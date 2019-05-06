AerCap Still Not Getting The Full Benefit Of Its Quality Operations

I still think the shares remain meaningfully undervalued, but I can’t really complain about the performance of AerCap (AER) shares since my last update, with the shares beating the market with a 16% return – slightly outdoing Air Lease (AL) and outperforming Aircastle (AYR) and Fly Leasing (FLY) by wider margins. The trailing one-year performance still isn’t that robust, though, and there appear to be some ongoing worries about increasing competition in the aircraft leasing space, airline bankruptcies, and the issues around the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX aircraft.

Although delays in the MAX program will be a hassle, it’s a hassle that AerCap can manage. Moreover, I’m not concerned about competition, as few lessors can replicate AerCap’s model and I expect most of the new entrants to scrum with each other over business AerCap really doesn’t want. Although a global recession would be a risk, the long-term trends driving air traffic seem quite resilient and I think AerCap is undervalued below $60.

A Ho-Hum-Looking Quarter, But Some Goodness In The Details

I don’t invest for excitement, so I’m perfectly happy if AerCap churns out boring quarters for the rest of my investing career. The first quarter results were pretty boring, with the company continuing to do a good job with its basic leasing operations.

Revenue was down 1%, but that was driven by volatile sales activity. Core leasing revenue rose 4% yoy (and 2% qoq). Operating expenses were up less than 1% from the prior year (and down sequentially). Combined with the benefits of buybacks and so forth, core EPS rose 27% and beat expectations by about $0.09, while reported EPS was modestly less impressive relative to published estimates (core excludes gains on sales).

Net spread margin continues to decline, down 40bp yoy and 10bp qoq to 8.1%, but this is entirely as expected given the company’s efforts to refresh its fleet. To that end, AerCap added 17 planes to its fleet this quarter and sold 19 from its owned portfolio. With that, the average fleet age declined 0.1 from the prior quarter to 6.2 years. Utilization and yield still remain very healthy.

Bankruptcies Are Part Of The Business

Since I last wrote about AerCap, there have been additional bankruptcies in the airline industry, but I could frankly copy-paste that sentence into every AerCap article. The collapse of India’s Jet Airways and Iceland’s WOW Air got some attention and probably rattled some investors, and Alitalia could well go bankrupt before the next time I write, but this is just the nature of the business. Warren Buffett had a point when he wrote, “If a capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk back in the early 1900s he should've shot Orville Wright; he would have saved his progeny money."

Underlining that point, AerCap management noted that there have been 200 bankruptcies over the last 5 years (that’s more than three each month), with the company directly involved in 60 (that’s one a month). This is just a cost of doing business, and it’s not really even that big of a cost – credit costs are about 1% of leasing revenue on a long-term basis, and the company knows how to quickly repossess and re-lease aircraft (they were the first to repossess from Jet Airways) with minimal fuss.

MAX Issues Are Manageable

When I last wrote on AerCap, I did mention some risk that Boeing’s issues with the 737 MAX could stretch on longer than expected, and that looks to be playing out accordingly. Given that the MAX is about 27% of AER’s order book (by number, not value) and about 41% of Air Lease’s book, long-term problems with this program are not trivial. Still, I see no indication that Boeing can’t/won’t solve this issue, and if anything it is probably helping AerCap’s resale market in the meantime. A multiyear delay would eventually start to create some problems, but even then AerCap would likely just devote more capital to share repurchases and shrink its fleet ahead of the eventual deliveries.

Traffic And Demand Still Healthy

It feels a little cliché, but it’s worth mentioning that underlying demand fundamentals for AerCap remain strong. Air traffic grew 6.5% worldwide in January of this year and 5.2% in February, and that doesn’t show any signs of abating over the long-term. At the same time, most airlines have maximized the daily flight time they can get out of their planes, so there’s really not that much “slack” in the system beyond acquiring new planes. And here too, the story remains steady and familiar for AerCap – AerCap can borrow on better terms than most of its leasing clients, and even those airlines that have access to more attractively-priced capital still often find that it is more capital/cost-effective to lease than to own outright.

The Outlook

AerCap’s return on equity has averaged around 12% over the last decade (a straight unweighted arithmetic average), but I do expect that to decline in the coming years with the company’s fleet expansion program. Even so, I think core earnings will grow around 3% over the next five and 10 years, supporting a fair value in the mid-$60’s. It’s likewise common for these shares to trade at discounts to book value (even though AerCap has a good record of maximizing the value of its fleet assets), but I believe the current discount of 20% or so is just too wide relative to the quality of the business and the generally benign outlook for leasing revenue and earnings growth.

The Bottom Line

Having made some portfolio moves earlier in the year and not finding a lot of great places to deploy capital in my preferred sectors, I’m seriously thinking of adding these shares to my portfolio. Given what the market valuation seems to be implying about the growth prospects, the quality of the company, and the cost of capital, I think conditions would have to change fairly dramatically for today’s price not to be attractive long term. The “but” is that I’ve said things like this before and the market has still done what it has done. Nevertheless, for investors with a higher frustration threshold, I think this is an interesting name to consider even now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AER over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.