A 'Sell In May' Bond Strategy

A strategy that would have owned high yield bonds from November to April and was long Treasuries from May to October would have generated 12.8% annualized returns dating to 1984.

In a pair of popular recent articles, I took a long at the pronounced seasonality of equity returns. Using more than sixty years of data, I showed that U.S. equity returns have been very strong between November and April and below trend between May and October.

Many readers commented that they would still prefer not to "sell in May" when that semi-annual period still posted positive returns. I responded with a second piece that showed that a semi-annual switching between the S&P 500 (SPY) and long duration Treasuries (SPTL) generated market-beating performance with lower risk over a long period from 1973-2018.

If we want to test a market anomaly, we would test and see if it held over longer horizons and across markets. Researchers have shown that this calendar effect has held across developed and emerging markets. One researcher even highlighted that the anomaly has been in place in the United Kingdom dating to the late 1600s. To test this anomaly, we also might see if it can be successfully ported to other asset classes.

In this article, I wanted to highlight a similar switching strategy that would own high yield bonds between November and April and own long Treasuries between May and October. Data is from July 1983 - April 2019 from the Bloomberg Barclays series, the longest available dataset for the high yield portion of this strategy. Average monthly returns of the two fixed income legs of this strategy are detailed below.

Readers can already get a feel that the 'Sell HY Bonds in May' and 'Buy Treasuries' strategy has merit. Five of the top six months for high yield corporate bond returns are in the November - April period. This method would avoid weak returns in September and October. Conversely, the two best returns for long Treasuries are in the May - October time frame, and the only two negative months are missed by this switching strategy.

Over this thirty-five year dataset, this strategy would have delivered a 12.8% annualized total return, strongly besting equities in a strategy that only owned fixed income instruments. As one would expect from a fixed income strategy that owned Treasuries for half of the year, this strategy also had far lower variability and drawdowns. The past year was actually the worst year for the strategy at -3.8%. Only five years would have posted negative returns as shown in the exhibit.

The seasonal patterns that have created the 'Sell in May' phenomenon in equities may even be more pronounced in high yield debt. I have long speculated that historically outsized monthly returns in December and January are driven by a relative dearth of primary supply around the holiday season in this dealer-driven market. Weak performance in September and October could be driven by the end of the "summer lull" in issuance and seasonally heavier primary supply in those months.

This strategy could be implemented at relatively low cost through a semi-annual switching of one of the leading high yield corporate bond ETFs - the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) or the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - and the SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL). You would want to implement this strategy in a tax-deferred account.

While I find this seasonal pattern fascinating, do not expect the high yield ETFs or the long Treasury ETF to regularly show up in my holding disclosures. While this strategy shows great merit, I am unlikely to implement it in my portfolio on a standalone basis. With long Treasuries yielding less than 3%, the absolute returns from this strategy will be lower in the years to come. However, there is enough evidence for me to have this seasonality factor influence the degree of my risk-taking in my individual portfolios and the institutional portfolios I manage. For Seeking Alpha readers, I hope this article shows that the seasonality of 'Sell in May' is demonstrable in a non-equity asset class.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.