Realty Income Corp.: A Legendary SWAN With A Lofty Valuation

Between the 3.9% yield, the likely 4-5% AFFO growth, and the ~2% multiple contraction, Realty Income is likely to deliver total returns of 5.9-6.9% over the next decade.

Despite all this, the company is not a buy at today's prices. I would wait until Realty Income's shares trade in the low $60s before initiating a position or adding.

Realty Income epitomizes the concept of a consistent monthly dividend payer so much so that it literally trademarked the term, "the monthly dividend company."

Given that the S&P 500 isn't that far off of its all-time high and is up over 16% YTD, it should come as no surprise that the valuations for certain sectors are stretching too far.

As important as it is to be able to spot a bargain, it is arguably just as important to know when a company or an industry is overvalued. Overpaying for stocks leads to a lower starting yield, the increased chance of multiple contraction, and inferior returns compared to the broader market.

One such industry that I believe is by and large overvalued is REITs. While certain REITs such as Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) seem to be fairly priced, that isn't the case with the legendary Realty Income (O).

Today, I'll be analyzing Realty Income from a dividend growth and safety perspective, a fundamentals perspective with risks included, and the current stock price with relation to fair value to arrive at estimated returns over the next 5-10 years at current prices.

I'll then offer what I believe to be an attractive entry point for this excellent company.

A Safe And Inflation Beating Yield, But It's Just Not Enough

We'll waste no time and delve right into an analysis of the sustainability of Realty Income's dividend.

I will do this by examining the company's dividend obligation and comparing that against its ability to generate cash flow.

Rather than discussing the EPS metric, I'll stick to analyzing AFFO as that is the most reliable metric for REITs because it accounts for the heavy amortization and depreciation that affect REITs unlike EPS.

While Realty Income paid out $2.6305 in dividends per share during 2018, the company generated AFFO of $3.19 per share during that same time. This means that Realty Income maintained an 82.5% AFFO payout ratio, which is in the range the company has been in for several years now.

For context, Simply Safe Dividends considers a payout ratio below 90% safe for a REIT. Realty Income passes this with flying colors, and that dividend payout is expected to be stable in 2019.

If we assume that Realty Income continues its tradition of a larger increase at the beginning of the year (2-4%), and smaller $0.005 increases in the monthly dividend each quarter, that would mean Realty Income is slated to pay out roughly $2.721 in dividends per share this year.

Given that Realty Income is guiding for $3.28-3.33 in AFFO for 2019, with a midpoint of $3.305, the payout ratio would be a slightly improved 82.3% AFFO payout ratio.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we take all of that into account along with the very steady results of Realty Income through all economic conditions, it should come as no surprise to investors that Realty Income's dividend scores as safe according to Simply Safe Dividends.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As a brief aside, Realty Income's 2% dividend increase in January made it a Dividend Aristocrat, and that isn't yet reflected by the above graphic from Simply Safe Dividends.

With that said, the next question becomes what kind of dividend growth can we expect going forward?

I would expect the dividend growth of the past to be the status quo going forward when we consider that Realty Income is expecting 3-5% AFFO growth to continue into 2019, and presumably beyond.

This low to mid single-digit AFFO growth should be enough to fuel 4-5% dividend increases in the years ahead without expanding much upon a payout ratio that could expand a couple percent, which leads me into the next point about Realty Income's growth opportunities that have me believing 4-5% dividend growth in the future is likely.

A SWAN With Strong Management And Attractive Growth Opportunities

Image Source: Realty Income First Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

Realty Income is a REIT that was founded in 1969 and owns over 5,800 properties, with over 260 commercial tenants operating in 48 industries, located in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

All of the company's properties 5,800+ properties are under long-term triple net lease agreements, which means that all maintenance, utility expenses, insurance expenses, and taxes are paid by the tenant to Realty Income.

This business model that is exclusive to triple net leases allows Realty Income to enjoy a much more stable cash flow than its competitors, which are less focused on triple net leases.

Image Source: Realty Income First Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

That stable cash flow shines through with the proverbial proof in the pudding being the fact that Realty Income's occupancy levels have never dipped below 96% since going public in 1994. Even in the midst of the worst recession in most of our lives a decade ago, Realty Income's occupancy level remained rather consistent.

The "Tenets of Consistency" have guided Realty Income through both good times and bad, producing desirable business results regardless of underlying economic conditions.

Image Source: Realty Income First Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

In addition to the long-term leases that Realty Income signs with tenants, it's important that those tenants are able to withstand all economic conditions and continue to pay their rent.

When we factor in the strong investment grade credit ratings across the variety of defensive industries throughout the economy, it becomes quite clear that Realty Income's portfolio is very durable to all economic conditions as a result of this diversity in defensive industries, such as convenience stores, dollar stores, and health and fitness.

Image Source: Realty Income First Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

As Realty Income so aptly points out above, the overwhelming majority of retailer bankruptcies since 2017 have been associated with companies that lack a non-discretionary, low price point, and/or service-related component to their business.

