Gold's Leading Indicators Say 'Not Yet'

Despite gold’s tenacity in holding above the benchmark $1,275 level in the last two weeks, some of its most important leading and confirming indicators haven’t yet confirmed a bottom. In today’s report we’ll examine a few of these indicators which suggest that gold doesn’t have enough strength for a sustained rally yet. Only when gold’s indicators become synchronized in confirming a bottom will gold be primed for a meaningful and sustained rally.

Gold has done an admirable job lately of resisting the selling pressure which has plagued other metals, including silver and copper. The gold price has mostly held above the $1,275 level since first testing this level in April. We’ve seen a similar level of stubbornness in gold before, including last October when gold ignored a rally in the U.S. dollar and commenced a rally of its own. At that time there were mitigating reasons which allowed gold to move higher in the face of a strong U.S. currency. Not least among these reasons was a huge increase in fear among investors concerning U.S.-China trade relations and the global economic outlook.

Now that these fears have diminished, gold no longer has a major “fear factor” with which to ignore a strong dollar. This is why it’s harder to make a case for buying gold right now until the dollar index reverses its short-term upward trend. Below is the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which illustrates the dollar’s rising fortunes in the last few months. At minimum, we need to see a decisive close below the 15-day moving average in UUP on a weekly basis to let us know that the dollar is weakening on a near-term basis. Otherwise, buying gold at these levels is more of a gamble than a high-probability trading decision.

Source: BigCharts

From a technical perspective, the June gold futures price (below) still remains below its 15-day moving average on a weekly closing basis. This confirms that gold’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend remains down based on the rules of my trading discipline.

Source: BigCharts

More significantly from an intermediate-term (3-6 month) perspective is that the gold price remains under its 120-day moving average. This is signified by the blue line in the above chart. Since falling under this important trend line last month, gold has been unable to close above it ever since. Historically, when gold remains under its 120-day MA it has been vulnerable to negative market forces. This is one of the main reasons why I’m not yet prepared to jump aboard the “buy the bottom” bandwagon for gold.

Speaking of “buy the bottom,” there seems to be an increasing number of bullish commentaries on the yellow metal on the major financial portals. There’s also an apparent emphasis on buying at current levels among many gold traders and investors. As I mentioned in my previous report, gold traders appear to be leaning more toward a negative bias on the metal. According to the latest IG Client Sentiment report by DailyFX, gold traders are 74% bullish on gold in U.S. dollars compared with only 26% bearish. See the graph below for details.

Source: DailyFX

There is always a degree of danger in assuming a bottom is in before one has been confirmed. And while this strategy is sometimes profitable, it’s hardly worth the sleepless nights that must be endured before it pays off (or not). For this reason I always advocate waiting for the leading fundamental and technical indicators for gold to become synchronized in confirming that a bottom has been established. It’s at this point, and only this point, that new trading positions can theoretically be initiated with a reasonable degree of confidence. Right now, however, gold’s primary indicators - including its currency component discussed above - haven’t yet confirmed a bottom.

Another one of gold leading indicators is the silver price. Silver tends to lead gold at critical junctures, and even though silver doesn’t always lead there has seldom been a meaningful gold rally that wasn’t at least confirmed by strength in the silver price. Right now the silver price is in a slump, as reflected in the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) graph below. The most dynamic phase of gold’s previous rally in late 2018 to early 2019 was confirmed by an SLV rally. Until we see a reversal in the SLV price, gold traders should be careful in assuming that a bottom is in for the yellow metal.

Source: BigCharts

Yet another important indicator which often sets the tone for gold's short-term direction are the actively traded gold mining stocks. In the last two weeks, the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) has shown clear signs that many leading small-cap, mid-tier and senior gold mining shares are undergoing liquidation. Why this is happening in the face of a fairly steady gold price is open to speculation, but it would be foolish to shrug off the relative weakness in the gold stocks right now. It should be noted that significant underperformance in the gold stocks hasn't always been followed by a sell-off in the gold price. But there have been too many instances in the past where big downside moves like the latest one in the XAU served as a harbinger of short-term weakness for gold.

Source: BigCharts

Shown below is the four-week rate of change in the new highs and lows for the 50 most actively traded gold mining stocks. This indicator is useful for identifying the near-term path of least resistance for gold stocks as a group. As you can see here, the momentum of the new highs and lows for gold stocks remains in a declining trend. This has been the case for several weeks now and it’s a reason to avoid making new long commitments to the mining shares. Until this indicator reverses, the sellers will enjoy a technical advantage and the XAU index will remain vulnerable to further selling pressure.

Source: WSJ

Meanwhile the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) remains below its 15-day moving average as well as the more widely watched 50-day MA. This confirms that IAU remains in the hands of the sellers. Given the resilience of the gold ETF in withstanding the selling pressure that has plagued other metals recently, a bottoming attempt could well be underway. But until the IAU prices confirms an immediate-term bottom by closing two days higher above its 15-day MA, traders should remain in a cash position.

Source: BigCharts

For now, the main obstacle standing in the way of a sustained gold rally is the continued strength of the U.S. dollar. This remains my main focus due to the importance of gold’s currency component. Therefore until we see significant weakness in the dollar index, gold is likely to encounter strong headwinds and buying gold in anticipation of a bottom isn’t recommended. For now, a defensive position is still warranted with no new long positions in either bullion or gold ETFs recommended.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.