Archer-Daniels-Midland: Quality Company In An Unattractive Industry

I’m constantly on the lookout for attractive DGI values. As the market rises, creating new record highs, this search is becoming more and more difficult. I know I complain about this from time to time, but in reality, as someone who’s nearly fully invested, this frustrating search is actually a fairly nice problem to have. Since a basic tenet of dividend growth investing in a long term, equity-focused, buy and hold-type mindset, I suspect that most DGI investors are in a similar boat.

The fear of missing out (FOMO) is a constant issue for many investors. It’s what causes irrational momentum to build in the markets, sometimes leading to bubbles. In a market like this, investors who feel as if they’re underweight equities are constantly on the lookout for attractive values or strong momentum plays to hitch their wagons too. Oftentimes, I think, this leads to getting stuck in value traps or buying shares when they’re too high. Thankfully, this isn’t really an issue that dividend growth investors have to deal with because of their equity-heavy, long-term focus. But even so, I’m sure that I’m not alone in looking for deals.

To do so, I’ve had to expand my horizons a bit. I’m always happy to take a look at stocks that I’m not as familiar with if they appear to be cheap at first glance. However, I’m also going to stay really disciplined and not sacrifice quality for value in this situation. Remember, the market is at all-time highs and therefore, I think it’s more likely than not that investors putting a lot of money to work right now are buying high, rather than low (in the short term, from a macro sense, anyway). So, when one of my subscribers asked me about Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) and a quick check showed a current valuation that is much lower than historical averages, I was happy to take a deeper dive.

It had been years since I’d taken a close look at ADM. Generally, the cyclical nature of the agriculture sector is enough to keep me away. There are a handful of well-known dividend growers that operate in this segment of the market, so obviously over the long term, these business models are successful, yet the volatility that names like ADM experience on the bottom line makes them difficult to evaluate and therefore, to own (for me, at least).

ADM is in the business of buying and selling agricultural commodities. That’s obviously an oversimplified point of view for a $25b company, but that’s basically it. Along the way, ADM does process certain crops and it has a large, sophisticated storage facility network. ADM is responsible for breaking down things like corn and soybeans into sweeteners, starches, oils, and ethanol. It is also a leader in soybean processing, creating products that both humans and animals eat worldwide. One of the primary reasons to own ADM is the simple fact that living things need to eat. That is a fact of life and I do enjoy investing behind trends that will never change.

The food business isn’t an inherently bad one to be in. Although things like corn syrup get a bad rap from the health foods movement, they’re pretty much ubiquitous in processed foods these days. This could change though. We’re seeing more and more awareness of ingredients labels by consumer and things like corn syrup are starting to get drowned upon (the recent Bud Light commercials come to mind). Ethanol has been viewed as a natural fuel source (or at least, a natural additive to fossil fuel sources). This segment of ADM’s business is highly dependent on ethanol-related regulation/legislation though, which is worrisome to me as a potential investor. And consumption of soy (and soy-related products) as an alternative protein source is on the rise. Global population growth isn’t expected to stop anytime soon, so that bodes well for ADM.

In a globalized world, it makes a lot of sense for farmers and buyers to use middlemen who’re able to get the commodities where they need to be. However, even at scale, it’s clear that ADM doesn’t have a whole lot of advantage relative to competitors because the company’s margins are so thin. ADM’s gross margins typically hover in the 5-6% range and its net margins are lower, usually coming in the 2-3% range.

I generally have an issue with low margin companies. When margins are low it’s difficult for me to feel as if I’m receiving ample margin of safety of my investment. Furthermore, an investor in ADM needs to be up to speed on the agricultural markets and relevant commodity prices. This isn’t an area of the market that I typically follow. For instance, when doing due diligence, I don’t know whether or not the soy spread bushel price that ADM locked in during any given quarter is good or not.

I don’t pay all that much attention to weather events that aren’t local (and these sometimes have large effects on livestock markets). In one of the analyst notes I read when doing research for this piece, the African Swine Fever came up. Who knew that ~20% of China’s pig herd has been killed by this disease recently? Not me. But, that’s the sort of thing that I should know as a potential ADM investor because one of the trickle down effects on this swine disease is likely to be increased soy consumption in China.

Those are just a couple of examples, but I think you get my point. When it comes to the market, they say buy what you know. I know my way around a farm. I grew up in a rural area, I’ve worked in agriculture, and I own a few heads of livestock myself. However, I don’t know anything about the globalized, industrialized agricultural market. All of my dealings are local and while it’s certainly possible for someone who’s not involved in the industry to learn it, there are just so few DGI companies operating in this space that for me, it just wouldn’t be worth it to take the time and energy to research and monitor. In short, I harken back to the “buy what you know” rule.

