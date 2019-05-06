McGrath RentCorp: Poised In Prime Positions

Headlines continue to support the company's positioning - the oil and gas industry is in recovery, infrastructure in the U.S. needs rehabilitation and the telecom industry is rolling out 5G.

Furthermore, its asset inventory grew while its debt decreased. As well, it increased its dividend rate.

McGrath reported 2019 first quarter results on April 30th. Against its full-year projection for 5-10% operating profit growth, the company reported revenue growth of 11% and EPS growth of 27%.

In real estate, it's location, location, location. McGrath isn't in the real estate business but appears to be following that industry's strategy. Its business segments are poised in prime positions.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) isn't in the real estate business but appears to have followed that industry's strategy. McGrath is a business-to-business rental equipment provider. All three of its business segments, Mobile Modular & Portable Storage, TRS-Ren Telco, and Adler Tank Rentals, are poised in prime positions.

Mobile Modular & Portable Storage provides temporary office buildings, temporary classrooms, and portable storage units. TRS-Ren Telco rents general purpose test equipment and communications test equipment. Adler Tank Rentals provides both solid and liquid containment solutions.

Political arguments aside, all three segments should benefit from the news in recent headlines.

Signs of recovery in the oil and gas industry continue into 2019 after the 2014 downturn. The demand for energy continues to increase domestically and globally. According to Deloitte's 2019 outlook, the industry is including long-term issues such as sustainability, emissions, and recycling in its focus. As well, the industry is redirecting its attention to infrastructure.

It's not just about supply or markets-infrastructure matters. Building and expanding pipelines, processing facilities, import and export terminals, storage facilities, and LNG plants is a vital but often underappreciated part of the value chain."

An oil and gas infrastructure build-out should benefit McGrath's Adler Tank segment through demand for its liquid and containment solutions.

On April 30th, the United States' crumbling infrastructure was the focus. The need to address infrastructure is believed to be one of a few bipartisan issues.

President Donald Trump and leading Democratic lawmakers agreed a plan to overhaul U.S. infrastructure would need $2 trillion, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says."

During infrastructure and construction projects, utilization should rise for products such as temporary offices and portable storage supplied by McGrath's Mobile Modular & Portable Storage segment.

On May 3rd, an event at the White House focused on rolling out next-generation 5G wireless networks and boosting rural broadband internet access. According to the Washington Post in early April, there is a serious concern that U.S. companies continue to lag foreign competitors in the manufacture of 5G technology components.

The wireless networking gear the industry relies on still comes from foreign suppliers: four companies, Sweden's Ericsson, Finland's Nokia and China's Huawei and ZTE, account for two-thirds of the global market for telecom equipment, according to analyst estimates."

During a CNBC Fast Money segment this week, the panel noted a horde of companies is stretching to link their identity to the 5G fervor. Demand for testing equipment supplied by McGrath's TRS-Ren Telco segment should be driven by the 5G roll-out.

In all three scenarios, demand should continue over the longer-term providing McGrath ongoing benefits. In 2019, the company expects operating profit to grow 5% to 10% over its 2018 performance.

McGrath's 2019 First Quarter

McGrath's "location" or positioning prowess was reflected in its 2018 first quarter results. In each segment, the utilization metric at the end of the 2019 first quarter was greater than the quarter-end utilization for the first quarter of 2018. The company's rental revenue improved 11% year-over-year from $74.3 million in 2018 to $82.7 million.

Adding improved services and improved sales to the rental revenue drove an increase of 16% year-over-year to total revenues of $122 million in the 2019 first quarter.

Net income improved 28% year-over-year while McGrath's diluted EPS improved 27% from $0.59 in 2018 to $0.75 for the 2019 first quarter.

Reflecting its stewardship of capital, McGrath increased the net book value of its rental equipment to $913 million from $901 million at 2018 year-end while, impressively, decreasing its debt to $289 million from $299 million in the quarter. Further, in February, McGrath announced a dividend increase from $1.36 to $1.50 annually. It marked the 28th consecutive annual increase to its dividend.

Room For Improvement

Though the rental equipment provider is benefiting from improved industry conditions, there are still opportunities for expansion and advancement.

While there is still room for improvement in the oil and gas industry, Adler Tank Rentals also sees opportunities for expansion outside energy markets.

In its Mobile Modular & Portable Storage segment, geographic expansion presents real prospects as does further penetration in its existing markets.

In 2019, McGrath already has plans to expand into two new geographic markets.

McGrath expects the 5G roll-out to demand increased expertise at TRS-Ren Telco.

We're in the early innings of a significant technology cycle. There's still a lot of things that we need to learn about how this is all going to unfold. Much of the work to date that we've seen has been work on devices and chip development and that's been in the lab. And, there hasn't been much happening in the field yet, on the towers. This is a real positive for our general purpose business. There are devices and equipment that haven't even been invented yet that will be taking advantage of the Internet of Things. A lot of that is going to take place in the lab. So we see this future unfolding of 5G as a balanced business opportunity in the lab and in the field."

Summary

McGrath has positioned its segments to serve multiple industries with significant growth potential. The market has noticed. Its share price is inching closer to its 52-week high of $68.79 from June 2018. For the past five years, its forward price-to-earnings ratio has averaged 18.6. This would mean an investment in the range of $63.80 would be fairly valued.

