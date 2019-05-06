Fiserv: Compelling First Data Deal Dynamics

1Q 2019 financial results are positive and on track to reach the company's full-year earnings guidance, with payment segments as the key driver.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) and First Data Corporation (FDC) are expected to finalize their merger in 3Q 2019 through an all-share transaction, with FISV as the surviving entity. We think the M&A transaction is compelling due to the significant amount of revenue & cost synergies, as well as the resulting enhanced financial position. Upon successful integration, FISV will be able to cross-sell additional services from FDC and integrate the technology & cost structure of both companies. However, we think leverage is a key concern the combined entity will need to address in order to achieve successful integration.

On balance, we think the deal is compelling for investors, who will be rewarded for scooping up FISV shares by 1) the compelling long-term growth potential of the global payments processing industry, which could reach the $3 trillion revenue mark in 5 years, and 2) synergistic benefits from the successful integration of FISV and FDC's business (revenue synergy guidance of $500 million and cost synergy guidance of $900 million by year five).

The Deal

Fiserv and First Data Corporation announced earlier this year that their Boards of Directors had approved the merger. Terms of the all-share deal dictate that FDC shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.303 FSV shares for each FDC shares they own, or an implied equity value of $26.28 per share, only a slight premium of 2% over FDC’s closing price as of 3rd May, 2019. Post close, Fiserv will be the surviving company. Fiserv CEO Jeff Yabuki will assume the leadership role as CEO of the combined entities, while Frank Bisignano (FDC’s current CEO) will be COO.

From all angles, this looks like a done deal with expectations that this will be finalized in 3Q 2019. We believe that the transaction should pass regulatory hurdles, since there is a little overlap between both businesses and competition is high in the payment processing industry. In addition, another bidder on FDC seems unlikely at this point, given the deal structure and positioning.

Two Words: Synergies and Enhanced Financial Position

Management expects that the M&A will create one of the world’s leading payments and financial technology providers. We agree, and see the transaction as compelling given the potential to generate: a) revenue synergy from cross-selling opportunities, b) cost synergy from the integration of technology infrastructure and streamlining operations, and c) enhancement in financial position through refinancing of debt and continued deleveraging.

Revenue Synergy

The revenue of the combined entity amounts to $14.2 billion, based on 2018 FISV and FDC revenues. Revenue synergies are guided to gradually increase by $500 million a year in the next five years, mainly through an expanded payment offering and network innovation derived from cross-selling additional services. We believe guidance is fair, but think there may also be upside considering the increased geographical presence and improved capabilities of the merged entity.

Cost Synergy

In addition to revenue synergies, c. $900 million of annual recurring cost savings will be achieved through consolidation of technology infrastructure, removal of corporate structure redundancies, streamlined operations and process improvements.

The merged company will channel the annual cost savings to further digitalize bank channels and build on its technology platform. Key areas include expansion of its merchant solutions, improvement of risk management capabilities, the rollout of data-focused solutions and expanding eCommerce channels. Moreover, they will be investing in real-time payments and helping clients improve connectivity.

Enhanced Financial Position

One of the key success factors in the integration of both FISV and FDC is the ability of the combined entity to deleverage its balance sheet. We think this should be a key priority, taking precedence over further growth strategies.

Considering the combined entity will have a bank debt of c. $17 billion, refinancing this bank debt to reduce interest expense seems logical. In the coming years, FISV’s strong cash flow generation (~EBITDA of $5.1 billion in the no-growth scenario) will be utilized to deleverage the balance sheet. Moreover, we see further divestments of FDC’s underperforming assets, with sales proceeds to be immediately employed to accelerate debt reduction.

Overall, we estimate immediate EPS accretion to be $0.34, or EPS of $3.91 for the combined entity - a 24.5% year-on-year hike. Due to the notable potential synergies discussed above, we would not be surprised if EPS reaches north of $8 in FY 2024, which implies a 10.84X FY 2024 P/E.

Improved Global Processing Payments Make M&A More Compelling

Fiserv's 1Q 2019 financial results show that the company delivered in line with expectations and maintained its full-year 2019 financial results guidance. It reported revenues of $1.50 billion in 1Q 2019, or 9% year-on-year growth. The modest top line growth was driven by robust expansion in its payment segment, offsetting a 3% decline in Financials segment from the sale of its 55% interest in the lending solutions business. Accordingly, adjusted earnings per share increased by 12% year on year to $0.84 per share in the quarter, with the company remaining on track to report adjusted earnings of $3.39-3.52 per share, ex-acquisition of FDC.

The recent FISV quarterly report validates our view that there is considerable growth potential in global payments processing, and this tailwind supports the M&A case for Fiserv and FDC. According to McKinsey reports, global revenues generated from the global processing industry reached $1.9 trillion, with projections to grow to $3 trillion within the 5-year horizon.

Key Investment Risks

Exposure to the financials industry: The company generates most of its revenues from the US financials industry and is vulnerable to the various economic downturns in both the US and the global economy.

Integration risk: It is possible that FISV may not realize the expected revenue and cost synergies from the acquisition, which would result in lower-than-expected cash flow generation. In addition, non-integration of FDC would result in substantial non-cash impairment charges.

Financial Leverage: As mentioned above, the company will have considerable debt levels upon the finalization of the merger. If FISV is unable to refinance its bank debt at favorable levels, the company would experience a strain on its cash flow and may be unable to pursue its plans.

Conclusion

We believe that the Fiserv and FDC merger would create a global processing company that will generate value for both customers and shareholders from cross-selling opportunities and cost efficiencies. Consequently, we think this newly merged company will thrive in an expansive global payment processing industry. While we do acknowledge there are risks (as discussed above), a much stronger Fiserv will be more than adequately equipped to tackle these concerns head-on.

