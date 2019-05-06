Canopy Swings Yet Again

As might be expected, the management team at Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) is hard at work, yet again, allocating the capital they raised from Constellation Brands (STZ). With billions of dollars in cash on hand, the company is working to expand into new markets not only through organic means but also by acquiring cannabis-oriented firms that already have a firm presence in their respective regions. This latest move, the company's decision to acquire C3 Cannabinoid Compound Company, a subsidiary of Bionomica SE. This move, though costly, especially in relation to the sales generated by C3, has some merit for Canopy and it could, as time progresses, pave the way for additional value creation for investors down the road.

A look at the transaction

For around 20 years, Bionomica SE has been working with cannabis and, as a result, its subsidiary, C3, has five different medicines on the market today. Currently, those medicines, collectively referred to as dronabinol, are distributed in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Denmark. In Germany alone, the company counted 19,500 patients in its 2018 fiscal year, up 85% compared to a year earlier. According to management, this drug is reserved for patients experiencing nausea and vomiting associated with treatments that fall under oncology and palliative care, as well as for cancer-related pain. In Germany alone, the drug is approved for anybody experiencing chronic pain for any condition that falls under palliative care.

Last year, C3 generated revenue of 27.1 million euros or about C$41.5 million. Given the growth seen in Germany compared to 2017, it's likely the growth rate of sales is impressive, but without further details from management, there's no telling what the revenue trend for the business is. Even so, the picture was appealing enough to Canopy that it convinced the company to acquire it in an all-cash deal valued at 225.9 million euros or about C$342.9 million. This looks high relative to revenue, but it's also important to keep in mind that it's not just the business as-is that Canopy is interested in, it's in synergies related to product mix and distribution facilities.

You see, through its Spectrum Cannabis business, Canopy already caters to a significant number of clients throughout Canada. While the biggest opportunities for the cannabis industry are on the recreational side of things, growing on the medical side is important too. Subject to approvals on a per-country basis, there should be opportunities, in the long run, for Spectrum Cannabis and C3 to engage in some cross-over of offerings, but as management indicated, another area of synergies could be related to clinical trials both firms are undergoing where the sharing of information can be valuable for the future success of the company's medical offerings.

On the distribution side, C3 already owns two facilities (both in their expansion phases) geared toward the natural extraction and synthetic cannabinoid production of cannabis-related products. Add to this the other infrastructure and relationships that C3 has throughout the parts of the EU in which it operates, and Canopy can benefit from those assets as it expands globally too.

This could open the door to a large market

Without having more data (which I don't believe is likely to come out), it's difficult to tell just how appealing or unappealing this deal is, but if you assume that the cannabis space is as large as has been indicated by some parties, the upside of having an established market player with brand recognition and distribution facilities in one of the world's largest markets is significant.

According to Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB), one of the largest players in the cannabis industry and one of the few businesses in the space that can hold a candle to Canopy's size, the upside from here is big. In Canada, the medical cannabis industry opportunity stands at about $3 billion in size. Throughout the US, Latin America, and the EU nations as a whole, this market for medical cannabis is far larger at about $70 billion. In the EU alone, there are 465 million people, 82 million of which are located in Germany alone.

If you break down some of the cannabis opportunities into individual markets, the picture for industry participants is quite appealing. The market for treating anxiety, for instance, could be as large as $18 billion. For PTSD treatment, the figure is about $10 billion per annum, while the entire pain relief market is forecasted to grow, eventually, to $90 billion in size. The sleep market is even greater with $100 billion in opportunities down the road, while the health and wellness space is forecasted to grow to more than $1 trillion in size over the next few years.

Takeaway

During this time, it should come as no surprise that Canopy is growing rapidly via acquisitions. Now is about the best time the company could be doing it. That said, while growth is great, growth at all costs is bad, and if management is making deals that don't make sense fundamentally, this will eventually catch up with the business in the form of fundamental underperformance. Given the low level of revenue generated by C3, I was initially skeptical regarding the price paid by Canopy, but when you take into consideration the benefits besides revenue that the business gets, namely the multi-country presence and R&D crossover, the value proposition looks to me to be a lot better.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.