Those concerns can be mostly alleviated by the fact that 96% of Realty Income's retail rental revenue as of Q1 2019 was derived from retailers that are somewhat insulated from the threat of e-commerce through any combination of the above three traits.

Image Source: Realty Income First Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

The fact that 60% of Realty Income's top 20 tenants maintain investment grade credit ratings speaks to the level of conservative financial principles that the company maintains.

The ability to acquire locations that appeal to and generate demand from tenants at reasonable prices is the very foundation of Realty Income's strong business model.

Realty Income has proven itself adept at purchasing desirable, single-tenant properties that it's able to lease to companies with investment grade credit rating operating in a variety of industries that are resilient through all economic conditions.

Image Source: Realty Income First Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

As I briefly alluded to earlier, Realty Income is as one could imagine, highly diversified not just across a variety of industries and tenants that possess investment grade credit ratings, but they are also very geographically diversified.

This is important because it alleviates any concerns investors would have over potential concentration risk of operating too heavily in any one state or geographical area that is prone to natural disasters, which could prove to be disruptive to business operations.

Image Source: Realty Income First Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

As further proof of the company's commitment to remaining a disciplined capital allocator, the company acquired 4% of sourced volume in Q1 2019, which really demonstrates that Realty Income is a company that focuses on acquiring only the highest quality real estate.

As one could imagine, tenants are generally reluctant to renew a lease elsewhere and risk disrupting their business results all for the sake of trying to skimp and save a bit of money, which Realty Income is aware of and leverages in renewal negotiations.

As a result, the company has recaptured 104.7% of expiring rent in Q1 2019, which displays the company's ability to not only renew leases, but to renew them on terms that are favorable to Realty Income.

Image Source: Realty Income First Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

Most notably, Realty Income recently announced that it reached a €429 million sale-leaseback agreement with the UK grocer Sainsbury's under long-term net lease agreements.

The deal is expected to be accretive to Realty Income to the tune of $0.04 per share in terms of AFFO, which is a positive development and provides the company with the opportunities that go along with international expansion.

As Realty Income CEO, Sumit Roy stated of the deal in the press release:

We believe that the size of the European net lease market and a need for a large-scale, well-capitalized institutional real estate partner creates a very propitious environment for us to increase our addressable market. Our company is ideally positioned to pursue these additional growth avenues in Europe given our position as the leader in the net lease industry, sector-leading cost of capital, and ability to complete large-scale sale-leaseback transactions without creating tenant or industry concentration issues.

Image Source: Realty Income First Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

While this international exposure comes with its own set of risks, I believe the opportunities of such exposure outweigh those risks and that Realty Income will be able to navigate and properly address those risks.

Image Source: Realty Income First Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

From a balance sheet perspective, Realty Income certainly has the strong balance sheet and sector-leading cost of capital to execute more of these large-scale sale leaseback transactions to drive growth in the years ahead.

The company maintains an A- credit rating from S&P, which allows it to benefit from a cost of debt of less than 4%. When combined with its projected 7.1% long-term cost of equity, this allows Realty Income to enjoy a long-term weighted average cost of capital of 5.9%.

This will allow Realty Income to continue to do what it does best and acquire some of the highest quality real estate at cap rates in excess of 6% to drive shareholder value.

Risks To Consider

Despite the overall steady nature of Realty Income's business model, the company does come with its own set of risks that investors need to be aware of before potentially making an investment in Realty Income.

Image Source: Realty Income First Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

As shown above, Realty Income derived over 82% of its revenues from retail properties in Q1 2019. This is significant because in the digital age we find ourselves in today (96% of Americans conduct at least some shopping online), e-commerce threatens to somewhat reduce the need for traditional retail properties.

The omnipresence strategy to retail that has gained momentum over the past decade will likely continue to take shape over time, and there will be less of a need for traditional retail properties, and more of a need for properties to serve as delivery points and return points for customers.

Fortunately, as a response to that on page 7 of Realty Income's recent Form 10-K, Realty Income lays out its strategy to "target tenants that have a service, non-discretionary, and/or low-price-point component to their business."

Realty Income argues that the above characteristics better position its tenants to compete against internet retailers and through all economic conditions. Furthermore, over 95% of the annualized retail rent revenue is derived from tenants with a service, non-discretionary, and/or low price point component to their business.

And, who can really argue against them. It's this business model of mostly investment grade retail tenants that offer goods and services necessary in both good times and bad which have allowed Realty Income to become a Dividend Aristocrat.

An additional risk for investors to consider is that due to the distribution requirements imposed by law in order to maintain its legal status as a REIT, Realty Income is largely reliant on the issuance of equity to fund its growth projects.

While the REIT sector in general is currently trading at a premium to fair value, it's important for investors to realize that in the equity markets, industries and companies once in favor can fall out of favor very quickly, and sometimes for little reason at all.

