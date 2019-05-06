Merger Arbitrage Mondays - New Higher Offer For Anadarko

Merger activity decreased last week, with one new deal announced and three pending deals closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 74 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 4 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 29 Stock Deals 16 Stock & Cash Deals 11 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 59 Total Deal Size $860.16 billion

New Deals:

The acquisition of MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) by Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) for $101.79 million in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. common stock will convert to the right to receive 0.2952 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation common stock.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit INUV 11/05/2018 ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A) $2.22 $1.44 06/30/2019 54.17% 359.47% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.88 06/30/2019 39.95% 265.11% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.67 $5.8 07/29/2019 32.16% 139.75% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $50.39 $42.78 06/30/2019 17.79% 118.08% WCG 03/27/2019 Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) $297.75 $261.5 06/30/2020 13.86% 12.02% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $7.41 06/30/2019 7.96% 52.84% ONCE 02/25/2019 Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) $114.50 $108.03 06/30/2019 5.99% 39.75% LKSD 10/31/2018 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) $6.97 $6.66 06/30/2019 4.64% 30.77% BXG 03/04/2019 BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) $16.00 $15.37 05/15/2019 4.10% 166.23% RHT 10/28/2018 IBM (NYSE:IBM) $190.00 $182.59 12/31/2019 4.06% 6.20%

Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Red Hat, Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), and Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHT, CELG, BMY, FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.