershey’s (NYSE:HSY) first quarter resulted in growing top line and margin growth at larger rates than expected as a result of the Easter holiday timing and cost reduction initiatives ahead of schedule. The company was able to grow organically, while reducing costs and adding new product lines through previous acquisitions. The core legacy product line isn’t going anywhere and is continuing to deliver cash to fuel future inorganic investments, to grow the company’s product line and to pay dividends to shareholders. I don’t expect to see any change in the stock price in the short term while cost reduction and acquisitions take shape, but investors can enjoy dividends in the meantime.

Introduction

Hershey’s recently reported first-quarter 2019 results of $2.02 billion, non-GAAP EPS of $1.59 and GAAP EPS of $1.45. The revenue and non-GAAP EPS financial metrics came in higher than analysts’ estimates, with revenue beating by $20 million and non-GAAP EPS beating by $0.12. Revenue increased a modest 2.5% in the quarter and falls within the 2019 growth guidance for the year of between 1% and 3%. Similar to recent quarters, a key driver in Hershey’s revenue growth was the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, as it represented a 0.9% benefit to the first quarter. In evaluating the company’s results, there are 3 key items: (1) Organic Sales, (2) Inorganic Sales, (3) Future.

Organic Sales

Organic sales represent the legacy Hershey’s core product line including Reese’s, Hershey’s, Kit Kat, and Kisses. In the first quarter of 2019, organic sales growth represented a majority of the total revenue growth, as acquisitions only had a 0.9% benefit of the 2.5% overall growth for the company. Most of this growth was fueled by the company’s largest geographical segment ($1.8 billion of $2.02 billion): North America.

In North America, Hershey’s had a very impressive quarter, with net sales increasing by 3.2% versus the same quarter in 2018. The increase was driven by acquisitions (1.6%), volume (1.4%), and pricing power (0.4%), and was slightly offset by a foreign currency headwind reducing sales (-0.2%). These numbers are strongly encouraging, as the company benefited from the longer Easter season. In 2019, the holiday fell on April 21 compared to April 1st in 2018, and Hershey’s was able to capitalize domestically. While the holiday is extremely important to the company, a telling sign will be how quickly consumers deplete their Easter candy and bounce back to everyday purchases to prevent a soft May (and ultimately, 2nd quarter earnings).

International sales also pushed higher, as constant currency organic sales grew 3% year over year. This excludes the impact of divestitures and foreign currency headwinds that have made growing international revenue very difficult. Overall, from an organic revenue standpoint, it was encouraging to see domestic and international markets posting gains, which hasn’t been the case of lately, as the domestic market has struggled.

For the domestic markets, North America represents over 89% of the company’s total sales, with International markets only making up the remaining 11%. In the domestic market, the company continues to rely on its core chocolate brands, including Reese’s, Hershey’s, Kit Kat, and Kisses, while still attempting to innovate new products. New products include Hershey’s Gold Bar, Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch Triple Chocolate Bar, and Reese’s Outrageous Bar. While Hershey’s is constantly introducing new products, it has been difficult to replicate success in recent years. The Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups were introduced in 1928, the Hershey’s Bar in 1900, Kit Kat in 1935, and Hershey’s Kisses in 1907.

Inorganic Sales

With this difficulty to gain traction with new products, Hershey is continuing to turn to inorganic growth to fuel sales. In Q3 2018, the company announced plans to acquire Pirate Brands for $420 million. Pirate Brands has several products under its umbrella, including Pirate’s Booty, Smart Puffs, and Original Tings. This is the latest acquisition in what has been a yearly activity for the company. The company purchased Krave Pure Foods in 2015, Ripple Brand Collective LLC in 2016, and Amplify Snacks in 2017. All four of these purchases were meant to position Hershey’s in the snacks market, which is estimated to be a near-$100 billion market. More specifically, the cheese puff market that Pirate Brands primarily competes in is a more than $2.5 billion market. While these aren’t as profitable as the core chocolate brands, there is a lot of room to grow, and it’s helping to fuel growth for the company as the chocolate market saturates.

On the other hand, Hershey’s sold its Shanghai Golden Monkey subsidiary in China during the year. The company obtained 80% of Shanghai Golden Monkey back in 2013, and the relationship has endured a rocky road through 2018, where the chocolate market dipped in China. Additionally, Hershey’s sold its U.K. chip business, Tyrrells. Both moves are seen as an effort by Hershey’s to focus on the U.S. market, as it is struggling to gain footing in the international markets given competition from Nestle, Mars, and Mondelez. In order to focus on the U.S., Hershey’s is focusing on right-sizing its business globally.

Future

While Hershey’s is seeing slumping organic chocolate sales and hoping investments in the snack market continue to pay off, management has also committed to decreasing costs. In early 2017, management announced its “Margin for Growth” program to fund these investments. The program was designed to improve overall operating profit margin through supply chain optimization, a streamlined operating model, and reduced administrative expenses in an effort to increase efficiency, leverage global shared services and common processes, and increase capacity utilization.

This effort was successful in 2018, as the company was able to save $90 million as the realization of some 2019 savings were shifted into 2018. Management continues to expect overall margin from the program to be towards the high end of the original $150-175 million range. With a company not expecting significant revenue growth, it is important to reduce operating expenses to drive margin growth. This is certainly a long-term plan, but Hershey’s has already seen the benefits in the first quarter of 2019.

Gross margin for the quarter was 45.7% of sales, compared to 44.9% a year ago. Additionally, this was above analyst expectations of 45.1%. The company was able to improve margins by favorable raw material costs, volume, insourcing of key seasonal items, and reduction in administrative costs as a result of the “Margin for Growth” cost reduction program. The payoff from this program is ahead of schedule and should help the company surpass 2019 guidance, which was unchanged from the original guidance. Full-year adjusted earnings per share-diluted is expected to be in the $5.63-5.74 range, which represents a healthy increase of 5-7%. The company is expecting to be able to grow margins at a faster rate than revenue, which is only expected to be in the 1-3% range, which is a direct payoff from the Margin for Growth plan.

Shareholder Value

While it may take some time for the acquisitions and cost savings measures to impact the margins, Hershey’s has been committed to returning value to shareholders. The company paid $146 million with a dividend yield nearing 2.5%. The most recent dividend was the company’s 357th consecutive quarterly dividend on its common share.

From a valuation perspective, Hershey’s price/earnings ratio is 22.6 compared, which is slightly lower than the industry average of 22.8 and slightly higher than the S&P 500 average of 20.6. Based on this, I can conclude that the stock is fairly priced at current levels. Given this, I don’t expect to see any significant appreciation in the stock price until cost reductions or acquisitions are fully implemented, but investors can enjoy the dividend while the efforts are in the works.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hershey’s has a strong core product line with Reese’s, Hershey’s, Kit Kat, and Kisses that have withstood the test of time in North America. Despite this success, the company has had difficulties imitating this success in the chocolate market internationally or through introducing new chocolate products; however, it is making strategic investments in the snack business to increase the breadth of its product offerings. Additionally, the company is committed to increasing the profit margin by cost reduction initiatives and has returned capital to shareholders through an increasing dividend yield. The dividend yield gives investors consistent cash flow, while waiting for the strategic investments and cost reduction initiatives to take hold as the legacy product base continues to fuel free cash flow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.