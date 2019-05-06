Don't Buy Any More CMS Right Now

Overall CMS is a great utility, but I'd advise dividend investors looking to increase their utility exposure to focus on other stocks.

The company is also more leveraged than counterparts in the utility sector.

The stock has good momentum and value despite trading above its 5-year average PE.

Written By Sam Kovacs

Introduction

CMS Energy (CMS) has a dividend yield of 2.80% and is trading at $54.58 per share. According to my M.A.D. assessment, CMS has a Dividend Strength Score of 82 and a Stock Strength score of 55.

I believe that dividend investors who own CMS should hold on to this good dividend stock; however, for those who are looking to initiate a position, I’d suggest looking at other utility stocks (I talk about this at the end of the article).

CMS Energy Corp. is a utility company operating in Michigan. It is engaged in independent power production and owns power generation facilities fueled by natural gas and renewable sources.

This article will be divided into two parts: dividend strength and stock strength.

I look at stock and dividend strength as 2 distinct subjects. A high dividend strength score indicates that the company has a good combination of dividend safety, dividend yield and dividend growth potential. Whereas a high stock strength score is an indicator that the share price is likely to increase in upcoming quarters. Dividend investors can achieve the best results by picking stocks with a good combination of dividend strength and stock strength.

Dividend Strength

Dividend strength can be broken down into a) dividend safety and b) dividend potential.

Both are equally important, and both will be analyzed within this article.

To evaluate the dividend safety, I will look at payout and coverage ratios. The company's dividend potential is measured by looking at the current dividend yield, the dividend's historical growth as well as the changes in the revenues and net income over the recent years.

Dividend Safety

62% of CMS Energy's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 29% of dividend stocks.

Operating cash flow payout also gives a good idea of a company's ability to pay its dividend, and gives a more complete picture than simply looking at the earnings payout. CMS pays 24% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 52% of dividend stocks.

Like most utilities, CMS has high levels of capital expenditure and as such consistently generates negative free cash flow.

CMS Energy's payout ratio is very satisfying according to these metrics.

31/03/2015 31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $1.1000 $1.1800 $1.2600 $1.3500 $1.4600 Net Income $1.72 $1.75 $2.10 $1.79 $2.21 Payout Ratio 64% 68% 60% 76% 67% Cash From Operations $5.76 $5.43 $5.86 $6.30 $5.67 Payout Ratio 20% 23% 22% 22% 26% Free Cash Flow $-1.56 $-1.84 $-1.50 $-1.41 $-3.48 Payout Ratio -71% -64% -84% -96% -42%

Analyzing interest and debt coverage ratios along payout ratios give us an idea of the payout ratio's stability. If a lot of the company's earnings go towards paying interest, the financial leverage makes the company's bottom line more affected by variations in revenue.

CMS can pay its interest 8 times, which is better than 74% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered very satisfying for a utility stock

The company can cover all of its current debt twice. CMS Energy has a better debt service coverage ratio than 26% of stocks. This level of coverage is quite good for a utility.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that CMS’s dividend is safe.

Dividend Potential

I then move on to analyzing the company's dividend potential (i.e.: its ability to pay us a good dividend which grows at a satisfying rate).

CMS Energy has a dividend yield of 2.80% which is better than 61% of dividend stocks, despite being close to all-time lows.

This last year, the dividend grew 5.5% which is slightly lower than their 5-year CAGR of 7%.

This level of growth is sufficient for a stock which yields 2.8%, although I would have liked to see either the dividend yield or dividend growth slightly higher. The slowing rate of dividend growth isn’t great, however.

Over the previous 3 years, CMS Energy has seen its revenues grow at a 2% CAGR and net income at an 8% CAGR. It is important for a company to continue growing revenues and net income in order to continue paying and importantly for a dividend investor growing its dividends.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, CMS’s dividend has great potential for growth. The company generates large amounts of cash flow, earnings cover the dividend and have been growing at a similar rate.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives CMS a dividend strength score of 82/100.

