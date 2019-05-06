Elon Musk Is Gambling With Tesla's Future

Musk is taking a huge risk with this pivot, as he could end up shattering his credibility in the eyes of the market if he fails to deliver; this would be catastrophic for Tesla's share price and could freeze it out of capital markets.

The timeline put forward by Musk does not comport neither with the opinions of external experts, nor with those of its leading competitors; all credible timelines consider true self-driving cars to be more than a decade away from reality.

Tesla tapped capital markets on May 2, but the investor call was focused almost exclusively on autonomy; Musk claims Tesla will have an operational robotaxi fleet by 2020.

In response, CEO Elon Musk appears to have chosen a rather drastic strategic shift; according to Musk, Tesla should be valued based on its forthcoming autonomous vehicle service.

Tesla's disastrous Q1 loss caused many investors to doubt that the company could become sustainably profitable with its current product lineup.

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) growth narrative appeared to be in serious doubt following its devastating loss in Q1 2019. The quarter's $702 million net loss was precipitated by a dramatic sequential drop in vehicle deliveries, as well as compressed margins on the cars Tesla did manage to sell.

In response to the deteriorating demand situation, CEO Elon Musk has decided to try something radical: abandoning the Tesla master plan in favor of a pivot to autonomous driving technology.

Musk is taking a serious gamble with Tesla's future. His claims about Tesla's future robotaxi fleet appear outlandish in the extreme. Failing to deliver on his promises could devastate Musk's credibility and might well cripple Tesla's hopes of becoming financially viable.

So Long, Master Plan

For years, Musk has touted Tesla's "master plan" as the blueprint to achieving massive growth and perpetual profitability. The four-part plan is quite elegant in its simplicity:

1. Create a low-volume car, which would necessarily be expensive 2. Use that money to develop a medium-volume car at a lower price 3. Use that money to create an affordable, high-volume car, and… 4. Provide solar power. No kidding, this has literally been on our website for 10 years

The idea was that each new product would produce sufficient cash flow to fund the next step of the master plan. Obviously, it did not exactly work out that way; Tesla has had to tap capital markets repeatedly in order to fund its growth ambition. Yet, even when it did not quite work out as planned financially, Tesla continued to follow the master plan playbook.

The master plan actually seemed to be working as written, at least for a little while. The Model 3 sedan, the affordable, high-volume car that was to usher in a new era for Tesla, reached volume production in Q3 2018. By focusing on delivering the highest-margin variants, while cutting expenses to the bone, Tesla managed to tip into profitability in both Q3 and Q4 of last year. But it was not to last.

The notion that Tesla's current product lineup could be sustainably profitable was dealt a nearly fatal blow in Q1 2019. Musk tried to pass off the delivery collapse as a fluke of seasonality, but few were buying it. Even some of the most ardent bulls, such as Wedbush, threw in the towel in the wake of the earnings disaster. Karl Brauer, executive publisher of Kelley Blue Book, declared Tesla's Q1 performance to be the "new normal". With April reportedly showing little improvement in terms of demand, the evidence for Brauer's thesis is rapidly mounting.

With the Model 3 demand story looking increasingly tenuous, Musk has clearly decided that the time has come to change the Tesla narrative. According to Musk's latest comments, the master plan is not so important, after all. Instead, Tesla is now all about autonomous driving.

Betting Big On Autonomy

Musk first floated the idea of pivoting Tesla's focus to autonomous vehicle technology at the company's Autonomy Investor Day on April 22nd. During his presentation, Musk claimed that all Tesla vehicles would soon receive computer upgrades that would be able to facilitate true full self-driving capability ("FSD"). Moreover, Musk claimed that Tesla would have a fully autonomous robotaxi fleet in operation by the end of 2020. Virtually, no experts outside of Tesla consider this timeline credible. Most serious studies consider FSD to be at least a decade away, as do pretty much all of Tesla's serious competitors.

As we discussed in a recent research note, Tesla's robotaxi plans appear to be worse than half-baked. An outlandish timeline and unrealistic pricing metrics were merely the tip of the iceberg of incredulity that was Autonomy Day. And, we are hardly the only observers to have looked askance at Musk's claims. Most analysts were thoroughly underwhelmed by Autonomy Day. Cowen's post-event research note, for example, was dripping with skepticism:

"The Tesla Network robotaxi plans seemed half baked, with the company appearing to either not have answers to or not even considered pretty basic question on the pricing, insurance liability, or regulatory and legal requirements."

Even Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas, arguably, the biggest booster for Tesla's autonomy program apart from Cathie Wood of ARKInvest, scoffed at Musk's timeline. In an investor note following the event, Jonas stated that it would take "many years (if not decades) to achieve at high scale".

Musk rolled out a slightly more refined pitch on May 2nd, during a conference call with investors and analysts. The purpose of the call was ostensibly to discuss Tesla's planned capital raise, which brought in $2.3 billion through equity and debt sales, but Musk's focus was on autonomy. Indeed, he argued that Tesla's current products were small potatoes compared to the opportunity of becoming the leader in an emergent mobility-as-a-service industry. Musk contended that the Tesla Network would drive an eventual $500 billion valuation.

For Musk's autonomy gambit to succeed, Tesla has to do what few experts in the field believe to be possible. That is a tall order.

A Foolhardy Gamble

Strategic pivots are challenging at the best of times. Companies need to execute with extreme discipline and precision to pull them off without losing the confidence of the market and the public. Musk has thus far failed to instill much confidence with his bold pronouncements.

Last year, Musk said the Model 3 ramp would be Tesla's last "bet the company" project. Yet, his attempt to redefine Tesla as a mobility-as-a-service company appears to be another such gamble. Rather than a calculated risk, this play looks more like a Hail Mary. The odds certainly do not appear to be in Musk's favor.

Failure to deliver could expose Tesla to a number of risks, not merely the total evaporation of confidence in Musk. It could also expose the company to extensive legal risk, thanks to Musk's over-the-top claims. Buyers who believe their cars will appreciate in value and make money for them as robotaxis could sue for damages, as could investors buying into the company's latest stock offering on the basis of Musk's guidance.

Tesla's pivot to autonomy, which is predicated on a totally unrealistic timeline and questionable technological strategy, could prove devastating to the company's credibility, as well as its stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.