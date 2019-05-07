A Very Rough Future For Tanger Factory Outlet

What if I told you that outlet centers could be what department stores are today – a dying breed?

What if I told you that outlet centers may go broke in the long run?

In a recent article entitled: “Tanger: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly”, I explain that Tanger (SKT) could make a decent short-term investment given the deep value in its shares – but I remain on the sidelines because I can find better long-term oriented opportunities.

In the article, we mostly focused on the present state of the company. Today, we take a look into the future. Tanger is struggling in 2019, but what about 2029? Or 2039?

To answer these questions, we must first understand what outlet centers are. To quote directly from Wikipedia:

“An outlet store, factory outlet or factory shop is a brick and mortar store in which manufacturers sell their stock directly to the public”

The objective is (1) to allow manufacturers to move goods that they were unable to sell elsewhere; and (2) allow consumers to get a bargain. From the perspective of a real estate investor, it means that:

The property will be vast in size and regroup together 10s (if not 100s) of manufacturer-branded stores under one complex to reduce cost through scale.

The property will be built where land is cheap and abundant to cut down cost which can then be passed along to the consumer.

The great majority of the tenants will be clothing companies because the model works best for them. Nike ( NKE ) and Under Armour ( UAA ) (NYSE: UA ) type companies always have extra inventory from the previous season to get rid of.

Here is a good example of what the typical outlet center looks like:

source

If you are a real estate investor, this picture should scare you.

In the long run, real estate investments are all about:

“Location, location, location…”

And in a world of rapidly changing consumer trends with e-commerce growing rapidly on one hand, and traditional malls betting on entertainment – the location of the property becomes even more crucial to its long-term success.

What does the Outlet have to offer to remain competitive in the long run?

Nothing. Well that sounds harsh, but very little.

Traditional malls can compete with the e-commerce and make a strong long-term case because:

Valuable Locations: They enjoy urban locations with significant demographics. When you have a strong location, you can easily adapt to market changes and still make it work in real estate.

Not Just Shopping: They are becoming entertainment centers that can pull traffic from many different directions. They are not pure shopping destinations and include movie theaters, several restaurants, bars, bowling alleys, services, etc…

Daily Traffic: They will often also include a component that pulls daily traffic through integrated grocery stores, libraries, barbershop, phone repair shop, etc…

Outlets, on the other hand, pull consumers by promising you the best prices – that’s it. It is not convenient to drive 30 minutes to an outlet, but consumers still do it in hopes of finding better prices. It is pure shopping, with little entertainment, in remote locations.

Will this be enough in the long run?

I doubt it.

The e-commerce wins the customers that are looking for bargains because it offers a better price-to-quality ratio and greater convenience. And the malls win the customers who are looking for an entertaining shopping experience. They have better locations, more diverse tenants, and more to offer than just shopping.

In 2018, the share of e-commerce was about 10% of total retail sales in the US and it is already causing significant disruption to the outlet model.

What happens once this number reaches 20%? In several Asian and European countries, the number is already reaching 20% and Amazon (AMZN) keeps posting spectacular growth:

source

Over the years, I have dedicated a lot of resources into analyzing Tanger and trying to figure out what it could do to fight this trend. Unfortunately, there is very little it can do. Because the locations are poor (compared to malls), it is much more difficult to adapt for the better in the long run. Urban malls can add entertainment, restaurants, office space, apartments, you name it. But if your property is surrounded by farmland, 20-30 minutes out from the city center – what can you do?

As you can see, it always comes back to location, location, location in real estate; and this is why Tanger Factory Outlet is in deep deep trouble in the long run. Does the ~30% short float finally start to make some sense now?

The retail market is rapidly evolving and the outlet model starts to look more and more like a dying breed if you take a long-term view. In fact, I would go as far as to say that outlets could end up suffering the same fate as department stores in the long run. They simply do not have an edge and it is very difficult for them to adapt due to their location and layout.

To put the final nail in the coffin, consider that the consumer sentiment is turning south as they get more educated about outlets. Here are the top results on Google when you search “outlet centers”:

Again, where is your edge? If you don’t have one, the retail market will be very unforgiving to you, and in the long run, your fate could well be the same as for Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ). You may laugh at this idea today, but there is a reason why there is a 30% short float on this stock.

Bottom Line: Tanger is a gamble. And for a gamble, even the current valuation is not enough to get me interested. Anything can happen in the short term, but the long-term outlook sure does not look compelling. I would love to convince myself that this is the opportunity of a lifetime, but with all things considered, it appears that a secular shift is happening and there is very little that outlets can do against it. At best, this is a high-risk/high-reward opportunity that I am not willing to take because there exists much stronger opportunities with lesser risk and even greater long-term upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.