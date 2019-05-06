Think Tata Motors Has Bottomed? Then Read This

Fundamental as well as technical aspects are discussed to conclude that Tata motors is not a value play yet.

The sharp 80 percent crash in Tata Motors Limited (TTM) has convinced investors to assess whether the stock has become a value play at $15. The recent rally which pulled the stock from $10 to $17 in just 3 months has also been very enticing. But, I have some data which indicates that this could just be a bear market rally, and, that the stock still does not qualify as the value play.

Bear market rallies are often powerful sometimes influencing even the seasoned investors to believe that the worst is over, but, unless the fundamentals improve, the investors get trapped in what seems to be a wealth creation opportunity.

TTM’s weekly price chart above illustrates my point. When the stock first crashed from a high of $50 in 2015 to a low of $20 in early 2016, many investors believed that the stock had registered a formidable double-bottom and that the recovery was around the corner. The stock doubled in less than a year and touched $44 but since the fundamentals were sluggish, what has followed since is a complete debacle. Now when investors see the stock rallying 70 percent off the 2019-lows, I feel like it is a dead-cat bounce which is very common when the underlying has lost 80 percent of its value. This rally could even continue and once again take the stock higher to the downward sloping trendline. But, for the stock to truly become a long-term investment and regain its lost glory, the ground reality has to improve.

Expectedly for Tata Motors, the fundamentals have been worsening and continue to disappoint every month.

The 10-year inventory data taken from YCharts shows the red flags which every serious investor should have caught early on. The days inventory outstanding (DIO) (annual) has risen consistently for the past many years and currently stands at 75.26.

To give you a perspective, DIO is a measure of how effectively a company is able to convert its inventory into sales. Although this number varies from industry to industry, a higher number generally indicates that the company has not been able to sell its inventory quickly. Unfortunately for investors, this number does not show a decline even as the Indian auto sector goes into a slowdown. The reason behind the DIO increasing has been a build up in the inventories (indicated by the orange line in the infographic). The company failed to comprehend the demand weakness and as a result, a huge pile is sitting on the books.

And, sales are deteriorating. On May 2, the company released the domestic monthly sales figures for April revealing a sharp 20 percent drop in the commercial and the passenger vehicle segment. The company’s major money-making segment, the medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales declined by a staggering 33 percent to just 9,403 units, compared to 14,028 units sold in April 2018. Citing weak consumer sentiment as well as the postponement of demand due to the ongoing general elections, Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Mayank Pareek was quoted as saying,

The industry has recorded de-growth for the tenth consecutive month. Weak consumer sentiment is reflected in this demand de-growth and we have also been impacted.

There is no statement from the company which may indicate that good times will follow anytime soon. The business is struggling and the prospects do not look good. When both quantitative and qualitative metrics of a company fail to inspire confidence, then the stock does not qualify as a value buy.

It is also important to remember that hope is not an investment strategy. Many people are buying the stock in the expectation that fundamentals will eventually turn around in the long run. They definitely could, but investors should wait for some concrete signals before jumping in. Otherwise, holding TTM can be a long and arduous task.

What Should Investors Do?

Investors should unfailingly track the monthly production as well as sales figures to watch out for an arrest in the slump. The company’s press archive should be bookmarked by every existing and potential investor to get the latest data.

On May 3, the company submitted the monthly report on production and domestic sales & export for April 2019 to the Indian stock exchanges. This report is self-explanatory in nature and clearly tells an investor how many units of individual brands were produced and sold and a comparison with the year-ago period is also provided.

When the gap between the sales and the production numbers starts to reduce because of higher sales, it would be a positive indicator. On the contrary, when the gap reduces because of lower production figures, it would indicate that the demand outlook remains bleak.

Key Data To Watch In Earnings on May 21

After posting terrible numbers for the last several quarters, the company has forecast improved financial results for the fourth quarter period to March 2019. Recently, S&P downgraded Jaguar Land Rover Automotive to ‘B+’ with credit watch negative citing the British premium car manufacturer’s depressed profitability that continues to weigh on the Indian automaker. The rating agency said,

The downgrade on Jaguar Land Rover's ratings reflects the carmaker's weaker-than-expected results for the fiscal third quarter as it continues to report negative volumes, largely due to declining sales in China. Ratings said it believes the automaker is facing competitive pressure and challenges that have reduced the stability of its revenue and margin prospects. The agency expects the company to see heightened cash burns and leverage over the next 12 to 18 months as it faces challenges involving the tough Chinese operating environment, the uncertainty of Brexit and U.S. tariffs.

The company was quick to defend itself with a reaffirmation that significant positive cash flow would be reported in the fourth quarter. It also declared that Jaguar Land Rover is continuing to execute its product plans and Project Charge turnaround strategy to deliver £2.5 billion of cash flow improvements by March 2020.

Investors need to watch whether the company remains true to its word in Q4 earnings. They also need to look out for a positive change in the management commentary and any raise in the future cash flow guidance. All these metrics will decide whether the company can really become a value play in the future. But until then, it is simply a trading stock.

