Tesla: Insurance Pivot Likely To Fail

In the end, this seems like a ploy to distract from the earnings fiasco.

Tesla insurance is also not likely to be cheaper than those of other auto insurers.

However, there are extensive regulations and other hurdles that may prevent them from offering insurance.

Recently, Tesla (TSLA) announced that they would be offering an insurance product that would be much more compelling than competitors. Despite bold promises by management, few questions have been answered, leading us to believe that this may be another failure.

A bit of background

Tesla's are very expensive cars to insure, even for the cheaper Models. Despite Tesla claiming that the Model 3 is a "mass market car", Autonews pegs the insurance cost of the Model 3 at $2814 on average per year, or $35 less than the cost of insuring the Porsche 911, which has an MSRP of nearly $100k. Valuepenguin pegs the cost at just below $2k per year, but even this is 60% higher than the insurance cost for competitors like the Toyota Prius, which, according to Tesla, is one of the top 5 cars traded in to buy a Model 3.

In response to the high insurance costs, Tesla created a program called InsureMyTesla in 2016, where they offered custom insurance for Tesla owners. Via a partnership with Liberty Mutual, InsureMyTesla was offered to customers in the US in 2017. InsureMyTesla was supposed to offer lower prices to Tesla customers by taking into account the autonomous features in Tesla cars and by focusing on Tesla cars.

Unfortunately for Tesla owners, InsureMyTesla seems to have been a complete disaster. Tesla's insurance partner in Hong Kong, Axa, tripled its premiums in October 2018. One customer complained:

“If I had known that the insurance would become so expensive, I would not have bought my Tesla in 2016. Now the annual premium is three times the cost and the vehicle excess is 20 times as much as a Mercedes E Class. This is ridiculous.” SCMP

In one thread in the TMC forums, owners consistently mentioned that Liberty Mutual charged higher prices than competitors. Some got quotes that were double or triple that of other companies.

TMC

With demand steadily decreasing, investors asked Elon Musk what Tesla would do about the sky high insurance costs.

Tesla's new offering

In the Q1 conference call, Elon Musk mentioned that Tesla was creating an insurance product that would be ready in about a month. He added that it would be "more compelling than anything else out there".

Bulls immediately jumped on this news, claiming that this would be a huge opportunity for Tesla.

Twitter

However, we see significant flaws with these claims, and would like to provide the opposite side of the argument.

Firstly, there's the problem of regulation. Each state has different regulations regarding insurance and every insurance company needs to abide by these regulations when selling insurance. There's been no indication that Tesla has gotten the appropriate permits or can get them in a month. When asked on Twitter about this, Elon did not respond.

Secondly, there's the problem of capital reserves. Insurers need large capital reserves to pay out if claims come in. Tesla is cash strapped to the point where they are cutting capital expenditures like mad and are finding it hard to give refunds. Tesla bonds have a junk rating and Tesla was forced to do a $2bil capital raise recently. Its doubtful that (1), Tesla's capital reserves would be enough to get it approval to sell insurance and (2), customers will trust Tesla not to delay or evade paying out claims with its lack of cash.

Lastly, Tesla hasn't yet mentioned who its risk partner is. With a horrible balance sheet and a history of losses, its hard to tell what company would want to partner with Tesla to insure their cars, but without a risk partner, Tesla itself is too financially weak to dabble in insurance.

Low cost insurance? No.

Lets say Tesla does get regulatory approval to sell insurance. Now what? Tesla bulls believe that Tesla will be able to charge a much lower price due to their data advantage.

Twitter

However, we're much more skeptical that this will happen. Tesla's are expensive to insure not because insurers don't know the risk, but because repairs are expensive and service centers are limited. Getting more data wouldn't fix this problem at all. In fact, fixing this problem would require building out more infrastructure or selling more cars, both of which Tesla cannot do.

Furthermore, didn't Tesla already use its own data when pricing the InsureMyTesla program? If its data didn't lower costs there, there's no reason to believe more data would help in this scenario.

There would also be very little economies of scale as Tesla only has produced less than a million cars. Tesla has already proven itself to be one of the least efficient automakers in the world, would it really be any different in the insurance world, where Tesla has zero expertise and no experience? Other insurers, meanwhile, have significant insurance experience and Economies of Scale. In a competitive industry like the auto insurance industry, there's no incentive to overcharge for insurance.

Bulls have been claiming that Tesla's entry into insurance would be successful since the InsureMyTesla program, yet there have been few results despite many promises.

Takeaway

This new insurance program has lots of holes in it and seems like a scheme thrown together to deflect investors from the Q1 results or perhaps is a bid to try and attract more customers to buy Model 3s. Either way, investors should ignore this development and focus on the Q1 results reported recently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.