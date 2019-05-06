JPS: A Vote From Our Holy Grail CEF Screen

We also touch on what metrics we think belong in a fund screen such long-dated valuation and intra-sector performance measures, both of which are not readily available via CEFConnect.

We like the fund because of its attractive yield, valuation and intra-sector performance both on a risk-adjusted and relative basis.

This week we highlight JPS - a Nuveen preferreds fund which comes up on our CEF fund screen.

In this article we update our Holy Grail CEF Screen and provide a brief write-up about one of the funds that shows up.

This week we highlight the Nuveen Preferred and Income Securities Fund (JPS) which is one of a stable of Nuveen preferreds funds. JPS is not a minnow - it runs about $3bn of assets at 36% effective leverage with a current yield of about 7.2%.

We like the fund because of its attractive yield, valuation and intra-sector performance both on a risk-adjusted and relative basis.

A Philosophical Detour

Before plunging straight in, we think it's worth addressing the purpose and content of a fund screen. CEF fund screens are a dime a dozen - they are an expected feature from fund strategists so each commentator feels the need to produce one. But just because a fund screen is there does not mean it is useful.

In fact, our view is that what is typically found in fund screens is there not because it is useful but because it is easy to obtain. And the real value of a fund metric is often revealed by its absence.

For example, a fund screen that limits itself to metrics like yield, discount and z-score is simply insufficient to make an investment decision because the time span for the information is limited and typically devoid of historical or sector context. Let's go through these in turn.

As far as discount, a fund that underperforms the sector by 2% a year is not necessarily worth buying even if it has the widest discount in the sector. There is a good reason why it is trading at the widest discount in the sector! And the reason why the fund's performance relative to the sector is not taken into account is because it's not trivial to put together.

As far as yield, highest yield screens will often overlook funds that pay a part of the distribution via specials. And it is the funds that pay more of their distribution via specials that will tend to be better-valued because the CEF market is focused on current yields. This means that a screen for current yield that does not look at past 12-month yield will often miss a lot of attractively valued funds. And why is the 12-month yield not included? Well, because it's not trivial to calculate.

Another point about yields is that there is usually little historical context - for instance, let's say a fund has the widest yield in the sector and has tended to trade at a yield 1% wider to sector average and now it is trading 0.1% wider. Well, it is still trading wide of the sector but it is surely looking more expensive now than historically. We think this kind of historical context is important for an investment decision.

As far as z-score, fund screens will tend to rely on third-party data providers such as CEFConnect. For some reason CEFConnect only calculates z-score up to 1-year which is very odd because that's too short of time frame to make a proper value determination. Imagine if you could only trade stocks by having a one year history of key ratios such as P/E or P/B etc. The story here is the same - screens will tend to only include a 1-year z-score because that's what they can get elsewhere.

In summary, what we find troubling with generic fund screens is:

heavy reliance on third-party data which makes it difficult to properly analyze the value in a given fund because third-party data is simply is too limited to make an informed investment decision the lack of real intra-sector comparisons makes it difficult to gauge how the fund has performed relative to the sector or how it is valued relative to the sector

And Now Back to JPS

As a reminder, our Holy Grail CEF Screen includes the following metrics:

discount < 0

12-month yield > 7%

distribution coverage > 97%

discount sector spread percentile < 50% (the fund discount is wider than its average historic spread to the sector)

yield sector spread percentile > 50% (the fund yield is higher than its average spread to the sector)

5Y z-score < 0.5

Alpha > 0 (alpha = volatility-adjusted 5Y NAV performance vs. the sector)

We like this screen because it includes a longer historical view (e.g. 5y z-score), risk-adjusted performance (alpha) and intra-sector valuation measures like discount and yield spread percentiles.

This is what pops up.

As of 15 April. Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Digging into JPS

The fund's mandate is to invest at least 80% of assets in hybrid securities such as various forms of preferreds and CoCos with 50% allocated to investment-grade securities. Currently, the fund is about three-quarters investment-grade.

We think there are a few key things to note:

The fund has a 29% allocation to CoCos - non-cumulative securities which can be eliminated via a regulatory loss absorption mechanism without causing a default. Many income investors balk at non-cumulative preferreds and particularly securities which can be written off, so this is worth keeping in mind. Our own view is that the financials sector capital is robust and new regulatory mechanisms such as stress tests mandated by Dodd-Frank ensure as much as possible that losses on these securities are unlikely.

Half of the portfolio is foreign holdings particularly to European financial institutions. Various fund houses such as PIMCO have commented on the underperformance of European capital securities and their attractive valuations so this is not a red flag for us.

The portfolio is roughly 90% institutional preferreds. We think this is attractive as the $25 par preferreds market looks to be overly expensive due to persistent retail demand.

84% of the portfolio is in adjustable-rate coupons. We think this is attractive because it lowers the duration of the portfolio and because nominal rates are quite low at present.

Regulatory leverage is on the high side around 30% and near the regulatory cap of 33% so this is a risk point were the fund forced to reduce its leverage in case of a sell-off. On the other hand, the high leverage does contribute to the fund's yield.

JPS UNII is currently positive and its coverage is above 100%

JPS is authorized to repurchase up to 10% of its shares which could support valuations in case of discount widening

Looking out over the last few years, JPS has generally delivered excess risk-adjusted returns.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Over the last 5 years, JPS has put in respectable sector returns though it has not shot the lights out.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

We think this is because the fund has tended to be relatively defensive with a significantly lower NAV volatility than the sector.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

JPS has tended to trade at a lower yield to the sector since about 2012 and has just recently begun to trade a bit higher.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

While at the same time its discount is well wider of the sector average.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Taking a look at the broader sector, the fund's discount has tended to trade wider of the other funds within the sector and it currently boasts one of the widest discounts.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The fund's 12M yield is slightly above the sector average.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The fund has an attractive distribution coverage ratio - the highest in the sector - funds with higher TTM yields have lower coverage.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

However, its very competitive yield has not been rewarded with a tight discount.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

JPS boasts distribution that has been relatively stable in absolute and relative terms.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Checking in on some of the other key metrics from our sector dashboard extract:

JPS 3Y NAV return is well above the sector average

JPS 5y z-score at 0.4 is well below the sector average of 0.9

The fund's leverage, baseline expense and 1-year drawdown are a bit higher than sector average

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Conclusion

We take our Holy Grail CEF Screen for another spin and discuss JPS - one of the funds that pops out and that we find attractive. JPS boasts a combination of attractive yield, valuation and relative performance within the preferreds sector - which is good enough for us.

Check out Systematic Income and get immediate access to the charts and data used in our articles for hundreds of CEFs. Explore the best funds and sectors as well as our yield-target portfolios and systematic investment strategies. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.