It's this level of unpredictability from the markets that poses a risk to Realty Income. If the company's share price were to fall considerably, this would be dilutive to Realty Income, and the company would have more difficulty issuing shares at attractive prices to fund projects.

Although Realty Income does maintain an A- credit rating from S&P, in a period of tumbling share prices, this would likely force Realty Income to issue more debt in lieu of equity, possibly leading to a credit downgrade for the company and slightly increased borrowing costs on a growing debt load.

While I don't see this as a necessarily disastrous risk and Realty Income's share price is generally fair enough for the company to issue shares at an attractive price to fund growth projects, it's still a risk that investors need to at least consider.

Another risk to consider is that, while Realty Income has been resilient in recessionary periods, this still doesn't protect the company from the risks associated with debt financing as detailed on pages 25-26 of Realty Income's most recent 10-K.

Any disruptions in the financial markets could mean that Realty Income is unable to secure capital from one or more of its participants in its revolving credit facilities, which could impede the company's ability to raise capital and fund growth projects in periods of economic uncertainty or turmoil.

One final risk for investors to consider is that, while Realty Income's conservative approach to the acquisition of properties has led to great financial results in the past, it's fair to wonder how long the average annual growth of 4-5% can continue with management's focus on acquiring only high quality properties.

This financial conservatism could lead to issues with growth as Realty Income continues to grow in its size and scale, and the amount of high-quality property is scarce, although this is certainly an enviable problem to have, and many REITs can only dream of being in Realty Income's position.

Fortunately, the company is likely to expand its presence in international markets, which will bring its own set of risks such as currency exchange risks and regulatory risks in other countries, but I believe the opportunities will outweigh those risks and allow a long runway for growth for Realty Income.

For a more comprehensive listing of the risks that Realty Income faces, I would refer interested readers to pages 20-31 of Realty Income's most recent 10-K as I only covered what I believe to be the most material risks to Realty Income for the sake of conciseness.

Realty Income Is Sporting A Very Stretched Stock Price

While Realty Income is a fantastic company as we've established, it is overvalued.

In order to gauge how overvalued it is and whether this overvaluation warrants a buy or hold, we'll examine a few metrics.

The first that I'll discuss is by using the current dividend yield and comparing that against the historical dividend yield for Realty Income.

Per Gurufocus, the 13-year median yield for Realty Income is 4.82% compared to the current dividend yield of 3.86%. If we assume that this valuation continues, this would imply that the fair value of Realty Income is $56.27 a share compared to the current share price of $70.60 (as of May 3, 2019).

This would imply that shares are trading at a 25.5% premium to fair value.

The next method that I'll use is the price to AFFO ratio.

Per Simply Safe Dividends, Realty Income is currently trading at a P/AFFO ratio of 21.1 compared to the 5-year average of 18.2.

This indicates that Realty Income's fair value is $60.90, which would imply that shares of Realty Income are trading at a 15.9% premium to fair value.

Another method that we're able to use to gauge Realty Income's stock price against its fair value is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM is the simplest, since it only requires a few seconds to find out that Realty Income's current annualized dividend per share is $2.712.

The second input into the DDM is a bit more nuanced and subjective depending upon the rate of return that an investor requires. In my case, I require a 10% rate of return since that is slightly above the historical average return of the broader market.

The final input into the DDM is the most difficult input of all, which requires a bit of both art and science based upon what the company has demonstrated in terms of growth in the past, as well as what the company is expected to generate for future growth by a variety of estimates that take into consideration industry trends.

In the case of Realty Income, I believe that a realistic long-term dividend growth rate is 5% as that is about in line with estimates for the next few years and is in line with what the company has demonstrated it is capable of over a long time span.

This would give us a fair value of $54.24 a share, which would indicate that Realty Income is trading at a 30.2% premium to fair value.

If we average our three fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $57.14 a share. This means that Realty Income is trading at a 23.6% premium to fair value.

While I use the above estimates, I do believe that a company of Realty Income's quality does justify paying a bit of a premium. In the case of Realty Income, I would be willing to add to my position at in the low $60s.

Until that time, I'll continue to sit on my shares and let the monthly dividends compound one dividend raise at a time.

Summary: A Wonderful Company That Is A Hold At Today's Prices

Realty Income is a company with a storied past and a safe dividend that will certainly be able to at least keep pace with inflation in the years ahead. It is a company that I believe belongs in every dividend growth portfolio.

However, the current valuation is too stretched. Between the starting yield of 3.9%, likely annual AFFO growth of 4-5%, and a ~2% multiple contraction expected over the next 10 years, Realty Income is likely to deliver 5.9-6.9% total returns over the next decade.

Given the above, I would advise investors to continue to hold their current positions and those on the sidelines to remain on the sidelines until REITs and specifically Realty Income encounter a correction.

Should Realty Income fall into the low $60 range, I would strongly consider paying a slight premium to add more share of this company to my portfolio, and I believe other investors would be wise to do so as well for all of the reasons we have discussed that make Realty Income a true SWAN among REITs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.