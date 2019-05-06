Designer Brands: An Undervalued Dividend Grower

With a current yield above 4% and Forward P/E around 12, Designer Brands represents a relatively safe dividend grower in the retail sector.

Despite existing in the most hated sector of the market, Designer Brands on stable footing with a solid growth plan going forward.

In my previous article I outlined the beginning of my new fund focusing on undervalued volatile dividend stocks that have lucrative option premiums, which allows us to collect income while waiting out any short-term headwinds in strong companies. You can find a link to that article here and the first update here.

Designer Brands Inc (DBI) is currently trading at $23.24, down from a 52 week high of $34.36 primarily due to a bad earnings miss in Q4 for fiscal year 2018 due to an EPS miss. This miss was primarily due to lingering issues related to exited businesses and increased promotions during the holiday season in Q4. While Designer Brands certainly faces challenges ahead, the Camuto Group acquisition and joint venture with Authentic Brands LLC was a step in the right direction. Based on the cheap current valuation, strong balance sheet, growing dividend and lucrative options premium the current price represents an excellent entry point.

When we evaluate any company, we do so using three main categories.

1.) Growth Opportunities

2.) Balance Sheet/Valuation

3.) Dividend/income from options

Growth Opportunities

After beating adjusted EPS estimates for 4 consecutive quarters, Designer Brands reported a disastrous fourth quarter in which it missed estimates of $0.04 per share by $0.11 for a loss of $0.07 per share. Management attributed the poor performance to losses related to the exit of the Town Shoes banner during FY 2018, as well as other restructuring costs.

While the quarter wasn’t a particularly good one, the resulting beating the stock took was unwarranted based on several positives that came out of the quarter.

Source: Investor Presentation

Designer Brands posted comparable store sales growth of a little over 6% for the year, which represented the best growth the company had seen since 2011. Management attributed this strong growth to the children’s footwear segment, as well as “athleisure” products.

The company’s increased spending on digital marketing campaigns and their VIP program also paid off, leading to a higher level of customer loyalty and retention rate.

Source: Investor Presentation

Given that around 90% of all sales come from loyalty program members, continued strength of the program is essential to the long-term health of Designer Brands.

The DSW VIP loyalty program was launched in the Spring of 2018, replacing the previous system. Under the new system, there are currently three tiers of membership: VIP Club, VIP Gold and VIP Elite. The VIP Gold and VIP Elite tiers require an annual fee of $200 and $500 respectively to remain members. For the fee, users receive various promotions and rewards based on a points system.

This is similar to the strategy used by other retailers in an attempt to create captive customers through discounts and rewards accrued through repeat purchases.

While Designer Brands has been successful in implementing this strategy up to this point, it will be important for them to keep the rewards received in check going forward to prevent eating into profit margins.

Source: 10-K Form

Net sales were up around 13% from FY 2017 to FY 2018, driven primarily by new store openings and a reverse of the same store sales decline from the prior two years. The company also saw gross margin improvements of around 100 basis points due primarily to their exit from the failed Ebuys acquisition.

Part of this increase is due to revenue from the AGB-Camuto joint venture in which Designer Brands is able to sell products in Authentic Brands’ portfolio, in exchange for commissions and royalty fees. DBI holds a 40% stake in this partnership, meaning they are essentially rebated a portion of commissions and royalties paid to ABG-Camuto.

Through the joint-venture, DBI has access to brands such as Vince Camuto, Sole Society, CC Corso Camo, Louise et Cie and Enzo Angiolini.

Source: Investor Presentation

This joint-venture was a good decision from DBI’s management, as it allows them access to fast-growing woman’s footwear brands. Considering 82% of the company’s customers are women, doubling down on this segment with strong brands should allow them to continue growing.

Source: Investor Presentation

Management also provided an optimistic outlook through 2021. This includes 17% CAGR Cash Flow, adjusted EPS of $2.65-$2.75 from 2018 EPS of $1.66, and 5.6% CAGR Revenue Growth. This will be driven by retail expansion in Canada, growth of both Camuto brands and DBI brands, and digital sales growth. If management is able to continue driving growth as they did in 2018 by focusing on strong brands and customer loyalty programs, their goals are not unrealistic.

