Low Expectations And Portfolio Transformation At SPX Flow

The near-term growth outlook is not exciting and this is not a sexy business, but the underlying expectations in the valuation seem too low.

When I last wrote about SPX Flow (FLOW), I wasn’t too enamored with the stock, as the company’s orders seemed underwhelming relative to the cycle and I didn’t like the near-term prospects for growth and margin improvement. Since then, the shares are down about 10% (including a strong post-earnings move), lagging the broader industrial sector by close to 20%, not to mention peers/rivals like Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) and Flowserve (FLS) – in fact, until this post-earnings spike, the shares had been lagging troubled GEA Group (OTCPK:GEAGY), and that’s really not a good thing.

I don’t believe SPX Flow is a vastly better business today than a year ago, but I have seen progress on margin and portfolio improvement efforts, the most obvious example being the decision to look to divest the lower-margin Power & Energy business, but also including subtler moves like deprioritizing larger dairy orders. What’s more, the expectations embedded in the business seem quite low. I do have some concerns that this could be a value-trap, but the value proposition is interesting.

In-Line First Quarter Results With Better Underlying Performance In The Details

SPX Flow beat expectations by about 2% this quarter on the top line, and while reported revenue barely budged, organic growth was close 5% (4.6% to be exact). Better still, if you exclude the Power & Energy business (which shrank about 2%), organic growth was north of 7% and quite solid compared to many other industrials, including many others in the process industry space, including Alfa Laval and Flowserve.

Overall gross margin slipped 30bp, due mostly to the Food and Beverage business (where GM fell about three points) and delivering on some larger dairy orders. Although P&E gross margin improved significantly (up about eight points), it was still below the company average. EBITDA rose 25% and operating income rose 17%, with 10% improvement in segment-level margins. SPX Flow had a decent beat at the operating line, as margins are improving.

Looking at the segments, the Food & Beverage business grew sales by more than 8% due the aforementioned dairy order deliveries. Gross margin declined three points, and segment profits rose about 3%, with 10bp of yoy contraction (to 10.7%). Alfa Laval is probably the best publicly-traded comp that has reported, and they saw 4% organic revenue growth (Food & Water) and 15% segment profit growth (margins up 120bp to 16.6%).

Power & Energy saw about 2% revenue contraction and more than eight points of gross margin improvement, but segment profit still fell about 20%, with a 120bp margin contraction. Industrial revenue rose more than 6%, with strength across mixers, dehydrators, and hydraulic tools (echoing, perhaps, some of the strength seen at Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) and Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) in similar tools). Gross margin improved by more than three points, with segment profit up almost a third and margins up 350bp to 14.9%.

A More Moderate Outlook

Although first quarter results were solid, I don’t think SPX Flow is going to show much organic growth for the rest of the year, with tougher year-ago comps in Q2 and Q3 part of the reason why. I do expect the company to exit the year with some organic growth in Q4, but I’m not looking for a big second half rebound, and management isn’t calling for one. Guidance for the year is still quite wide, though, and that uncertainty could trouble some investors.

Orders declined more than 5% this quarter in organic terms. Food & Beverage orders dropped 6%, and while weaker orders from end-markets like dairy aren’t surprising vis a vis what Alfa Laval and GEA Group have been saying (not to mention SPX Flow turning away from some lower margin business) I’m a little more concerned about the lower component and aftermarket sales. Margins should improve through the year, though, as restructuring and cost-savings efforts deliver.

Power & Energy orders fell almost 16% this quarter, while Industrial was up more than 2%. Relative to reports from other process-type businesses like Roper (ROP), IDEX (IEX), Crane (CR), and so on, that seems okay, and I was encouraged by double-digit growth in areas of focus like mixers and heat exchangers. Industrial has a significant “general industrial” component (around a third of sales), but segments like HVAC (5%), Mining (6%), Chemicals (9%), Food & Beverage (11%), and Marine & Water (14%) should do better than most short-cycle end-markets, and I do think the recent results from Ingersoll-Rand (IR) and Atlas Copco are relatively encouraging on compressor demand, which is where a lot of SPX Flow’s Air Treatment (around 16% of Industrial segment sales) business goes.

Transforming The Business

SPX Flow’s Power & Energy business has been problematic for some time in terms of profit growth and margins. Now management is looking to divest most of it (around 85%), with an eye to keeping the Bran + Luebbe metering pump business. Although primarily a midstream oil & gas business, there’s a significant thermal power component to this business, and I think the long-term strategic value of the business to SPX Flow is questionable. I do believe management made at least some effort to improve the margin structure, but having come up short, I think jettisoning the business is a good move. I don’t think SPX Flow will get a great price/multiple for it, but that capital could perhaps go toward incremental bolt-on deals that improve the Industrial segment.

The Outlook

I still expect a slowdown in “general industrial” markets, and while I think the long-term characteristics of the food and beverage market are attractive, I think there will be some near-term slowdown, particularly with weaker demand from the dairy market and SPX Flow’s decision to walk away from some business as part of its plan to upgrade its overall business mix.

My modeling assumptions work out to sub-3% long-term revenue growth, which is low among the industrials I follow. I do expect the cost-cutting and restructuring efforts to pay off more substantially, though, and I’m looking for double-digit FCF growth, even though my longer-term FCF margin estimates still end up being quite low – around 8% versus mid-teens for Alfa Laval and high teens for Atlas Copco.

Looking at discounted cash flow, as well as a margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA approach, I believe fair value for SPX Flow is around the mid-$40’s.

The Bottom Line

SPX Flow scores low on quality (margins, ROIC, etc.), low on growth, and low on end-market growth. That likely explains most of the apparent undervaluation, as the market prizes growth and strong margins/ROIC. Still, though, I think SPX Flow management is making more progress than is reflected in the valuation and I think the decision to divest Power & Energy reflects some commitment to a “get better or get out” philosophy of business improvement. It may take time for this to work out, but the value proposition and low expectations have me intrigued.

