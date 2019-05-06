QQQ ETF: Skate To Where The Puck Is Going

At the same time, I do not think there is a risk of severe depression or any apocalyptic collapse in the cards anytime soon.

There are good reasons for the market to be close to their all-time highs right now; however, this growth might not be sustainable.

This article is focused on where I believe the Nasdaq will be heading in the next two years and what might be a good asymmetric trade using Invesco QQQ ETF.

This article is focused on where I believe the Nasdaq will be heading in the next two years, and what might be a good asymmetric investment using Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) and leveraging options to do so.

This quarter saw stellar earnings reports from Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB) (legal expenses or fines not withstanding), nudging the Nasdaq to an all-time high. Apple's (AAPL) guidance was also better than expected along with an announcement of a huge buyback program. Fed's indication of holding the rates steady would mean that stocks could continue the current upward trajectory.

However, this article attempts to explain why this upward trajectory might not be sustainable and why the stocks might be heading slightly lower in the next two years.

What Is the QQQ?

For those who don't know, Invesco QQQ Trust is a fund that tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index. Even within this technology sector, the fund has considerably more exposure to the big cap technology names. Their top 5 holdings with the approximate portfolio weightings are:

AAPL at 10.69%. MSFT at 10.56% AMZN at 10.11% GOOG (both class shares) at 8.32% FB at 5.00%

There are several factors here acting as catalysts moving the markets in both directions for this almost two-year trade investment to work. These factors include the valuations, Fed rate hikes (or lack of), a global economic slowdown, the presidential elections in 2020, access to huge cash reserves available for accelerated stock buybacks with the tech behemoths putting a floor on any major pullback, etc.

Before I lay down my investment hypothesis, let's examine both the bull and the bear thesis focusing on factors that I believe could affect the direction of technology sector in the next two years.

The Bull Thesis

The tech behemoths mentioned above have more often than not beaten estimates and delivered spectacular results and growth consistently for the past several years. They continue to have an almost stranglehold in their respective domains and all of them are expanding successfully to new frontiers. In fact, one could be forgiven to argue the only risk they see is among themselves - for example, advertising dollars flowing from GOOG to FB or AMZN.

While some may argue that the bull market is long in the tooth, we would contend that the multiples, at least for these big-cap names, are well justified and there is still room for expansion. The argument that this bull market is the most cautious bull market in recent history and has not reached the euphoric levels of the dot-com bubble does have some justification. In addition, the enormous cash reserves these tech names have access to enables an acceleration of stock buybacks if necessary, and will put a floor on any major dip even if growth slows down a little.

The Federal Reserve has signaled its intentions to hold interest rates steady and indicated that no more hikes will be coming this year. This low interest will continue to lure investors from low return investments such as cash, treasuries and money markets to equities where the returns are much higher and continue the TINA (there is no alternative) effect.

I also think that with the elections coming up in 2020, the U.S. will do its best to negotiate a deal with China allowing both parties to claim some sort of victory to their respective supporters back home. This will remove another uncertainty in the market. Any risk in other mature markets such as the EU or emerging markets will only lead to more money flow in what might be perceived as a more safer bet - with the U.S. economy with big-cap tech names gaining the most here due to their growth potential.

The Bear Thesis

With the QQQ ETF at record overbought levels, it is natural for the valuations to be questioned. Even though the big cap tech firms have beaten estimates quarter after quarter, the growth or the growth story needs to continue to justify the price-to-earnings ratio. In fact their stellar results in the recent quarters has raised the bar and is precisely the reason it becomes harder to repeat this quarter after quarter for the next two years. This does become a tougher challenge as the market cap of these large tech giants approach $1 trillion - and, yes, that's trillion with a "t."

AMZN, MSFT and now GOOG are engaged in a pitched battle for supremacy in the cloud storage and services market. This has been greatly responsible for Amazon's turnaround in profitability and the transformation in MSFT 's growth narrative. While it is not a zero sum game and there is scope for some growth for all, the fact is that a fair share of the future growth for one would come at the expense of the other's growth.

It is true that AAPL has changed the landscape for mobile devices and it will never be the same again. However, their growth selling hardware devices slowed down considerably with the December showing a sharp quarter over quarter drop from 31.9% to 8.2%. While I don't believe AAPL is overvalued by any stretch of imagination given its massive cash reserves, its growth in the future is going to primarily come from its services business. This is indeed a recurring and an immensely profitable revenue stream, but cannot increase its capitalization at the same rate as the iPhone business had done in the past decade, when the whole world was up for grabs.

