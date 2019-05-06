U.S. Bank's Digital Loan Platform Could Be A Game Changer

This could create a strong economic moat for the bank, or it could be a costly mistake if the bank does not keep up with shifting consumer demands or non-banks.

With the competition for mortgages heating up among declining originations, banks that have traditionally seen strong mortgage growth are now facing lower mortgage revenue. In addition, mortgage lenders are having an increasingly difficult time making a profit per loan that they originate (you can read more here where I discuss how mortgage originations are becoming unprofitable). This is forcing institutions that have generally depended on mortgages as drivers in revenue and earnings to seek new alternatives.

U.S. Bancorp (USB), one of the largest mortgage lenders by volume in the US, has not been impacted to the extent of the majority of financial institutions. As you can see below, although production volume is lower, the volume the bank saw in Q1 of '19 was essentially unchanged from Q1 '17. One of the driving factors of this is that the bank is directing a lot of attention and resources on originating loans digitally.

Source: U.S. Bank 10Q

Transitioning into Digital Sales and Transactions

The bank has been placing a heavy amount of focus on its digital capabilities, which has been gaining momentum. A graphic taken from their Q1 earnings slide deck shows that approximately 1/3 of all loan sales are completed digitally, up from ¼ a year ago. This shift of focus has been one reason why mortgages, and loans in general, have continued to grow. According to management from the most recent earnings call: "Nearly 75% of all mortgage loans are completed digitally end-to-end, and that percentage is growing."

Increasing the role of digital loan sales is necessary for institutions that want to continue to compete in the market place. According to Tendayi Kapfidze, chief economist at LendingTree, "There are some lenders that have an almost completely digital process, and some lenders who have a partial digital process. But, ultimately, the industry as a whole, from application to underwriting and processing the application, is moving toward a digital structure."

The lenders that are completely digital are not banks, however. They are non-banks, and are becoming a threat to loan originations and profitability. According to Jamie Dimon, "…non-banks are becoming competitors, and they don't have the same regulations, the same requirements in the servicing or production". By not having to deal with the same regulations that banks have to comply with, non-banks can innovate at a faster pace than their bank competitors. Although the landscape is constantly changing, one thing is for certain: the future is digital.

The Digital Loan Platform Isn't Only for Mortgages

In addition to targeting retail consumers, the bank is also focusing on lending to small businesses through its digital channel. Last September, the bank launched a fully digital small business lending experience that the bank believes has successfully promoted digital adoption by small businesses during its early stages. According to the bank:

"Single-owner businesses within the bank's 25-state footprint can now qualify for up to $250,000 through an all-digital process. The application can be completed on any device - mobile, tablet or computer. Borrowers will be able to review loan terms, and electronically sign documents. The entire process, from application to funding, can be completed same day, often within an hour or less…"

In a world where applicants are demanding a fast and easy process with a competitive rate, the speed of the process that U.S. bank has built out is impressive. However, this is what OnDeck, Kabbage, and other fintech startups already possess. These startups have been making a living from their fast and simple approval process. The one thing that these startups don't have though, are competitive rates. Take a look at the results from a recent Fed survey:

Rates for these digital startups are typically much higher than what you would normally receive at a bank. This is frustrating for small businesses (and all applicants for that matter), but it's just been the price of "fast and simple". If, however, U.S. Bank can compete in this market with their digital platform with more attractive rates (which they plan on doing), then it seems like the bank is setting themselves up to gain significant market share.

Don't get me wrong, this isn't the end for these startups. As the landscape continues to shift to digital, institutions will either have to create their own loan platform or partner with these fintech companies. For example, JP Morgan (JPM) partnered with OnDeck in order to increase their digital footprint, choosing to forgo building a network in-house. Other banks won't have a choice, as building a platform in-house is expensive and will be forced to partner if they want to stay competitive.

Therefore, institutions that can adapt digitally and compete for market share quickly are going to be rewarded with competitive and economic advantages for the foreseeable future. A digital loan platform helps expand into markets where the bank has a limited physical presence that can help generate continuous loan volume. This has been the case for U.S. Bank, as the platform has not only helped generate loan growth, but has improved productivity and provided cheaper, automated services that will improve profitability.

The Risk

U.S. Bank has made progress in gaining market share with their loan platform, and the bank's vision seems clear. However, they are taking on risk by choosing to develop it in-house. In a world where technology is rapidly changing and consumer preferences shift in the blink of an eye, a lot of companies are choosing to not invest time and capital into creating their own technology. Instead, they are outsourcing it, as is the case with JP Morgan, HSBC, BBVA, and others.

The other ongoing risk here too is that even if the bank was to successfully launch and gain market share with their platform, all that could change in the blink of an eye. Thinking back to Jamie Dimon's point on how non-banks are not regulated the same way that banks are by the FDIC, new technologies or channels could form that non-banks could easily adapt to that U.S. Bank could not. Even if the bank can continue to compete, the capital associated with maintaining their competitive advantage may outweigh the costs of outsourcing the technology.

Valuation

Given the performance and track record of U.S. Bank, it trades at a premium to most other banks. The 3- and 5- year average multiple is 2.5x and 2.55x, respectively. As of the end of March '19, the bank was trading at 2.32x tangible book; however, the stock price has increased almost 11% in April and now trades at 2.58x as of the end of Friday. Given this, it appears that the bank is fairly valued. If the loan platform takes off and gains market share, fair value could be higher than what the historical averages suggest. Despite this, the risk vs reward at the current share price isn't there for me as a potential investor.

Conclusion

U.S. Bank's shift to a digital loan platform appears to be working and is adding value to the bank. With consumer preference toward digital showing no sign of slowing down, the economic moat that the bank would create by having their own digital loan platform would be wide. However, there are risks that the platform does not (or cannot) keep up with the ever-changing landscape of the digital marketplace. Given the current valuation, I don't believe the risk vs reward is there as a potential shareholder, but there could be attractive opportunities on any dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.