Lovesac's 10-K Raises More Questions Than It Answers

I maintain a short position in the shares based on what I believe is growing customer dissatisfaction based on deteriorating product reviews and expect sales and EPS to disappoint relative to consensus in the next six to 12 months.

This article is a follow-on to my earnings preview here and my initial piece on The Lovesac Company (LOVE) which can be found here. Lovesac is a vertically integrated retailer of expensive and customizable furniture operating out of 75 stores, the internet and through shop-in-shops at Costco. The company’s product line consists of two primary products, Sacs which are outsized bean bag chairs and Sactionals which are modular sectional sofas. The company also offers accessories such as coverings, pillows, coasters, and more designed for use with its Sacs and Sactionals. The company completed its initial public offering in June of last year and completed a secondary offering in October of last year in which existing private equity investors sold shares.

It was probably a good thing The Lovesac Company issued its 10-K several days after releasing earnings and holding its investor conference call as the questions raised by the 10-K might not have been as flattering as those asked by analysts on the conference call. But first let’s call a spade a spade. I and anyone else who was short the Lovesac got "smoked" by investors’ exuberant response to the company’s fourth quarter earnings for the year ended February 3, 2019 (fiscal 2019). The stock closed up 50% to $44.35 to end the week. I will start with the highlights from the quarter, and then I will discuss the lowlights and some curious disclosures in the company’s 10-K which was filed on Friday.

The Good

The company beat both revenue and EPS estimates in the fourth quarter showing impressive growth including a 64% increase in sales (a whopping 43.5% same-store excluding Internet) to $64.2mn (well above the Street consensus of $56.0mn). EPS of $0.62 ($0.63 adjusted) compared favorably to the Street consensus of $0.50. I thought there was a good chance the company would beat the consensus revenue estimate but miss the consensus EPS estimate. This proved only half correct. Note the fourth quarter is the seasonally strongest quarter for Lovesac as the company reported an adjusted loss for the full year of $0.19 per share. The company forecast 40-45% revenue growth in fiscal 2020 (which ends in February 2020). As I said in my initial report on Lovesac:

“Shorting a retailer that is generating 30% to 40% same-store sales growth would appear to be “suicidal,” so caution is advised. Timing is important and this might take some intestinal fortitude as a short.”

That proved more prescient than the rest of my report unfortunately, at least for now. Digging in to the sources of the EPS surprise we can see that a greater than expected deterioration in gross margin was more than offset by the higher sales and lower than expected advertising and marketing. The company had guided to a 200 basis point (“bps”) decrease in gross margin for the fourth quarter in its presentation to investors in January. Gross margin ultimately declined 340 bps instead from 58.7% in FY18 to 55.3% in FY19. Advertising and marketing came in at 8% of sales which was below the company’s targeted 10-12% range. Had marketing been 10% of sales EPS would have been $0.54 or about $0.08 lower, all else equal. I should note that in my earlier earnings preview I had highlighted the fact that the company had deferred marketing expenses of $3.1 million in FY18, and I was curious if the lower than expected marketing costs in Q4 may have been caused by more deferrals. In reviewing the 10-K this appears not to have been the case as deferred marketing expense in FY19 was zero.

The Bad

In this bull market beating quarterly revenue and EPS estimates and guiding above street consensus is called a “triple beat” by analysts, which I guess is something like a “hat trick” in hockey. Lovesac delivered on that in the fourth quarter and perhaps that’s all investors need or want to know. What follows therefore in the remainder of this article may be of little interest to the bullish majority but will layout the reasons I remain steadfast in my short position with more conviction than ever, especially at the elevated share price of $44.35.

Ballooning Inventory Crimps Free Cash Flow. Looking under the hood not all was grand in the fourth quarter. While adjusted EBITDA was an impressive $10mn (+66% y/y), free cash flow (which I define as cash from operations less capital expenditures) decreased 12% from $5.4mn to $4.7mn even though the company opened no new stores in the quarter. The primary cause of the free cash flow decline (which deteriorated from a $9.5mn loss for the full year of FY18 to an $18.4mn loss in all of FY19) was a ballooning inventory balance. Inventory increased $14.5mn or 125% for the year and 98% per average store in the fourth quarter, well above the 64% sales increase in Q4 and the 40-45% sales forecast for fiscal 2020. It is not unusual nor always bad for a fast growing retailer to have a large disparity between its EBITDA and free cash flow if they are rapidly growing stores. However, in Lovesac's case the company actually shrunk its store base in Q4 from Q3 so the disparity is harder to defend. This bears watching whether one is a bull or a bear on the stock.

