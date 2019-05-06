XLU Weekly: Pullback Early Week To 57.52s, Balance Development At Key Resistance Into Week's End

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLU price action.

As noted in last week’s XLU Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower within the context of an unfinished corrective phase. This week’s primary expectation did not play out, as minor pullback developed in Monday’s auction to 57.52s where buying interest emerged, driving price higher through the range to 58.75s, testing key resistance. Selling interest emerged there, continuing balance, 58.75s-57.55s, ahead of the week’s end, closing at 58.30s.

NinjaTrader

28 April – 03 May 2019:

This week saw selling interest early in Monday’s auction, drive price lower from last week’s settlement, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 57.52s, above key demand, 57.30s-57s. Buying interest emerged there amidst buy excess, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher developed in Tuesday’s trade, driving price to 58.75s, testing last week’s resistance. Buying interest emerged there into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a sell-side sequence ensued in Wednesday’s trade, driving price lower to 57.55s, early in Thursday’s auction, testing key support. Buying interest emerged there amidst buy excess, driving price higher into Friday’s auction to 58.40s. Selling interest emerged there, developing narrow balance ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 58.30s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction did not see the primary expectation play out as selling interest developed early week toward key demand where buying interest emerged, developing balance, 57.52s-58.75s, near key resistance through week’s end. Within the larger context, this development likely remains part of a potential uncompleted corrective phase.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon market response to this week’s key supply, 58.40s-58.75s. Buy-side failure at this key supply area would target key demand clusters below, 57.30s-57s/56.80s-56.40s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this support area would target key overhead supply, 58.80s-59.10s. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path remains sell-side within the context of a potential three-wave corrective phase. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) has shifted buy-side with acceptance above 57.32s. Market behavior in this area in coming weeks remains structurally significant.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Utility Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of neutral sentiment developed into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have also seen rising bullish sentiment from the December 2018 low. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of December 2018’s correction, the market developed a stopping point low within prior key demand. Subsequently, price discovery higher back to major resistance and new all-time highs have developed. The market has auctioned from levels of neutral sentiment to extreme optimism as price has made new all-time highs and now pulled back. Sentiment in the broad market has paused as utilities now see extreme optimism.

StockCharts

While data within the associated derivative (XLU sector futures contract) does not yet confirm extreme herding, the development of extreme optimism warrants caution regarding further buy-side potential for utility shares.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.