Global slowdown is another factor that is seemingly looming large in the horizon. Recently, South Korea, a bellwether for global trade and technology had cast doubt over hopes for a quick rebound in the world economy by reporting its biggest contraction of gross domestic product in a decade. In most of the G20 countries, the economic prospects are weaker than anticipated. Risk of contagion persists with a hard Brexit that could drive UK into recession and have negative repercussions to both the EU and Asian economy, which in turn also affects all these big-cap tech firms that have substantial global exposure, undermining their growth.

The 2020 U.S. presidential elections are another factor that will lead to some volatility in the market, with every poll, every nomination and the final run up all coming under scrutiny and having the ability to roil the markets one way or the other.

My Investment Thesis

I believe even though the market could be volatile at times in the next two years, it will remain in a range until the elections results are out in November. I believe the net result would be that QQQ would be neutral to short in the next two years. Of course, as I have been doing since the past 15 years, I believe options are the best way to leverage any strategy especially if there is enough liquidity. For any more explanations on options or the strategies I chose, I will write another article expounding its virtues, pitfalls and strategies that I apply the most, in case I get a lot of questions from my readers. This strategy offers an asymmetric return with the ability to cash in early if the market moves favorably too fast or get out with reduced losses if it moves against you.

Options Strategy

I would go for a long butterfly spread with long-term (Jan. 15, 2021) puts. As mentioned above, in case there are queries on a butterfly spread, I can write a detailed article on the different types of spreads in options and my reasons to choose one over the other.

The quotes and graph below are from my broker platform and might vary slightly from each platform based on the day, time, etc. The bid/ask spread is also pretty wide here, and I am considering the midpoint price. As an example, I am using a unit of one, but you could use whatever is your comfort level is.

QQQ is currently trading at around $191. The trade I will put in is a long butterfly put spread for Jan. 15, 2021:

Buying one put contract at a $190 strike price

Selling two put contracts at a $165 strike price

Buying one put contract at a $140 strike price

Of course, you can increase your trade size using the same ratio to whatever your comfort level is.

Source: E-Trade

The out-of-the-money put options do look significantly overpriced when you apply any options pricing model. I believe this is because there are a lot of traders paying a premium to protect against any downside, and it is this mispricing that we will use to our advantage here. However, this discrepancy will not go away immediately; rather, it will slowly correct over time. This is why the butterfly spread is good as it also takes advantage of the time decay. However, I do not intend to keep the trade until the end of the expiration, and will sell it before the presidential elections results are out.

The midpoint is a debit of around $3.15, which is the cost of the trade. The graph below shows that the maximum profit will be if QQQ is exactly at $165 on Jan. 15, 2021, with theoretical profit of $2184.00 and a profit percentage is 692.39%. On Jan. 15, 2021, the trade is in profit anywhere between the ranges $186.85 to $143.16, as indicated in the chart below. Based on my 15 years of trading, I think it is safe to assume the trade will never make the highest theoretical profit, but I will be content with anything more than 30%.

If you want to sell any time before the contract expiration, you can chose to do so depending on your goals. As you can see in the chart below, I did take a point in time like July 1, 2020, as an example if I were to sell here. The theoretical losses at this date is if QQQ is above $199.80 and the maximum profit of is at a price of 165 and is around $877.61.

The chart below depicts a profit/loss chart for this trade with the green graph symbolizing the profit/loss at a date before expiration too (as an example July 1, 2020) and blue graph at expiration date (Jan. 15, 2021).

Source: Charles Schwab & Co.

Summary

I do think that there are good reasons for the market to be close to its all-time highs right now, and the huge cash reserves of many of the tech big-cap names that make up the QQQ will put a floor on any big collapse. However, there are enough headwinds expected in the market to cause a fair amount of volatility.

I do not think there is a risk of severe depression or any apocalyptic collapse in the cards anytime soon. I do believe, however, that any of the reasons mentioned above could cause a meltdown. In addition, I am also wary about other risks in the next two years that we are not even aware of currently. As I would like to remind readers: "Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence."

The strategy does hedge and might be profitable, even if the market moves up against the thesis for the short term. If the market moves as I have articulated above and ends anywhere close in the range I think it will, it definitely makes for a very compelling risk/reward ratio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in QQQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.