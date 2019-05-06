The Month In Closed-End Funds: April 2019

Summary

For the fourth month in a row, equity closed-end funds (CEFs) and fixed income CEFs on average witnessed plus-side returns, rising 1.40% and 1.01%, respectively, on a net-asset-value (NAV) basis.

Only 17% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 21% of equity CEFs and 14% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Core CEFs (+3.74%) posted the strongest returns of all equity CEF classifications for the month.

The Loan Participation CEFs classification (+1.72%) posted the strongest plus-side returns in the fixed income universe for the month.

For the sixth month in a row, the municipal debt CEFs macro-group posted a plus-side return on average (+0.60%), with all classifications in the group witnessing positive returns for April.