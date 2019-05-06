People's United Financial May Be A Solid Bank, But I'm Not Investing

Overview

People's United Financial (PBCT) has been on a tear lately and is up approximately 20% YTD. The bank has seen strong growth and margin expansion, but given the current environment that all banks are facing, it may be wise to temper expectations for the bank (and share price) going forward. If you're not familiar with People's United Financial, it is a $48 billion bank headquartered in Connecticut and has a footprint across the entire New England area. Below is the current loan and deposit composition as of March 31, 2019.

Commercial loans (excluding RE) make up roughly 40% of the loan portfolio, with commercial RE and residential mortgages making up 33% and 23%, respectively. On the deposit side, savings make up roughly half of funding, with demand deposits and time deposits being the next largest components at 21% and 18%, respectively. Of the roughly $37mm in deposits, roughly 22% are non-interest bearing which is a decrease of about 2% from Q1 '18. Below is a historical look at the loan and deposit composition over the last 10 years:

The bank has more than doubled over the past 10 years, fueled by organic growth in savings accounts as well as M&A activity. Borrowings have been fluctuating each quarter depending on loan demand, and the bank has done a good job of managing interest expense by paying them off when they see an opportunity to do so. On the loan side, commercial loans have been the main driver in loan growth.

Profitability

As of March 2019, People's United Financial had a ROE of 7.7% and has been generally trending up historically. The bank's ROE is lower than what you may be used to seeing for most banks, which is due to their history of acquisitions. As a result, goodwill and intangible assets make up approximately 6% of assets. Adjusting for tangible common equity, the bank's return on average tangible equity was 13% in Q1.

Returns this quarter were meaningfully impacted by merger-related expenses, hence, the sharp drop QoQ. If returns were adjusted, Q1 ROE would still be lower QoQ but would be in the range that it was in early of 2018. Below is a decomposition of ROE:

As you can see above, wider profit margins have been driving ROE higher over the past several years. The main driver has been through NIM expansion, as the bank's net interest margin has improved by 30 bps since the end of 2016. This was common in many banks that I follow, as deposit rates lagged during the rising-rate environment and loan rates were quick to adjust. Because of this, no matter the strategy on the asset side of the balance sheet, margins were improving as long as the bank was growing.

Now that deposit rates are finally catching up, margin compression is prevalent across the majority of banks and People's is no different. The bank expects their NIM for 2019 to fall within the 310-320 bps range. Now, this doesn't mean that this is bad news for the bank, it's just the nature of the current environment, but current (or potential) investors should temper expectations going forward. Loan demand is still expected to be high, as management projects loan growth in the 10-12% range which will continue to drive NII higher.

The other takeaway from the graphs above is that the bank has been growing ROE even as they've been deleveraging. Leverage is one of the easiest ways to increase returns, so it's reassuring as a potential investor that the bank has been increasing profitability through their core business and not just by taking on more and more leverage.

What Type of Risk is the Bank Taking?

Liquidity Risk

Overall, the liquidity risk on People's balance sheet is low-to-moderate. The bank only has roughly $640mm in cash and cash equivalents and has a cash and ST investments/asset ratio of approximately 2%. The bank does, however, have $3.1 billion in AFS investments that consist largely of high quality US treasuries and agency bonds. In addition, the bank's tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.8% as of March 2019, which gives the bank plenty of room to add borrowings.

Although People's has a strong deposit base, the bank could be forced to either sell investments or take out borrowings if their cash is not enough to satisfy loan demand or to cover an outflow of deposits. As highlighted above, the bank has capacity to do so, but it may come with realized losses in the investment portfolio if market conditions are unfavorable or may come with higher interest expenses associated with borrowings that will eat into margins.

Credit Risk

Credit risk is the primary risk that the bank is taking on as one would expect with an institution generating a majority of loan volume through commercial lending. However, there doesn't currently appear to be any concerns on the bank's asset quality. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans have been steadily decreasing over the past several years and charge-offs remain at a depressed level. Going forward, the bank does not expect any material change in asset quality.

Because the bank has a footprint within the entire New England area, they are able to diversify their geographical concentration well. At the end of 2018, the largest concentration within their CRE loan book by state was New York at 33%. No other state made up more than 25%.

Just like with geographical concentration, the bank diversifies their commercial loan book (including RE) by collateral type as well. At the end of 2018, 35% of the commercial RE outstanding balance was in residential. The bank does an even better job diversifying its commercial loan portfolio, with no collateral making up more than 20% of the portfolio.

Interest Rate Risk

Interest rate risk for the bank is fairly low. The bank has a large concentration of their loan book in commercial loans, which are typically shorter duration loans (compared to mortgages). EVE and NII sensitivity is low (-7.2% and 5.3% in an up 200 rate shock, respectively) as of December 2018. The bank is fairly asset sensitive, meaning the bank performs better as rates increase and has no plans on deviating from their positioning according to the latest earnings call.

Valuation

Historically, the bank has traded at around 1.9x tangible book value when looking at the 3- and 5-year average. As of March 2019, the stock was trading at a multiple of 1.76x. With the stock price at $17.16 as of close on Friday, the bank is trading at 1.87x. If the bank were to approach its historical value, this would equate to an increase of a little over 1%. Given this, I don't believe the risk vs. reward, as a potential investor is enticing enough at the current valuation.

Conclusion

Overall, People's United Financial is a bank with a solid balance sheet and has seen strong growth and margin expansion over the last several years. However, it may be prudent to temper expectations going forward given the current environment. Although the bank may be trading under its 3- and 5-year multiple, it doesn't appear that there is enough upside for potential investors at the moment. I'm content to leave this bank on my watch list and may be inclined to add a small position given any dips.

