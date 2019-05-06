Momenta Pharma: Encouraging Q1 Report, Concerns Remain

The indication of HDFN is highly intriguing given preclinical data and lack of approved therapeutics. Positive data here could lead to accelerated approval and would potentially unlock several related diseases.

Heavy competition in the lucrative FcRn space, with companies such as argenx and UCB having a substantial lead, is a risk factor to consider.

Shares have risen by just 28% over the past five years and lost a third of their value over the past 12 months.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) have risen by just 28% over the past five years and lost a third of their value over the past twelve months. Year to date in 2019 the stock has posted a 30% gain as a recovery looks to be in the works.

Formerly known primarily as a play on the coming wave of biosimilar treatments, my daily news scan (tidbits of which can be read in the Biotech News Recap series) led me to review Momenta's first quarter report and I must say I was intrigued. Management has made inroads on progressing the wholly-owned pipeline of promising drug candidates, including anti-FcRn IgG1 monoclonal antibody M281 currently in mid-stage studies for treating multiple autoimmune indications. This program might appear vaguely familiar to ROTY members as a big prior winner for us was argenx (ARGX) with its lead program (and pipeline-in-a-product) Efgartigimod (binds to FcRn and is believed to block IgG recycling).

While it is true that Momenta is not in a front-runner position, given the validated biology here, I'd still like to dig deeper to understand if there's a near to medium-term opportunity for us to take advantage of.

Chart

Figure 1: MNTA daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: MNTA 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see shares lost half their value in the second half of 2018 as management finished up their strategic review of operations, exited participation in certain biosimilar programs and rerouted resources for use in progressing the pipeline of wholly-owned assets. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see a temporary correction where the dip was bought up quite quickly (could bode well for near term upside).

Overview

Listening to the Q1 earnings call, President and CEO Craig Wheeler started by stating the company's new area of focus in treating rare immune-mediated diseases with all three lead programs expecting data within the next 12 to 18 months. All three programs are focused on various elements of Fc biology to develop treatments for these diseases.

Figure 3: Pipeline and upcoming milestones (Source: Q1 slides)

Beginning with the lead FcRn program M281, Wheeler starts by explaining the science noting that FcRn is a rescue transport receptor for IgG antibodies (inhibition of this receptor leads to substantial reduction in circulating level and cross-tissue transfer of pathogenic IgG antibodies which are the root cause for several auto and allo-immune diseases). Management believes targeting FcRn could have advantages over existing treatments (safety, efficacy and convenience) such as steroids or immunosuppressants.

I appreciate that management is upfront in addressing significant competition in the FcRn arena, noting their intention to develop a best-in-class candidate. The comparison to TNF inhibitor approach was helpful, as it wasn't a winner take all market with multiple blockbuster treatments approved (Humira, Cimzia, Enbrel, Remicade, etc). Pursuing this comparison, while other treatments were successful Humira was the clear winner (full year 2018 sales of $19 billion). Remicade did quite well although not on the same level of course (2018 sales of $5 billion for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)).

Wheeler states the company wants to develop the Humira of the FcRn space (I like the aggressive goal, but it does set off my skepticism). Highest potency in the class has already been demonstrated with full receptor occupancy from a single dose (Phase 1 data). Results also showed that circulating IgG can be safely lowered by up to 85%. Management believes this superior potency will translate into superior efficacy in several diseases. Once monthly dosing appears feasible and ongoing infusion study reveals short infusion times are possible (subcutaneous formulation is also being advanced as optimal efficacious dose is identified).

As for the first autoimmune trial dubbed Vivacity-MG, the Phase 2 study is recruiting 60 patients with myasthenia gravis (5 arm study with 1 placebo and 4 dose arms). The objective here is to show strong efficacy and determine the optimal dosing (establish best-in-class efficacy with once-monthly dosing). Comprehensive dosing data set will help management understand fully understand dose response in chronic MG and other autoimmune diseases.

Figure 4: Vivacity-MG trial design (Source: Q1 slides)

The company is also focusing on fetal maternal diseases caused by transfer of allo or auto-antibodies from the mother's circulatory system to the fetus (allowing them to attack various targets in the fetus leading to substantial mortality and morbidity). As you may have guessed, FcRn plays a key role here in the transfer and M281's ability to maintain full receptor occupancy would enable complete blockage of all antibody transfer from mother to fetus through placenta (demonstrated in preclinical data). Phase 2 trial is underway in HDFN (rare disease affecting 4,000 to 8,000 pregnancies each year in the United States).

