April Employment Update: Confirms Expansion Outlook; S&P Fairly Valued

Economic Composite

I updated my economic composite to reflect the release of the U.S. Labor Department's employment report on Friday, May 3. The report showed a rise in non-farm employment of 263,000 in April. The number was well ahead of expectations of a gain of 190,000. Preliminary numbers for the previous two months were revised slightly upward.

Temp employment in April rose 18,000 from the previous month, the strongest gain in a year and a half, and climbed 1.8% year over year. As with the non-farm numbers, preliminary figures for the previous two months were revised slightly upward.

This marks improvement from last month’s report, when I was concerned about the fairly weak year-to-date gains in temp employment and what that would imply for the economic outlook if the trend were to continue. But, for the last six months, temp employment has risen on average a decent 1,000 per month, for an average increase of 1.8%. It's an encouraging sign that employers are seeing enough strength in their business to hire temps at this pace.

The April increase was well ahead of my estimate of 5,000. I’m leaving my forecasts for the BLS temps data series unchanged through the end of 2019. I continue to look for modest monthly sequential increases in the BLS temps data series.

The flattening yield curve remains a source of some concern. The composite includes a numerical “reward” for a positively sloping curve and a “penalty” for an inverted curve. So far this year, the differences in the monthly averages I use for the 3-month and 10-year Treasury rates have reflected a normal curve. But, after falling to a spread of just 10 basis points in April, the potential for inversion is growing. My guess is that rates will rise on the long end this year as the economy continues to expand.

With fairly conservative increases in temp workers as estimates and a positive outlook for the yield curve, the economic composite continues to signal economic growth for the next 12 to 18 months. The composite is likely to range from 0.5 to 2.0 through mid-2020, solidly into positive territory. I do not expect the economy to tip into recession.

The next Employment Situation report is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 7. I expect to provide an update to the economic composite shortly after the report comes out.

Figure 1 below shows the actual monthly values of the economic composite from 1991 through the present and the estimated values through the middle of 2020. In general, the composite remains positive during periods of economic expansion and turns negative during periods of recession. The vertical dashed lines mark the inflection points when the economy is poised to enter recession or has safely exited recession. It typically takes three consecutive months of a change in sign (from positive to negative and vice versa) to confirm a change in outlook.

Valuation Composite

My composite of publicly available forward P/E estimates puts the current forward P/E on the S&P of 2,946 (May 3 close) at 17.9. I consider this fair value.

I prefer to be a more aggressive buyer at a lower P/E, perhaps closer to 16.0, which would equate to roughly 2,700 on the S&P. For now, I would continue to make regularly planned dollar-cost averaging allocations to equities that investors intend to hold for the long term, such as monthly or bi-weekly contributions to a 401(k) plan.

A five-year chart of the valuation composite and the S&P 500 is below. The S&P has recovered from its December low to make a new 52-week high, while the P/E composite has returned to its mid-2018 levels.

Track Record

The model’s historical record is depicted in the chart below. The economic composite predicted the beginning and end of the 2000 recession and the 2008 recession. It also predicted the end of the early 1990s recession. Some of the data series used in the composite did not exist before 1990; hence, the start of the track record at that time.

In the two historical Overweight periods, the S&P rose 13% and 14% on an annualized basis. In the two historical Underweight periods, the S&P fell 18% and 9% on an annualized basis. In the current Overweight period, the S&P has been returning 11% annually.

Methodology

For a full discussion of the Chartwell method, I refer readers to a description of the process in my April 2017, employment update, under the heading “Methodology.”

