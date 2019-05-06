Turnaround Isn't Seen In Harley-Davidson's First Quarter But I'm Optimistic

Efforts to further international expansion, turn around domestic sales, and innovate new products should allow management to continue to return value to shareholders.

Investment Thesis

While no turnaround was visible with 1st quarter 2019 earnings following a challenging 2018, Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was still able to return value to shareholders. With the low PE ratio compared to the industry average and optimism over new products, international expansion, and the stabilizing domestic market, now is a great time to buy in on Harley-Davidson’s turnaround story.

Overview

When Harley-Davidson reported first quarter 2019 earnings results, the company missed market expectations with a revenue decline of 11.8% year over year and non-GAAP and GAAP EPS of only $0.98 and $0.80, respectively. This quarter was largely consistent with Q4 2018 results with shipments declining both domestically and internationally.

Domestic Results

Harley-Davidson’s domestic business is continuing to struggle, with shipments declining 7.9% in the first quarter of 2019. This is largely consistent with the full year 2018 reduction of 6.1% and the 6.7% decline in Q4 2018. This isn’t a new trend and Harley-Davidson has been fighting the headwinds for years as the domestic market is hurting due to increased competition fighting for less new motorcycle demand. For new riders, there are plenty of less expensive options than buying a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

They have other manufacturers in the new motorcycle space or they can buy a used Harley-Davidson as aging riders are selling, both at much lower cost points. In order to help stabilize the domestic market, Harley-Davidson is focusing on lower inventory, increasing margins, continuing to build their brand, and increasing motorcycle ridership. This can be seen in the company’s strategy and 2027 objectives: build 2 million new riders in the U.S. and launch 100 new high impact motorcycles and do so profitably and sustainably.

Despite the double-digit decline in shipments, the company has made some headway in this goal by increasing the number of Harley-Davidson riders by 278,000 in 2018. This has been accomplished by four major initiatives including Harley-Davidson Riding Academy, innovation leading to new products, Freedom Promise, and influencer and entertainment integrations. These initiatives clearly haven’t paid off in terms of shipments but the effort is there.

Of the new U.S. new retail sales in the first quarter, the mix of 18 to 34-year-olds was up 2.6% and the number of young people participating in Riding Academy/taking test rides was up from the first quarter of 2018. This is important as Harley-Davidson's current demographic ages and the company looks to replace them in their ecosystem. Identifying new customers will be done through trade-ups and marketing. After the introduction, the company must focus on adding innovation to its portfolio and converting the sales. These investments are key to stabilizing the reduction in domestic shipments and appear to be gaining momentum that should pay off in the future.

Expanding Internationally

Also in the company’s strategy and 2027 objectives is growing international to 50% of annual volume. This will be a shift from the Q1 2019 sales mix of 57% domestic vs. 43% international which shifted slightly from the Q4 2018 sales mix of 53% domestic vs. 47% international.

Note: Obtained from the company’s investor relations.

While the company will likely achieve this mix through domestic attrition, international retail motorcycle sales were down 3.3% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter in 2018. This is consistent with the fourth quarter of 2018 where international sales were down 2.6% year over year. Again, management attributed the decline due to ongoing weakness in Japan and Australia. These two markets experienced reduced industry sales and competitive new product introductions. While the economy is difficult in these areas, Harley-Davidson must continue to sprawl its retail network by opening new dealerships internationally.

In order to reach 50% of the annual volume goal, the key is really just replicating the domestic business model. This focuses on expanding the dealer network, building the Harley-Davidson brand awareness, and increasing sales/profitability. This will take time, but Harley-Davidson is making all of the right moves. The company anticipates opening 25-35 new full-line dealerships per year through 2027. Additionally, the company recently opened a plant in Thailand in an effort to improve margins in the international markets.

Innovating New Products

In addition to returning value to shareholders through buybacks and dividends, management is committed to innovating new products to drive revenue. In addition to creating a large portfolio of new bikes, the company finally announced official plans to build the Livewire bike that was announced in 2014. After years of waiting, the Model Year 2020 motorcycle was finally released at CES this past year. There were a few key details released including:

Top speed: 110 mph

Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds with 100% of its rated torque always available

Distance: Estimated 110 miles of urban road

Price: $29,799

Note: Photo obtained from Harley-Davidson’s website.

It has been a long road to get to this point, but it’s finally gaining traction and dealers are excited to add the electronic motorcycle to their sales portfolios. With these latest announcements, preorder is available now with availability in August 2019. With ownership just months away, dealers are booking orders and installing charging stations. The key to the electric bike is that it seems to be igniting interest from the younger generation with one-quarter of the initial interest in LiveWire including preorders is from young adults.

It's encouraging to see Harley-Davidson branching out from traditional bikes in response to market trends. I continue to expect the introduction of the electric motorcycle to be the necessary direction of the future market and a key factor for the company's long-term success. And as I've stated many times before, when it comes to introducing a motorcycle to the market, there is no one I trust more than Harley-Davidson.

Returning Value To Shareholders

Harley-Davidson's management has a commitment to returning value to shareholders and the fourth quarter was consistent with their track record. In the first quarter of 2019, the company paid a quarterly dividend yield of 4.1% and repurchased $52.6 million of stock. See the year-over-year comparisons below.

Note: Obtained from the company’s investor relations site.

Consistent with previous years, the dividend payout received its annual increase. The quarterly dividend increased to 37.5 cents per share from 37 cents per share which represents a near 1.4% increase. As stated by Harley-Davidson management during the earnings call:

In the first quarter, Harley-Davidson again demonstrated its incredible resilience in the face of challenging headwinds by delivering improved retail sales trends and better-than-expected financial performance. We also delivered value to our shareholders through increased dividends and share repurchases all while taking key steps toward -- to deliver our More Roads to Harley-Davidson plan.

Valuation

The stock has traded lower as a result of a shipment decline during the quarter despite management forecasting a full year decline of 3% to 5% in 2019 (vs. 6.7% in 2018). This expected decrease has lowered the PE ratio to 12.6 which is cheap for the company on all fronts as the industry average is 17, the S&P 500 is 20.6, and the stock’s 15.1 5-year average (all metrics as of 5/3/2019).

Note: 3 Month Stock Price history chart obtained from Morningstar.

Conclusion

Despite slowing demand in the U.S., Harley-Davidson is optimistic internationally despite growing competition resulting in a fourth quarter sales slowdown. With the company’s strategy focusing on growing internationally, stabilizing domestically, and innovating products with a mission to return value to its shareholders, I am optimistic about the company’s future. There is no reason that the company can’t replicate its domestic success internationally while retaining its dominance in the U.S.

At some point, the investments in the company’s product, dealership network, and marketing will start to pay off and reverse the large shipment declines. Despite the difficulties, the company was still able to return significant value to shareholders. With the low PE ratio of 12.6 versus the industry average of 17 or nearly 35%, the time to buy Harley-Davidson’s turnaround story is shaping up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.