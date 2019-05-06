Agnico Eagle: Time To Harvest Is Closing In

Agnico Eagle presents the perfect profile that fits a savvy investor's balanced portfolio. Therefore, I recommend accumulating the stock on any weakness.

The company views 2019 as a "harvesting period" with a particular focus on its Nunavut complex (Meliadine and Amaruq).

Agnico Eagle reported its 1Q'19 results on April 25, 2019. Revenues were $532.2 million, down 8% compared to a year ago and down 1% sequentially.

Courtesy: Mining.com - Meadowbank site

Investment Thesis

Agnico Eagle (AEM) is one of my leading long-term miners because of its strong management leadership, diversified assets, and good balance sheet. It is one of my leading stocks in the "gold miners" category with Newmont Mining (NEM) and more recently, Barrick Gold (GOLD) which are the gold supermajors that rule the gold mining sector with their large size.

Agnico Eagle's growing gold reserve with improving gold grades support a healthy future production growth that is expected to reach 2.0 M ounces of gold in 2020 from assets already owned with CapEx that have been funded by operating cash flow without incurring more debt, which will pay off very soon.

Agnico Eagle owns stable mine assets mostly located in the Americas which are performing above targets and a fully-paid pipeline of new projects ready to provide a substantial increase in gold production this year. This quarter the Meliadine mine starts to show output (pre-commercial) even if it is not commercial yet.

Hence, Agnico Eagle presents the perfect profile that fits a savvy investor's balanced portfolio. Therefore, I recommend accumulating the stock on any weakness. However, it is crucial to trade short term the AEM (30% of your position) in correlation with the gold price. Due to its financial appeal and stable growth the stock can be considered as a proxy for gold.

Finally, the dividend per share was raised last quarter to 0.50 annually or a yield of 1.22 %. It is far from what I consider decent, but the company intends to increase dividend soon, now that the significant CapEx requirement for its Nunavut complex is about to fall significantly.

The year 2019 is considered as a transition year for Agnico Eagle as it completes Meliadine and Amaruq.

Sean Boyd, CEO said in the conference call:

Just to sort of step back and look at 2019, as we've said we expect record production at 1.75 million ounces at cash costs and the midpoint of the range of $645 and all in sustaining costs at the midpoint of the range of $900. After the first quarter, we're tracking extremely well towards that target and we'll be revisiting those numbers in our second quarter update in late July as we move through the commissioning of both Meliadine and Amaruq.

AEM - Financials and Production in 1Q 2019 - The raw numbers

Agnico Eagle 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 549.9 580.0 565.3 578.4 556.3 518.7 537.8 532.2 Net Income in $ Million 61.9 71.0 35.1 44.9 5.0 17.0 -393.7 37.0 EBITDA $ Million 218.0 241.6 233.5 225.5 204.2 186.2 -246.6 206.5 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 11.3% 12.2% 6.2% 7.8% 0.9% 3.3% 0 7.0% EPS diluted in $/share 0 0.30 0.15 0.19 0.02 0.07 -1.68 0.16 Cash from operations in $ Million 184.0 194.1 166.9 207.7 120.1 137.6 140.3 148.7 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 192.3 257.0 296.3 186.1 250.2 310.6 342.2 203.4 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −8.3 −62.9 −129.3 21.6 -130.1 -173.0 -201.9 -54.7 Total Cash $ Billion 1.08 0.99 0.77 0.57 0.79 0.61 0.61 0.38 Total Debt in $ Billion 1.37 1.37 1.38 1.37 1.72 1.72 1.72 1.72 Dividends per quarter in $/ share 0.10 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.125 0.125 Shares outstanding diluted in million 233.5 233.8 231.2 234.6 235.0 235.5 234.1 236.2

Source: Company filings, Morningstar.

1 - Gold Production Details

Agnico Eagle had a solid gold production this quarter. Production was 398,217 Au Oz, up 2.2% from the same quarter last year and down 3% sequentially.

Below is the first quarter production per mine. La Ronde with zone 5 and Canadian Malartic are the two primary mines.

M. Boyd said in the conference call:

From the quarterly perspective, we produced almost 400,000 ounces of which about 18,000 ounces came from Meliadine in the precommercial stage report our first part Meliadine in the third quarter of -- in third week of February. Our cash costs in the quarter were very good. We'll talk about some of the components of that at 623, all-in sustaining cost at $836. At Meliadine, as we mentioned, we're very close to commercial production. We'll expect commercial production in May.