Figure 5: Clinical rationale for pursuing HDFN (Source: Q1 slides)

Keep in mind the Unity HDFN trial will take time to enroll, considering that women must be pregnant to be eligible and protocol is quite long (M281 administration starts at the beginning of the 2nd trimester, is weekly and then after birth mother plus neonate are followed). However, two important points are that given the high unmet need here the study could lay the foundation for accelerated approval and success here could open the door to all other allo and auto antibody-based fetal maternal diseases (all driven by FcRn transport across placenta).

Lastly, the company is exploring M281 as supportive therapy in combination with AAV gene therapy (maximal lowering of IgG could open therapeutic window to overcome AAV antibodies and retain efficacy). The idea of opening up AAV gene therapy to patients who prior were excluded and potentially allowing for multiple doses is exciting to say the least (research collaboration with gene therapy company is currently in place). Clinical work won't come for some time though (primary focus is M281 in current studies).

As for M254 (hypersialylated IgG program), enhanced anti-inflammatory behavior has been observed in many animal disease models and potency of seven to ten times that of IVIG (which itself is a $4 billion market that is supply constrained due to lack of sufficient plasma). Despite high efficacy IVIG is often pushed to 2nd or 3rd line treatment due to high treatment burden (large volumes needed to show efficacy, multiple days of infusion leading to infusion-related side effects).

If M254 can show the same effects in humans as it has in animal models, a treatment that potentially has improved safety, tolerability, convenience and possibly higher efficacy could transform this $4 billion market. Four-part Phase 1/2 study in ITP (Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura) is already underway with the objective of showing how much M254 is needed to show dose equivalence to IVIG in humans.

Figure 6: First-in-human Phase 1/2 trial design for M254 (Source: Q1 slides)

Proof of concept data is expected in first half of 2020.

As for the last candidate M230 (being developed with large Australian pharma concern CSL), the drug candidate is a first-in-class Fc multimer with enhanced activity for Fc receptors. It is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 study which CSL has stated will finish in 2019 (management says they are at arm's length as CSL has taken control of this program). However, Momenta cofunds 50% of the program and retains 50% US profit share plus attractive royalties and milestone payments (program has blockbuster potential).

Turning the page to the company's SIFbody platform, management notes that it combines Fabs with an Fc multimer to achieve targeted cell depletion (essentially leads to a more effective way of killing cells). Current important treatments that are standard of care such as Darzalex and Rituxan do not have strong enough effector function to effectively mobilize immune system in all cases (can limit efficacy and contribute to drug resistance).

At AACR the company described the discovery of a novel anti-CD38 Fc multimer with superior efficacy and potency to current therapeutic antibodies that also had the ability to efficiently deplete Darzalex-resistant multiple myeloma patient tumor cells (also introduced a novel anti-CTLA4 Fc multimer that maintains checkpoint blockade activity while also depleting CTLA4-expressing Treg cells- could prove superior through its dual mechanism). Given management's language here, business development activity with big pharma would not be surprising.

As for legacy biosimilar programs, for M923 (wholly owned biosimilar to Humira) the US launch date has been secured for November 2023 and ability to launch is there for approval (currently working on finding a commercialization partner).

As for M710 (proposed biosimilar to Eylea) partnered with Mylan, a Phase 3 study is ongoing and US market formation is expected in 2023 (assuming approval). The company believes it is currently in the lead here as compared to other biosimilars.

Let's take a look at select recent events to determine how they affect a possible long thesis here.

Select Recent Developments

In December, the company closed a secondary offering (20 million shares sold at $11.50 per share for gross proceeds of $230 million). Goldman Sachs was the sole investment bank involved.

In January, the company announced dosing of the first subject in the Phase 1/2 study of M254 (enrolling normal healthy volunteers and patients with ITP). Parts A and B are double blind, placebo-controlled single ascending dose trials in healthy volunteers and ITP patients. Part C involves crossover dosing design with ITP patients receiving M254 or IVIg, while in part D ITP patients will receive multiple doses of M254. Management stated that initial clinical data is expected in 1H 2020. Primary efficacy endpoint is assessment of platelet response. Note that chronic ITP affects 30,000 to 60,000 patients in the United States and certain patients do not respond adequately to existing therapies.

