AWF: Income On The Decline

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE: AWF) as an investment option at its current market price. While AWF has performed well since I recommended it at the start of the year, there are a few negative developments that make me leery of holding it now. One, while the fund's discount to NAV is substantial (at almost 10%), AWF has a history of trading at a high discount, and the discount has shrunk in the near-term as the share price has risen. Two, AllianceBernstein announced a distribution cut starting in May, bringing the income level to a point I do not find very attractive (considering the risk of the fund). Three, the amount of BBB-rated companies continues to increase, as investment-grade corporates are taking on more debt. In isolation, the impact on AWF is minimal. However, if this sector faces downgrades to the BB or B-rating, this could hurt AWF because the fund is made up of mostly BB and B debt. An increase in supply in those ratings could hurt the NAV of the fund. Therefore, while AWF has seen its underlying value rise this year, implying a positive outlook, headwinds exist that make me cautious going forward.

Background

First, a little background on AWF. The fund is managed by AllianceBernstein and seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund invests primarily in corporate debt securities from U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, as well as government bonds from both developing and developed countries. The fund currently trades at $11.74/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0655/share, which represents an annual yield of 6.70%. I recommended AWF during my January review, as I was bullish on high yield debt as a whole. In hindsight, this was a correct call, as the fund has returned almost 7% since that time, after accounting for distributions. However, there are now some attributes for AWF that I view negatively, which I will discuss in detail below.

Distribution Cut - They Always Hurt

To start, I want to focus on what I view as the most important negative development for AWF since I last covered the fund. Specifically, this is the recent distribution cut, in which AWF saw its monthly distribution drop from $.0699/share to $.0655/share. This represents a drop in income of roughly 6%. The reason for this decision by management was to bring "monthly distributions (in line) with their current and projected earnings power". Clearly, this indicates management expects income production to decline going forward, which is hardly ever viewed positively by the market.

Despite this cut, the fund's share price has stayed fairly resilient, likely because the drop in income was not substantial. While true, I still view this negatively because the fund has a history of cuts, and this is just another one to add to the list. Also, coupling this action with the rising share price has depressed the yield below the 7% mark. This 7% income stream was a level AWF held for the majority of 2018, so a drop below it is significant, in my view. Therefore, my overall takeaway here is this presents a challenge for the fund going forward, as current investors will see their income streams decline, and potential investors have less incentive to buy in to the fund. AWF has proved before it can rebound from distribution cuts, but this is not a gamble I typically like to make.

NAV and Valuation Discussion

While 2018 was a rocky year for AWF, that was not surprising, as the fixed income sector saw a correction due to the Fed's relatively aggressive action. However, the turnaround has been sharp, as the Fed has relaxed interest rate expectations going forward, and bond funds, whether investment grade or high yield, mostly rebounded in turn. In fact, after NAV declines last year, AWF has seen its NAV move slightly higher over the past few months, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: AllianceBernstein

Overall, I view this upward trend as positive, because it is showing sustainable gains to the underlying value of the fund. This is a marked turnaround from 2018, when AWF's value declined consistently, pressuring the overall return. Furthermore, the fund still trades at a discounted price, which is often a metric value investors look for when deciding what CEF to purchase.

To put these figures into perspective, I have compiled the relevant metrics on the fund's NAV and discount valuation in the chart below:

NAV (as of 1/31) Current NAV % Gain (1/31/19 - 5/3/19) Discount in Jan review Current Discount To NAV $12.77/share $13.03/share 2.04% 11.90% 9.90%

Source: AllianceBernstein

As you can see, AWF has seen a solid gain over the past three months, and its current discount still looks attractive in isolation. However, on a relative basis, AWF is 2% more expensive to buy than it was a few months ago, even with the NAV gains. This means the share price is rising at a faster rate than the underlying value, forcing new investors to pay more for the same assets.

My takeaway here is fairly mixed. While AWF is performing well based on its NAV, and its discount is still fairly high, the fund has a long history of trading at a double-digit discount, so this reason alone is not enough to convince me the fund is a buy. If AWF can continue to see gains to its NAV going forward, and the discount remains present, I could consider positions. However, I want to see the fund work through its current headwinds first before doing so.

If Downgrades Occur, AWF Will Feel The Impact

I now want to turn my focus to a discussion around the BBB and BB/B debt sectors, and how market developments could impact AWF. I will start by saying I do not expect a wave of downgrades in the corporate debt world, as corporate profits and economic growth metrics are still coming in at positive levels. However, the risk of an economic slowdown is always present and, if that happens, its impact on BBB-rated debt could have wider implications.

Of course, AWF is not comprised of a very large amount of BBB-rated debt, so you may be asking yourself why this is important for investors in the fund. In fact, AWF only has about 18% of debt with that rating, according to the fund's most recent portfolio update, illustrated below:

Source: AllianceBernstein

While true, an inspection of the weightings of BB and B-rated debt shows that those sectors make up over half the fund's portfolio. Therefore, the BB and B-rated debt markets (below investment grade) will have a large impact on AWF's overall performance.

In this respect, I see some risk going forward, primarily because the size of the BBB-rated market has been increasing by a marked level. In fact, the percentage of BBB-rated debt as a part of the entire investment grade corporate bond market has risen over 50% since 2008, as illustrated below:

Source: Lord Abbett

This implication for AWF here is that, if the BBB-rated debt market should falter, the companies with that debt rating will likely see their credit ratings move down one or two notches, to BB or B. Because the size of the BBB market has risen so much, it would not take much of a disruption in the market to dramatically increase the supply of BB or B-rated debt. While this would mean a deterioration of credit standards that we have not seen for some time, it is still an important risk to consider as global growth slows.

My takeaway here is not that AWF's debt is "bad", or that there is going to be a wave of downgrades or defaults. It is simply to present a potential adverse scenario for the fund that investors may not be considering when investing in below investment grade debt in the BBB/BB sectors.

Bottom Line

AWF is a fund I often go back and forth on recommending, but its performance since my last review has been impressive. As global debt markets have rallied, AWF has seen its underlying value, and share price, move higher in-turn.

However, this performance has not come without a cost, as the fund's discount has narrowed and the yield has declined. Further compounding this yield drop was a distribution cut starting in May, which decreased the current income stream by 6%. While not catastrophic, it raises questions about the future earning power of the underlying holdings. As many fixed-income investors are driven by an attractive, and reliable, yield, this cut will surely have some impact on demand going forward. Furthermore, AWF's interests in the BB/B rated debt markets have some risks going forward. While all is well at the moment, with defaults low and corporate profits strong, a reversal of either in the BBB-rated market could spark downgrades to the BB/B levels. This increase in supply in those rating categories would surely depress the overall value of AWF. Therefore, I am no longer bullish on AWF going forward, and would recommend investors exercise caution at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.