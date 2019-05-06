Phillips 66: Long-Term Bull Case

Phillips 66 (PSX) is a company that offers trading and investment opportunities for both traders and investors, thanks to its cyclical behavior and rewarding dividend yield. The company just released its first-quarter earnings. The numbers were slow as economic indicators already predicted. Nonetheless, the falling stock price and good outlook might provide us with an interesting buying opportunity in the mid and long term.

Source: Phillips 66

Here's Why Q1 Was A Slow Quarter

Let's start with adjusted EPS. The company's bottom line results declined by 62% as EPS fell to $0.40. This is still $0.08 above expectations, but also much lower compared to the previous-year quarter. Sales came in at $23.66 versus expectations of $24.66. This is 2% lower compared to Q1 of 2018, when sales totaled $24.05 billion.

So, not only did the company show terrible EPS results, it also saw slower sales, while experts expected to see a slight sales improvement.

According to Greg Garland, CEO of Phillips 66, these results are due to a weak market environment. Weakening gasoline margins and narrow heavy crude differentials did a number on refining results as you can see below. QoQ adjusted earnings went from $2.26 billion to $187 million after refining earnings declined by $2.23 billion, which pushed Q1 refining earnings to -$219 million. All segments except for chemicals were down in Q1.

Source: Phillips 66 Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

Let's start with midstream. Midstream earnings declined to $316 million after transportation volumes were impacted by a lower refinery utilization rate. These negative effects were partially offset by a strong Sweeny Hub operating performance. Sweeny Hub loaded a record 11 cargoes per month and achieved a utilization rate of 120%.

Moving over to chemicals, we see that earnings improved from $152 million to $227 million as the new Cedar Bayou ethane cracker capacity increased to 1.7 million metric tons per year with 98% O&P capacity utilization.

The refining earnings slump was the result of a few factors. First of all, the crude utilization rate was at 84%, which is much lower compared to the 99% rate in Q1 of 2019. In addition, the company experienced unplanned downtime at the Bayway, Wood River and Los Angeles refineries. All of these issues have been resolved.

Source: Phillips 66 Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

Moreover, as the presentation slide above shows, earnings were down in every single region due to lower volumes and slower realized margins. Margins were down 56% to $7.23 per barrel due to narrowing inland crude differentials and lower clean product realizations in a rising price environment.

The market crack for the first quarter was $9.77 compared to $9.11 in the fourth quarter. The realized margins were $7.23 per barrel, as I already mentioned, and resulted in an overall market cap of 74%. The market cap was impacted by the configuration of Phillips 66 refineries, as the company is making more distillate and less gasoline than premised.

In Q2 of this year, the company expects a refining crude utilization in the mid-90%'s range.

All things considered, Q2 should be a better quarter, as the company has resolved unplanned downtime issues and is expecting to significantly increase utilization.

Nonetheless, macroeconomic developments remain key. US economic growth has started to peak in 2018, which resulted in a growth-slowing trend at the end of 2018. Unfortunately, the leading ISM manufacturing index lost further ground in April as the index declined to 52.8.

Phillips 66 is mainly suffering from lower economic sentiment because it tends to lower overall demand for chemicals and oil-based products, which lowers the utilization rate. That's why I was happy to see that Greg Garland mentioned that the 2019 economy so far is expected to be supportive of growth. Growth will be slower compared to 2018, but it should not be worse than that. Additionally, the company mentioned economic stimulus in China. It is 100% right when it says that stimulus in China is a big deal. The entire 2016 growth upswing was started thanks to economic stimulus in China. To me, the question is if stimulus is still working in a late-cycle stage, as the Chinese manufacturing PMI has lost momentum in April.

All things considered, I think Phillips 66 is still a good long-term investment. The stock offers an interesting dividend yield of 3.6% currently, and is trading at roughly 8.0x next year's earnings. Personally, I am already heavily invested in energy. Almost all positions are drillers because I am playing the rising oil price. For now, I won't be buying Phillips 66 as a trade. I don't know how fast this stock is going up after a lot of negativity has already been priced in. And I think the bull case for drillers is higher considering that US oil production is feeling some pressure.

Source: Finviz

Nonetheless, long-term investors should stick to the company and maybe use the correction to add a few more shares. I am (very) slowly starting long-term positions in addition to my existing trading portfolio, and think I might acquire a few shares over the next few weeks. However, I like to wait until I get further confirmation that economic growth (e.g., ISM manufacturing index) is bottoming before I start buying this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.