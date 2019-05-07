Third Avenue Management - JBG Smith Properties

With more than 6 million square feet of office and multifamily properties in the area, JBG is likely to boost its cash flows (and property values) through higher levels of occupancy and rental rates given supply-demand tension.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) is a US-based REIT that is the largest corporate owner of commercial real estate in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area with more than 17 million square feet of office, multi-family, and retail properties. In addition, the company controls land with various forms of entitlements that could accommodate another 20 million square feet of future development.

The Fund first received JBG Common Stock when the company was spun out of Vornado Realty Trust (another holding in the Fund) as a standalone company in 2017. Nearly a year later, the Fund increased its stake in JBG Common by utilizing a low-cost options strategy to capitalize on the potential of Amazon (AMZN) selecting the company's Crystal City mixed-use complex for its well-documented "HQ2" search. In late 2018, Amazon announced that it would be splitting the 50,000 jobs it planned to add outside its existing headquarters in Seattle between two locations in Northern Virginia and New York City. While the company has since curtailed its expansion plans in New York, Amazon continues to move ahead with its efforts in Northern Virginia with plans to (i) add at least 25,000 full-time employees, (ii) build more than 4 million square feet of energy-efficient office space (with the opportunity to increase the total to 8 million square feet), as well as (iii) invest $2.5 billion in the Crystal City and Pentagon City corridor in Northern Virginia (which has subsequently been re-named National Landing) in the process.

As the primary property owner in the National Landing area, JBG stands to benefit from this enormous investment in two stages. In the near term, the company will gain from leasing more than 500k square feet to Amazon for its initial relocation to the area, as well as selling land to the company for $294 million that will be utilized in the build-out of the 4 million square feet of office space. The longer-term opportunity at National Landing is even more substantial, however, as 25,000 additional employees and $4 billion of investment in the area are likely to lead to a substantial multiplier effect, which could see 75k-100k jobs and residents added to the corridor over the next years.

With more than 6 million square feet of office and multifamily properties in the area, JBG is likely to boost its cash flows (and property values) through higher levels of occupancy and rental rates given supply-demand tension. Further, JBG controls entitlements in National Landing that can allow for an additional 6.9 million square feet of future space to accommodate this growth. As a result, the company seems uniquely positioned to increase its Net Asset Value (NAV) over the medium-to-long term, which could have a meaningful impact on the Fund with JBG Smith Common now a top 10 position in the portfolio at 3.8% of Net Assets.