CMS has shown dedication to growing the dividend at a stable rate, the company's earnings have been growing at a similar rate to the dividend, and the company can cover its dividend and withstand any potential cash crunch.

Stock Strength

Looking at dividend strength with no regard to other fundamental factors is a mistake many dividend investors make. To pick the most attractive dividend investments at any given point in time, we must also focus on other factors.

Within the company's stock strength score, we look at four factors: value, momentum financial strength and earnings quality.

Each of these factors will be analyzed, one by one, to best understand the stock's underlying dynamics.

Value

It has been proven time and time again, that undervalued stocks outperform overvalued stocks. To assess value, I look at a company's P/E, P/S, P/CFO and Shareholder Yield. The combination of these ratios give a stock a value score out of 100.

Here are CMS's value ratios:

P/E of 24.70x

P/S of 2.22x

P/CFO of 9.62x

dividend yield of 2.80%

buyback yield of 5.26%

shareholder yield of 8.06%.

These values would suggest that CMS is more undervalued than 79% of stocks, which is satisfying.

Value Score: 79/100

I also draw PE lines over a stock chart, very much like Peter Lynch would do while running the Magellan fund. By doing so, investors get an idea of the company's PE range, and therefore serves as an indicator of potential downside and upside.

The chart above suggests that CMS is trading above its 5-year average PE. This would indicate that the stock is somewhat overvalued in comparison to its historical price. This somewhat caps the stock’s price appreciation and dilutes the potential of an entry point at current prices.

Momentum

Most dividend investors disregard momentum and are happy buying on the way down.

I believe this to be an investing mistake which can have dire consequences. Buying losing stocks is never a good idea, even if your main motivation is to receive a dividend.

CMS Energy's price has increased 5.41% these last 3 months, 13.38% these last 6 months and 16.47% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $54.58.

CMS has better momentum than 73% of stocks, which I find to be satisfying. Stocks with good value and momentum tend to outperform the market, and while CMS’s price is getting somewhat heated, it could still appreciate an extra 5-10% in 2019.

Momentum score: 73/100

Financial Strength

Stocks with good financial strength will have reasonable levels of debt, low liability growth - or even decreasing liabilities - and will produce high levels of cash flows in relation to their liabilities.

Financially strong stocks have historically performed a lot better than companies with weak financials. It goes without saying that investors should be extra careful with stocks that dramatically increase their financial leverage.

CMS's Debt/Equity ratio of 4.2 is better than 21% of stocks. CMS Energy's liabilities have increased by 6% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 8.6% of CMS's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that CMS Energy has better financial strength than only 30% of stocks.

This isn’t great. Utilities usually rank lower for financial strength than the median stock in the market. But CMS’s high leverage should be a concern for investors.

Financial Strength Score: 30/100

Earnings Quality

Stocks with high earnings quality will have low levels of accruals and will depreciate their capital expenses quickly. Their assets will also generate large amounts of revenue.

CMS Energy’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -14.9% puts it ahead of 68% of stocks.

45.0% of CMS's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 14% of stocks. Each dollar of CMS's assets generates $0.3 of revenue, putting it ahead of 30% of stocks. Based on these findings, CMS has higher earnings quality than 30% of stocks.

While this is below the total market, it is inline with most utilities. The negative accruals are always appreciated, however.

Earnings Quality Score: 30/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 55/100 which is just okay.

If the stock weren’t trading above its historical PE ratio, and if it were yielding 3% I’d be content. While the stock has good momentum and value in comparison with the total market, and will likely appreciate more throughout 2019, the high levels of debt make me tilt in favor of other utility stocks.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 82 and a stock strength of 55, CMS Energy is a decent choice for dividend investors. While the dividend has good safety and potential and likely to keep growing, at current prices I wouldn’t advise investors to initiate a position or to add any more.

What other utes would I suggest?

Disclosure: I am/we are long DTE, D. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.