White Brook Capital - Groupon, Inc.

Earlier this quarter White Brook published research on Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). The presentation can be found under “Investment Theses” on White Brook Capital’s website. Groupon is a deep value investment that while meaningful, is not a top 3 investment in terms of current allocation. I expect to realize the fullness of value over an extended period.

In 2011, Groupon was an innovative company that married the internet with group purchasing. It was a time-tested source of successful innovation: use a new distribution platform to introduce a new audience to an existing source of value creation. For merchants focused on maximizing their gross profit dollars and customers reeling from the Great Recession and growing more comfortable with online purchasing, it was a great match. Its service drove large volumes to its merchant clients and its sales force used that volume to establish trusted advisor relationships.

Since, the stock has fallen by over 75% as its client growth has turned to decline, and its volumes have stagnated.

Core to Groupon’s meteoric rise was the product it sells – access to deals. While a good or service typically has incremental costs associated with generating that good or service, Groupon only sells access. The manufacturer or service provider is responsible for the cost to manufacture and fulfill. Margins are high and Groupon was well compensated for finding an audience. The key for Groupon was cost efficiently generating that audience. By being first and by being good at what they did, they built a business.

As the saying goes, “your margin is my opportunity,” and Groupon’s success attracted copycats. The technology necessary to generate and redeem vouchers is relatively simple, needing few partners, and only the ability to generate an audience for a deal and a merchant to offer that deal. While that audience may be smaller and less suitable for long-term success with one provider than another, for a particular small merchant, it’s difficult to know that ahead of time and which provider is most appropriate. Adding to difficulties, the voucher redemption process was emasculating in the best circumstances. The economy, throughout the sector’s life, has also been in expansion, a headwind for a somewhat difficult to use deal product as its somewhat affluent audience experienced growing salaries and opportunity dampening the willingness to spend time searching for deals. As these dynamics played out over years, the most serious challenger to the throne in the heyday, Living Social, backed by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and once valued at $4.5 bn, was purchased by Groupon in 2016 for an immaterial amount.

There are very few potential competitors to Groupon today with the breadth that it has, with most potential providers helplessly conflicted. Credit card companies, payment processors, and banks are paid on a percentage of transaction value. Their incentive is for consumers to spend as much money as possible with their card, not to drive volumes to a particular merchant. Best case, they encourage spending that otherwise wouldn’t occur – a more difficult proposition than directing spending to a particular merchant, as Groupon does. New financial technology players generally fall into the same bucket. Instead, over the past decade, companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) have gotten stronger. While offering a different proposition, they vie for mindshare within the SMB customer base and also promise to drive volumes. Groupon’s sales force’s trusted relationship is less special than it was, while the need to define the IRR of the deals is greater. It can compete on that basis, but it has to continually prove its proposition.

For Groupon to be successful, it needs to be easy to use and relevant. While its competitors have atrophied, it has invested in solving the easy to use piece, having developed card-linked offers some years ago – if only deploying it now. Everyday relevance across a wide populace is a far bigger issue. As alluded to earlier, the continuing macroeconomic strength dampens organic mindshare gains, both for merchants and for consumers. Additionally, the site and the app haven’t evolved as the way we use our devices have. Groupon, probably wisely, realizes that people are unlikely to download two of its apps, but both the site and the app don’t encourage deep, every-day, use. Its marketplace of deals is thin and poorly arranged – designed to give the illusion of depth rather than feature specials, make search easy, and be a resource for consumers. It needs to be.

Groupon's balance sheet has a significant amount of cash, and the deals it does sell continue to generate a lot of cash flow. Groupon is wisely reinvesting some of that cash flow back into the business, but even despite that, at these levels, the company generates in excess of 10% of its market capitalization in cash flow and trades at less than 5x EBITDA. That makes sense only for a business in terminal decline. I don’t believe that should be true, and if that trend can be nudged up to low growth, very healthy returns are likely.