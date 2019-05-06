A Deep Dive Into Consolidated Edison's Fundamentals For Dividend Investors

I believe there are better spots in the utility sector for dividend investors.

While the dividend is safe, it has very little potential for dividend growth.

Written By Robert Kovacs

Introduction

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is currently trading at $86.03 and yields 3.44%. Based on my M.A.D Assessment ED has a Dividend Strength score of 55 and a Stock Strength score of 47.

In this article I will demonstrate why I believe that dividend investors should avoid Consolidated Edison Inc.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Consolidated Edison Inc functions in the utilities market. It owns energy infrastructure projects and its main business operations are its regulated electric, gas and steam delivery businesses.

The analysis presented in this article is divided into two sections - dividend strength and stock strength.

For me dividend strength and stock strength are two distinct phenomena. Companies with a high dividend strength score are ones which are interesting to dividend investors as they have a strong dividend supported by strong underlying fundamentals and are more likely to continue paying and growing their dividends. Companies which have a high stock strength score are good picks for capital gains investors. As such companies which score well in both categories are more likely to have higher total returns (capital + dividend).

Dividend Strength

When looking at the dividend strength of a company, I am looking for a combination of good yield and dividend growth as well as dividend safety.

So I look at 2 different aspects - how likely the company is to be able to continue paying the dividend (safety) and how likely it is to grow (potential), Coverage & payout ratios will be analyzed to assess dividend safety. Dividend potential will be assessed by focusing on the company's dividend yield, historical dividend growth as well as evolution of top and bottom line results throughout the past years.

Dividend Safety

Consolidated Edison Inc. has an earnings payout ratio of 65%. This is better than 27% of dividend stocks.

I then turn to the cashflow payout ratio:dividends compared to operating cashflow. Looking at both cashflow and earnings payout gives investors a more complete picture. Dividends represent 33% of ED's operating cashflow, which puts the company in front of 35% of dividend stocks.

Finally, I look at the company's free cash flow payout. ED usually has a free cash-flow payout ratio of 40%. These trailing twelve months however, it was negative due to large acquisitions of PP&E.

These numbers lead me to believe that Consolidated Edison Inc. has a very satisfying payout ratio. It is quite impressive for a company which has been growing its dividend for 45 years.

31/03/2015 31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $2.5400 $2.6200 $2.7000 $2.7900 $2.9000 Net Income $3.74 $3.84 $4.34 $5.04 $4.36 Payout Ratio 68% 69% 63% 56% 67% Cash From Operations $10.77 $10.99 $11.04 $9.82 $9.32 Payout Ratio 26% 27% 26% 30% 32% Free Cash Flow $8.12 $6.51 $6.29 $6.36 $-9.63 Payout Ratio 32% 41% 43% 44% -31%

Source: mad-dividends.com (TTM data)

I also want to make sure that the company is earns enough to cover its interest payments, and more broadly to service its debt.

ED makes enough to cover its interest payments 5 times, putting it ahead of 45% of stocks. I find this level of coverage to be sufficient.

The company can service its debt once. It has a better debt service coverage ratio than 21% of stocks.

Based on the company's coverage and payout ratios, I believe ED's dividend to be safe. The interest coverage is only average but all payout ratios are satisfying.

Dividend Potential

Now that we have assessed the company's dividend safety, we turn to its dividend potential.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Consolidated Edison Inc.'s dividend yield sits at 3.44% which is higher than 73% of dividend paying stocks.

During the last 12 months, the dividend grew 2.7% which is lower than their 5 year CAGR of 3%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

These past 3 years, revenues have decreased at a -1% CAGR while net income has grown at a 5% CAGR. We want the company to keep paying us dividends in the future, so revenue and earnings growth are essential.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Given the recent trend in revenue and net income, ED's dividend has weak potential for growth.

Revenues are stable with very little potential for growth, and this shows in the weak dividend growth rate. While I don't mind low dividend growth stocks, I'm looking to get at least a 4.75% yield to justify such a low dividend growth.

Dividend Summary

ED's dividend strength score is 55 / 100.

