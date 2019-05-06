Apple's Repurchase Plan Is Everything

Apple's recent move up is likely to cool shortly, because it has been considerable and Apple is approaching prior resistance points where Apple is likely to slow repurchasing.

Apple has proven itself savvy at turning its repurchasing off and on, and this should help shares rebound if the market sells off here.

Last week, Apple (AAPL) reported financial for the first quarter of calendar 2019, and they were pretty good, but Apple stock is largely dependent upon macro forces and the effects of their own capital return until the next major product cycle. It is all about the buyback.

Apple's buyback increase is larger than expected

Apple is still wildly profitable and holds significant cash. Many have argued for the company to make a transformative acquisition with some of that cash, but so far the company has largely opted to hold cash and buy back shares while slowly increasing the dividend. The buyback has become incredibly important for share support and momentum. The dividend is growing, but it is far less important than the buyback.

Between 2016 and 2018, Apple bought back, each quarter, somewhere between $6 billion and $11 billion worth of shares. In the Spring of 2018, the company massively increased their buyback and acquired between $19.4 billion and $23.5 billion per quarter, roughly tripling the average quarterly buyback in dollar terms.

Apple significantly reduced the buyback pace at the end of 2018. According to the company's consolidated financial statement, it repurchased just under $8.8 billion in stock in the holiday quarter. Apple has since resumed buying back stock at a more robust pace, and repurchased $24 billion last quarter. Apple also reported it would increase its repurchase program by $75 billion.

With Apple's newly fortified repurchasing, it is possible the company will reduce share count by as much as ten percent within 2019, and possibly more.

Passive buying will continue

Apple is one of the largest companies in the world. It is among the largest constituents of the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It is also generally one of the top holdings of total market funds, growth funds and value funds too. Apple will capture passive investment dollars in relative proportion to its market size, which continues to be significant.

Apple's market size is now significant enough that it is effectively guaranteed a significant percent out of the sizable passive US equity fund flows. These coupled with Apple's own ravenous appetite for Apple shares to create sufficient probable demand to support share pricing from returning to recent lows.

Apple's dividend increase is smaller than expected

The five percent increase to Apple's quarterly dividend was below the company's recent average annual increase, and appears to show Apple's considerable preference for stock buybacks. It is likely that most analysts presumed a dividend increase of double what Apple delivered, as the prior growth rate was higher.

Given the size of this dividend increase and Apple's rate of share repurchasing, it is possible that Apple's total actual cost of paying dividends will be lower this year, even after the increase. Moreover, Apple may be able to increase its dividend next year and it still will have the total payout cost it less than it did last year. This is simply because of the considerable rate of repurchasing shares.

The Cook cycle may be accelerating

In January, I proposed that Apple's shares were going through a recurring cycle that was based upon Apple's iPhone releases and emerging market growth. Since then, Apple shares have appreciated by around 40 percent.

These moves are considerable, with momentum that is probably unsustainable. It is likely, here, that Apple will cool off for a while, given the velocity at which it both declined and regained. Neither such trajectory was likely to exist for long. But it is unlikely that shares would decline meaningfully from here without the entire market falling too, as the company just reported well-received results and is ready to deploy cash to acquire cheap shares for sale.

With Apple's apparent intention to repurchase so many shares, the float will continue to decline and pricing will become even more prone to occurrences of extreme volatility. Because of this, Apple should likely be acquired on any bouts of weakness, but it is also unlikely that Apple will not weaken much from here. Instead, it will probably remain range-bound, with Apple tweaking its repurchasing to support passive flows.

Any wildcard acquisition is likely to benefit valuations

Apple is taking on a great many new endeavors and it is possible that the company will make a major acquisition in healthcare, video production, cloud services, or even automotive. An acquisition that provides Apple with a more diversified revenue stream while simultaneously increasing services revenue appears to be precisely what Apple needs.

I believe it is possible that Apple will spend some money on acquiring healthcare and/or entertainment services income. Apple has the cash to do several deals, though it also has the cash to build things in house from the ground up. One thing that is very difficult to build from scratch is a large content library, and they are also getting rarer.

If Apple acquires an existing content library, such as Sony's (NYSE:SNE) or Viacom's (NASDAQ:VIA), it would considerably enrich the development of its new entertainment platform, while also providing it with a new income stream that isn't correlated to Apple's core business. Video production capabilities may be desirable too, but the content appears a nice asset for Apple, as it both yields immediate royalties and provides known characters and storylines off of which to develop new content. Apple should be able to acquire a decent content library for less than it will spend in the next two quarters on share repurchases. It probably won't, but I believe such an acquisition would be very well received by the market.

Conclusion

Apple bottomed last quarter and though this recent run-up is likely to soon stall, Apple continues to be a great long-term investment. Apple is likely to remain range-bound up through the unveiling of its fall products, and is unlikely to appreciate above prior highs without being brought there by broad market momentum. Rather, a decline due to a broad market selloff is more probable and would present a great buying opportunity, just as it did last year, where investors will benefit from Apple's considerable repurchase plan and a wave of iPhone upgrading that is likely to occur in late 2019 and through 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.