In late March, the company announced new preclinical data for M281 was published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. Results showed that M281 inhibits maternal to fetal IgG transfer in the human ex vivo term placental perfusion model while showing minimal transfer itself to fetal circulation. This appears supportive of the drug candidate's potential to prevent placental transfer of disease-inducing antibodies from mother to fetus in alloimmune and autoimmune diseases of the fetus and newborn.

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of $416.5 million as compared to net loss of $44.8 million. Research and development expenses were $1.8 million, while general and administrative expenses rose to $24.2 million. Management guided for quarterly non-GAAP operating expenses of $45 million to $55 million for 2019.

As for future catalysts of note, Phase 1 data in healthy volunteers for CSL-partnered M230 is likely by the end of the year. For M254, preliminary clinical data from the ITP Phase 1/2 study is expected in 2020. Top line results from the Phase 2 study evaluating M281 in generalized Myasthenia Gravis are expected in 2020. A third study for an additional autoimmune indication should get underway this year. Business development involving the company's SIFbody platform would not be unexpected in the near to medium term as well.

As for institutional investors of note, Perceptive Advisors owns over 2.8 million shares. RA Capital has a 2.5 million stake as well. Track record of insider selling with no purchases is discouraging to my eyes (if they won't eat their cooking, why should I?).

As for leadership, President and CEO Craig Wheeler has been leading the company since 2006 (stock performance is essentially flat during his entire tenure). SVP of Development and Chief Commercial Officer Dr. Santiago Arroyo came onboard in 2017 (served prior in similar roles at Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb).

One key risk that needs to be addressed here is intense competition in the FcRn space. When I began digging into this story, I was hoping the company would have sufficient means of differentiating itself from competition to make up for 2+ year head start others have. Due to ROTY's previous win in argenx, I was already aware of efgartigimod's impressive activity across multiple indications observed in mid-stage studies. Also, consider that Alexion (ALXN) already paid $400 million for Syntimmune last year to gain control of IgG4 monoclonal antibody ALXN1830.

UCB's anti FcRn MAb rozanolixizumab (delivered subcutaneously) is being rapidly pushed forward into a pivotal study given encouraging data in myasthenia gravis. Going back to M281, despite management's claims of being potentially best-in-class, there have been worrisome safety signals in the Phase 1 study (25% or so reduction in serum albumin, three patients in multiple ascending dose cohort with CK elevation for whom dosing was terminated).

Thus, the main differentiation I see here compared to other competitors in the space is a unique indication they are going after (HDFN) with promising preclinical data to supporting their rationale for running the current study, potentially opening the door to treating other fetal maternal diseases if results are good (with swift path to market).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, 2019 is referred to by management as a year of clinical execution and I agree Momenta has a lot to prove in ongoing studies. When cash is backed out, the company is valued at around $1 billion which seems appropriate given legacy business and multiple promising assets in the pipeline. While it's true there is high upside potential if at least one or more study hits its primary endpoint given large opportunities being addressed, the company faces significant competition for certain indications and companies such as UCB and argenx have a substantial head start.

Given the concerns raised above (significant competition, potential safety signal, certain indications like MG that are going to be quite crowded), I cannot currently recommend a position in the company. I will be following along and hope to revisit at a later date after we get derisking data sets. Dilution in the near term is not expected given the secondary offering that took place in December.

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time out of your day to read my material and hope you found it to be helpful in some form or fashion. If you're willing, I look forward to interacting with you in the Comments Section. Whether bull, bear or simply a skeptic, we all typically have something worth saying and feedback (plus community-driven due diligence) is one of the reasons I enjoy writing. Have a good one!

Join over 500 members in our unique biotech community, ROTY (Runners of the Year), and find high % gainers in the biotech sector. ROTY is Seeking Alpha's Top Ranked Low Priced Service ($25/month or $200 annually equates to $16.6 per month) and #2 ranked biotech community

($25/month or $200 annually equates to $16.6 per month) and 10 stock model account has outperformed IBB by 277% and XBI by 63% as of May 2nd

Monthly content focuses on quality over quantity (2-3 updates on model account, 2+ exclusive articles, weekly Chat highlights and 2 Scorecards)

(2-3 updates on model account, 2+ exclusive articles, weekly Chat highlights and 2 Scorecards) Experienced investors and biotech industry veterans share conviction ideas and trades in our Live Chat. See reviews.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.