While the dividend is safe, growth potential remains limited, and I struggle to see the payment grow any higher than a 3-4% rate in the future.

Stock Strength

Whilst dividend safety and growth are important for the dividend investor they are only half the story. In addition to the dividend safety and growth factors examined above it would be remiss of a dividend investor to not look more closely at some of Consolidated Edison Inc.'s other fundamentals.

Four main factors dictate stock performance: value, momentum, financial strength & earnings quality.

I look at these factors one by one to assess the quality of the company which I'm considering investing in.

Value

This won't come as a surprise to most, undervalued stocks outperform in the long run. To assess value, I look at P/E, P/S, P/CFO & Shareholder Yield. I combine them to give the stock a value score out of 100.

ED's value ratios are as follows:

P/E of 19.73x

P/S of 2.23x

P/CFO of 9.22x

dividend yield of 3.44%

buyback yield of -1.33%

shareholder yield of 2.11%.

Based on these ratios, ED is more undervalued than 75% of stocks, which I find to be very good. The most undervalued stocks tend to outperform the market.

Value Score: 75 / 100

Furthermore, I like to draw PE Lines over the stock chart, like Peter Lynch used to do back in his day. Doing so gives investors an idea of the stock's valuation range as a multiple of earnings.

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you can see, ED is currently trading around its historical average PE. This implies that the price is fair in relation to its historical range.

Momentum

Stocks that go up will go up some more. Many investors mistakenly believe that buying trending stocks is reserved to growth investors.

Nothing could be more wrong. Since stocks which have been going down will likely continue to go down, and those which are going up are more likely to continue to increase, one could argue that purchasing on the way down generally isn't the best strategy.

Consolidated Edison Inc. trades at $86.03 and is up 12.19% these last 3 months, 15.41% these last 6 months & 8.90% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

It has better momentum than 75% of stocks, which is good. Like many stocks in the utility sector, ED has good momentum, and strong short term momentum, beating the index over the past 12 months. ED has the wind in its back and is likely to continue appreciating throughout 2019.

Momentum score: 75 / 100

Financial Strength

Financially strong companies produce high amounts of cashflow in relation to their liabilities and don't need to take on huge amounts of debt.

Historically, financially sound companies outperform the financially weak. Investors should be wary of companies who suddenly increase their debt dramatically.

ED has a Debt/Equity ratio of 2.2, putting it ahead of 34% of stocks. Liabilities have increased by 14% during the last 12 months. Operating cashflow is equal to about 7.2% of its liabilities.

Based on the above, ED is more financially strong than 28% of U.S. listed stocks. The Debt/Equity & liability coverage is reasonable for a utility stock, but the increase in liabilities is quite high.

Financial Strength Score: 28/100

Earnings Quality

Usually, companies with high quality earnings will show low levels of accruals, they will also depreciate assets quickly, and their asset turnover is usually quite high.

ED's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -12.6% is better than 62% of companies.

Each year depreciation is worth about 27.4% of Capital Expenditure, putting it ahead of 7% of stocks.

Finally, the company's asset turnover of 0.2x is higher than 26% of stocks.

This makes ED's earnings quality better than 21% of stocks.

The asset turnover is at the lower range of utility stocks, as is depreciation to CAPEX. Utilities usually have lower earnings quality than the median stock, because of their high levels of financial & operational leverage.

Yet ED is at the lower end of the range, even for utilities.

Earnings Quality Score: 21 / 100

Stock Strength summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 47 / 100 which isn't great. Value & momentum are on the stock's side indicating that in the upcoming quarters the stock price could continue to appreciate, but the financial strength & earnings quality are sub-par, which is worrying in the long term.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 55 & a stock strength of 47, Consolidated Edison isn't a great choice for dividend investors.

While the stock could continue to appreciate as utilities have tailwinds from lower valuations and good momentum, there are simply better spots in the utility sector to allocate your funds to.

We've been analyzing quite a few utilities, and will continue doing so until we have covered all the stocks we want to look at. If you have any suggestions for future utility stock analysis, please drop a comment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, DTE, SO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.