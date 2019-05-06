Occidental Major Developments: Africa Pre-Sale And Icahn

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) senior executives have been busy securing funding since they made a public $76/share, $57 billion bid for Anadarko (APC), topping Chevron's (CVX) bid. After securing a $10 billion preferred funding commitment from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), OXY has now announced the contingent sale to Total (TOT) of Anadarko's African assets for $8.8 billion. But OXY shareholders are restless, with T. Rowe Price opposed to the deal and Icahn recently building a position and insisting on a shareholder vote.

There are several important considerations:

1) The sale to Total would be accretive, but not as accretive as it sounds or is being reported. OXY disclosed that Anadarko's African assets would generate 6% of production and 7% of cash flow in the pro-forma entity in 2020. With a sale price of $8.8 billion, that sounds good until the pro-forma enterprise value of over $100 billion is considered (I estimated it at about $108 billion but could vary slightly depending on the Chevron deal break fee and other considerations). It works out to be about 8.1% of the pro-forma enterprise value. So a little more than 10% accretive, but not knock-the-lights-out. More importantly, it helps OXY fund the cash portion of the deal.

2) The sale price is actually disappointing. Excluded from the point-in-time news reporting is the value of Anadarko's Mozambique LNG project, which isn't yet producing cash flow but is of substantial value. In 2013, 10% of the block was bought by Indian multi-national oil company ONGC ("ONGC") for $2.64 billion. Anadarko currently owns 26% of the block, and the project has lined up a "sufficient number of" buyers for its 9.5 MTPA - a major milestone that could increase the value of the project. The ONGC deal implies a value of $6.86 billion for Anadarko's ownership. The price for oil and the landed price for LNG has fallen considerably since 2013, but an estimate of $2 billion seems sufficiently conservative considering the progress the project has made.

If the Mozambique LNG project is worth $2 billion and contributes no cash flow, then the net price for the cash flowing Anadarko African assets is $6.8 billion, which is less than 7% of the pro-forma enterprise value for OXY. In other words... factoring in a low estimate of the value of non cash flowing assets, this trumpeted African asset sale is dilutive on a cash flow basis.

3) OXY shareholder activism is growing. T. Rowe isn't the typical activist investor, and yet it came out publicly against OXY's offer for Anadarko. And Carl Icahn (IEP), a well known activist investor, has disclosed ownership of OXY stock and "would like to see OXY's offer for Anadarko go to a shareholder vote if it is accepted." This increases deal risk for Anadarko and may lead to accepting a higher offer from Chevron if such an offer is brought, as many analysts are speculating.

However, Icahn may see pushback from OXY on this push for a shareholder vote. Ironically Icahn demanded a shareholder vote in a sales process for another publicly traded oil company, Sandridge (SD). After winning election of his board designees, Sandridge received multiple offers for its assets, which Icahn's majority controlled board elected to not bring to its shareholders for a vote. While OXY's trailing one year performance has not been stellar, Sandridge's has been even worse:

Data by YCharts

Anadarko already seemed inclined to transact with Chevron, despite knowing OXY was willing to pay up to $75 per share prior to accepting Chevron's lower bid. My assessment is that, with OXY offering to issue expensive paper to Berkshire Hathaway and selling assets to Total with dilutive, disappointing sale metrics, it is increasingly likely that Chevron makes a higher or competitive bid for Anadarko. And increasing public pushback from shareholders like T. Rowe and Icahn, despite their limitations, may increase the attractiveness of such an offer to Anadarko's board, which was already inclined to transact with Chevron over OXY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