All-in sustainable costs or AISC is now right for the industry with an average of $836 per ounce in 1Q'19.

Agnico Eagle's primary focus for 2019 is to deliver on the Nunavut expansion plan and bring those assets online, on schedule, and within budget. Opening up the LaRonde mine is also part of the primary focus.

Agnico Eagle Reserves are one of the highest in North American peers.

Source: Agnico Eagle Presentation

2 - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenues of $532.2 million in 1Q'19

Agnico Eagle reported its 1Q'19 results on April 25, 2019. Revenues were $532.2 million, down 8% compared to a year ago and down 1% sequentially. However, Agnico Eagle beat on earnings and revenues again this quarter.

Gold price realized was $1,303/Oz during the first quarter of 2019. It was up $68 sequentially and down $29 from the same quarter a year ago. It might be interesting to know that the average gold realized for AEM since 1Q'15 is $1,236 per Oz.

2 - Free cash flow analysis

The free cash flow is an engaging component for Agnico Eagle, because of the significant CapEx the miner allocated to the expansion of its Nunavut projects.

It is a particular example when we should view the negative FCF trend as, in fact, a definite positive. CapEx has been well above cash from operating activities for Agnico Eagle for basically a year (please see graph below) totaling now $559.7 million yearly loss FCF, to allow future growth principally at its Nunavut complex. The company had an FCF loss of $54.7 million again this quarter.

M. Boyd said in the press release:

With commercial production expected shortly at Meliadine, and Amaruq on schedule for start-up in the third quarter of 2019, we anticipate higher gold production to result in increased earnings and cash flow in the second half of the year. This should allow the Company to continue to advance its development pipeline, increase financial flexibility and potentially raise dividends

The company plans a significant reduction of its CapEx in H2 2019.

3 - Net debt has slightly increased to $1.46 billion

Agnico Eagle has an attractive balance sheet with still a low net debt of $1.455 Billion. This debt profile adds even more conviction about the long-term investment rationale. As we can see, the total cash has been reduced significantly in the past four quarters due to CapEx spending required.

Agnico Eagle closed the quarter with over $267.4 million in total cash. The company has fully undrawn credit lines of $1.2 billion. Total liquidity is about ~$1.5 billion. Total cash has been reduced in conjunction with the development of the Nunavut project and should bottom out later in 2019. M. Boyd said in the conference call:

Just going to the earnings and cashflow for the quarter normalize was $0.14 cents. So good quarter from an earnings perspective. Operating cashflow is $0.63 but as we said as we go into the second half, we would expect to see improvements in both of those financial metrics.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Agnico Eagle is the most stable gold miner with a pristine business profile and a well-defined production growth targeting safe mining regions. The stock has outperformed yearly my two other long miners and despite a huge CapEx investment.

Data by YCharts

The company views 2019 as a "harvesting period" with a particular focus on its Nunavut complex (Meliadine and Amaruq). The Meliadine mine is already showing pre-commercial production of 17,582 Oz this quarter, and the Amaruq mine will be commercial in Q3'19. Both projects are ahead of the original schedule and slightly below the total budget guidance which was $1.23 billion.

As I said, production at Nunavut/Meliadine and then at Amaruq (a key driver starting 2019) is expected to begin in Q2 and Q3 2019 respectively. Gold production expected in 2019 is now 1.75 Million ounces from 1.63M Oz in 2018 or an increase of over 7% year over year. Furthermore, CapEx will go down significantly, and the company will generate free cash flow regularly, opening the door to a more decent dividend and eventually share buyback.

I recommend using this harvesting period as an excellent opportunity to accumulate the stock on any weakness.

Technical Analysis

AEM is forming a rising channel pattern with line support at $40.50 (I recommend buying at this level depending on the gold strength) and line resistance around $45.50 (I recommend taking some profit off the table at this level).

Rising channel patterns are considered as short-term bullish which means the market expects AEM to re-test first resistance at $44 and eventually reach $45.50 (double top). On the other side, AEM may cross support and retest lower support at $38.50 (I recommend accumulating here).

As I said, AEM is trading as a proxy for gold, and you should always look at the price of gold before investing here.

