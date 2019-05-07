Third Avenue Management - The New Home Company

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

The New Home Company (NYSE:NWHM) is a US-based homebuilder that was founded by a group of industry professionals in 2009 including CEO Larry Webb, who previously served as the CEO of John Laing Homes (which was sold to Emaar Properties in 2006) and also as the Chief Restructuring Officer at Landsource (where the Fund participated in a debt-for-equity exchange). Over the past ten years, Webb and his team have built out New Home's portfolio to include 20 communities in Northern California, Southern California, and Phoenix where the company controls more than 3,000 lots. The company is also a preferred partner of the Irvine Companies, where it engages in fee-building in select communities within Orange County.

Fund Management has tracked New Home since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2014 but had never previously invested in the company as its focus on luxury homes in some of the most supply-constrained markets nationally had led to strong results and a premium valuation. In 2018, the company faced some headwinds, though, as a combination of higher mortgage rates, a limitation on interest and property tax deductibility, and a pullback from foreign buyers impacted its higher-price point segment of the market on the West Coast. As a result, the company was forced to take impairments on certain projects, leaving overall debt levels at higher-than-ideal ratios spurring a subsequent decline in its security prices, including the company's $325 million 7.25% Senior Unsecured Notes that mature in April 2022 ("New Home Unsecured Notes").

Following those developments, the Fund initiated a position in the New Home Unsecured Notes at a discount to par value. It is Fund Management's expectation that the company will generate enhanced levels of cash flow during 2019 (serving to boost the company's liquidity profile and reduce its overall debt levels) by (i) selling the vast majority of units remaining at its residential project in Playa Vista, California, (ii) completing $35 million of anticipated land sales, and (iii) opening up additional lower-price point communities in Northern California and Phoenix later this year. As a result, the Notes are likely to remain performing credits. If not, the New Home Notes seem to have ample coverage at the implied prices the securities were purchased (60% of total book value or approximately $100k per lot) as well as strong covenants including a change-of-control provision should the company enter into a capital transaction.