Balance Sheet/Valuation

Source: 10-K Form

Designer Brands carries a strong balance sheet, with only $160 million in total debt related to the acquisition of the Camuto Group. With 2018 EBITDA of $90.85 million and $100 million cash on hand, the debt poses no risk to DBI.

With estimates for FY2019 earnings at $1.85/share and a current annual dividend of $1.00 per share, the payout ratio for 2019 will be around 54%.

This means that DBI should be more than capable of continuing to growing the dividend and investing in its core business.

Based on the expected earnings above, the forward P/E ratio works out to 12.6. This is significantly undervalued if you believe management’s projections for 2021 EPS of $2.65-2.75. If management achieves EPS of $2.70 in 2021, the stock would be at $34.02 given the same valuation as today. This represents 46.39% upside from the current price.

Dividend/Options Income

Given the current price of $23.24 and an annualized dividend of $1.00, DBI currently yields 4.3%.

The company hiked its dividend from $0.80 per year in 2017 to $1.00 per year in 2018, a 25% increase. Going forward, Designer Brands is likely to increase its dividend somewhere between its 3-year CAGR rate of 7.72% and 5-year CAGR of 21.67%. This partly depends on how much management devotes to buybacks as there is currently a $500 million buyback program still in operation. Management also may devote more cash going forward to digital marketing efforts which would also lead to a slower growth rate.

Either way, the company will continue to create value for shareholders through low debt and strong cash generation, whether it be through buybacks, dividend increases or capital investment.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Over the last five years, DBI has had a dividend yield between 3.3% and 5.5%. Given the chart above, we can see that most of the time has been spent under 4%. The ideal yield for the stock would be over 5%, as the stock has not traded over this for any considerable period. This would be a price of $20 per share based on the annualized dividend of $1.00

Source: DBI Option Chain

Given the recent volatility of the stock and target yield of 5%, we can use premiums from options to collect income while waiting for the stock to drop to a price that accomplishes this goal.

The Jun 21st 2019 20.0 strike put currently has a premium of around $0.48. This means that by selling a naked put on DBI, we receive a return of around 2% compared to the current price of $23.24. The $20.0 strike price represents 13.94% downside from the current price. If the contract is exercised, the adjusted cost per share will be $19.52. Our yield would be 5.12%, which is more than fair to hold the stock of a company that we’re bullish on. The risk would be any downside below $19.52.

The reason we picked the June contract is that earnings will likely be reported at the end of May, giving the stock enough time to rebound should DBI have another bad quarter. If the contract expires worthless, we will continue selling naked puts at a price that gives the stock a 5% yield.

If the shares are assigned to us, we will sell a longer-term covered call on the position.

Source: DBI Options Chain

The January 17th 2020 22.5 strike calls currently have a premium of around $2.15. The strike price represents upside of around 8% from the current share price, with the premium representing a 9.25% return on the share price. With three expected dividend payments before January, the dividend yield for the period is 3.23%.

Total, 12.48% would be received between dividends and the option premium, with a maximum potential return of 20.48%. Any downside below the break-even price of $20.33 would carry same loss as any other long position and any gain over the strike price would not be realized.

The 30.0 strike represents an upside move of 29.09%, with a premium around $0.85, or 3.66%. The three dividend payments before January means that the total return from the dividends and premium would be 6.89%, with a maximum potential return of 35.98%.

The break-even price would be around $22.39, with any move below this resulting in a loss.

Risks

Investing in any stock inherently carries risks, and DBI is no different. Some potential risks include failing to successfully drive growth in DBI’s digital platform, failure to keep customers in the loyalty program, changes in consumer preferences, economic recession, continued trade tariffs/war with China leading to higher costs, mass Stein Mart closures, general leasing/real estate risks, foreign exchange risks and Amazon.

Conclusion

While the sell-off resulting from the poor quarter is unsurprising given DBI’s position in the retail sector, the company has several factors that make it an intriguing investment. With as strong balance sheet, new growth strategy that has proven successful in its early phase, and growing dividend, DBI is an undervalued company with plenty of room to go higher. The recent volatility in the stock has also spawned lucrative options premiums, allowing for a variety of different strategies that can be used to boost the already high 4% yield from dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.