As we’ve seen with ADM over the last year or so, it doesn’t take a whole lot to really disrupt their business. The current trade war with China has been a real headwind for ADM. It’s affecting them more than many of the companies that I track. China’s population growth has been a major tailwind for ADM in the past. This trend is still intact and if a trade agreement is completed by the U.S. and China in the near term, that will certainly be a bullish event for ADM. However, that’s still up in the air and I don’t think it’s a great idea to speculate on political agreements.

While I may not know much about industrial agriculture, I do know my fair share about how to evaluate a company’s balance sheet and financial strength. The stock market prices are largely based upon future estimations and not being able to accurately predict trends is an issue when it comes to my lack of industry knowledge; however, as a retail investor, I can rely on analysts for those sort of predictions. So, with that in mind, let’s dive into the numbers.

First and foremost, I want to give kudos to my subscribers who were discussing ADM. You guys and gals thought the stock was too cheap late last week and apparently you were right because (before I could even finish my personal research) it was announced that ADM's CEO, Juan Ricardo Luciano made a significant insider purchase, increasing his personal position in the stock by ~23k shares. News of this purchase, combined with a BMO Capital upgrade of the stock on Monday, sparked a ~6% increase in ADM’s share price. Since then, the upward momentum has continued and we’ve seen the stock move from ~$41 to ~$44. Congrats to any who got in before the recent bump. In this piece, I’ll be taking a look at the stock’s value from the $44 level.

Since 2016, ADM has embarked upon a nice uptrend with regard to its bottom line results. On A GAAP basis, the company’s EPS was $2.16 in 2016, followed by $2.79 in 2017, and then $3.19 last year. Analysts' consensus for 2019 EPS is currently $3.22 and the 2020 consensus estimate comes in at $3.80. This is good news because ADM had a couple of down EPS years prior to 2016 and while it’s clear, looking back on history, that this stock moves in cycles, the analyst bullishness seems to point towards the idea that the current cycle is not over with. Yet, these cycles are hard to time and I think that sort of thinking is best off left to traders, not investors.

Right now, ADM is trading for ~13.9x ttm earnings, which is below the stock’s long-term (20 year) average P/E of 17.2x. It is worth noting, however, that the stock’s average P/E ratio over the last decade is just 14.5x, so while the current multiple on shares is still lower, the margin of safety doesn’t appear to be quite as wide.

Over the last 5 years, ADM’s margins, albeit low, have all remained fairly steady, which points towards a solid, mature business. However, the company’s sales have been in a somewhat steady decline over this same period of time. ADM is one of four main global agribusiness companies in the world and all of them continue to compete with each other via M&A. While ADM’s earnings have been strong over recent years, the company has made it a habit of not only producing negative top-line growth, but also, negative cash flows. This worries me as a DGI investor and it also leads me to believe that the company has relatively little room, in terms of its capex profile, to make a big, meaningful, acquisition that might further consolidate its industry and potentially give the company a bit of a moat. Right now, I don’t really think ADM has much of a competitive moat (as discussed earlier, its low margins are a problem in this regard).

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

I don’t like owning no-moat businesses. And while it’s true that the company checks many of the main boxes I look for in a DGI investor: strong balance sheet (ADM has relatively little debt, at just ~7.7b and an A S&P credit rating), strong history of dividend growth (according to the CCC list, ADM has increased its annual dividend for 44 consecutive years), and a buyback that is successfully reducing share count (over the last 5 years, ADM’s outstanding share count has been reduced by ~12%), I’m just not sold on the company (or more accurately, its industry) itself. The way I see it, ADM management could get just about everything right, have this company firing on all cylinders, and still, due to the nature of the global agribusiness space, it still wouldn’t have massive upside because there is little that any team can do to overcome the macro cycles that drive the business.

Right now, I’m sitting on ~7% cash so while I have dry powder available for a wonderful opportunity if I see one, I’m not stressing out about my equity exposure. I’m long enough the market that the current bull run is generating a ton of wealth for me. And, I have enough cash on the sidelines to be able to make a handful of moves should I come across attractive value. ADM is cheap, but I think the recent move in the stock has seriously narrowed its margin of safety and I’m not feeling compelled to buy shares.

That company’s 3.15% yield is attractive and its dividend growth rate is strong (ADM’s 5-year DGR is 8%, though its most recent increase was lower, at just 4%). I’m seeing a lot of analyst fair value targets in the $46-$47 range, meaning that short-term upside could still exist. If a trade deal with China gets done, I could easily see this name bouncing back above $50 and continuing on towards prior highs. Yet, that’s a ride that I likely won’t have a ticket for.

The market is a big place full of many wonderful companies. ADM appears to be one of them, though I just don’t think it’s right for my portfolio. There are certain industries that I’ve decided to avoid and global agriculture is one of them. But, that doesn’t mean it isn’t right for yours. Happy hunting!

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.