Source: Lovesac 10-K

Gross Margin Is Deteriorating. The gross margin deterioration of 340 bps in Q4 was worse than management’s forecast of 200 bps due to tariffs on Chinese goods (as the company manufactures most of its Sactionals in China) and a continued mix shift from high margin Sacs to lower margin Sactionals (although the sales mix only increased from 71% Sactionals in FY18 to 72% in FY19). Perhaps a bigger factor was shipping and handling costs which nearly doubled in FY19 (+97%) from $12.7mn (12.5% of sales) to $25.1mn (15.2% of sales) according to the 10-K thereby negatively impacting gross margins by 270 bps. This is a curious development as one would think the company would be enjoying some economies of scale in shipping and handling as it grows, but it clearly did not in FY19.

Also notable is that shipping and handling is charged to customers and reported in Lovesac’s revenue. Assuming Lovesac does not profit on shipping and handling then this increase contributed 5% to the company’s 63% annual sales growth in FY19. Going forward management guided to a 300 bps further deterioration in gross margin in fiscal 2020. While this forecast deterioration is explained by management to be a function of mix shift and tariffs on Chinese goods as well as the company’s tariff mitigation strategy (it is shifting production from China to Vietnam), I wonder if it also could be due to increasing promotions on the company’s Sactional products. As I noted in my previous article the company had been running a pre-Easter sale of up to 30% off on its Sactional products which began March 28th and ended April 21st (according to a conversation I had with a store clerk). Since then the company launched a new promotion offering an even greater discount of up to 35% on its Sactionals!

Warranty Reserve Seems Too Low. In my earlier article I mentioned the company disclosed it would establish a warranty reserve in FY19. It did, but it was a paltry one representing only $414,000 or a mere 0.2% of sales. Despite a 63% increase in sales in FY19 this represented a slight decline from the warranty expense established in FY18 ($423,000). In other words, it was much less conservative than the year before. Given an increase in the number of disgruntled customers based on a deterioration in Lovesac product reviews on its own site (which I discussed in my original note), I believe the company is under-reserved on its lifetime warranty and thus is likely overstating both sales and gross margins. That is my own suspicion of course. The company’s 10-K does not disclose the company’s return experience, but should returns increase from unsatisfied customers, it could negatively impact future sales and gross margins given the small size of the company’s reserve.

Rent Increased 40% While Store Count Was Up Only 14%. There is a saying among wise retail analysts that when rents represent more than 10% of sales during good times they become problematic in a recession, so that is a metric I like to watch. In fiscal 2019 Lovesac’s rent of $16.4mn increased 40% and represented 9.9% of total sales. As a percentage of showroom sales rent was 14.5%. Now it is likely that a lot of Lovesac’s rent expense is in the form of percentage rents which ebb and flow as sales go up and down so this percentage may not be as problematic in a recession as fixed rents would be. The breakout of percentage rents versus fixed rents is not disclosed, but minimum rent for fiscal 2020 is $9.4mn which would support my sense that a lot of Lovesac’s rents are variable percentage rents.

The Ugly?

Customer Lifetime Value Calculations Seem Off. One of the metrics Lovesac bulls and company management like to cite is the attractive return on investment the company generates from its more aggressive marketing strategy adopted over the past two years. While I would argue Lovesac’s average customer acquisition cost (or “CAC”) of $309 in FY19 (up from $283 in FY18) is quite high for an eCommerce company (I am more accustomed to seeing CAC in the $100 range), the company justifies the expense by comparing it to a metric it calls its customer lifetime value (or “CLV”) which in FY19 was reported to be $1,540 or approximately five times its CAC. Management expects its CAC to increase further in fiscal 2020 but with an attendant increase in CLV. Investors appear to be impressed, but maybe they shouldn’t be after flipping through the company’s 10-K. In the 10-K the company provides the basis for its calculated CLV of $1,540. This is for the group of new customers the company attracted in FY19 which the company calls its fiscal 2019 cohort. According to the 10-K this fiscal 2019 cohort was comprised of 64,686 customers which generated a gross profit of $99,613,884. Taking the gross profit of $99,613,884 and dividing it by the 64,686 customers Lovesac arrives at a $1,540 CLV. All well and good, no?

“We calculated our fiscal 2019 cohort CLV by dividing the aggregate gross profits through fiscal 2019 attributed to the fiscal 2019 cohort (approximately $99,613,884) by the total number of new customers from fiscal 2019 (64,686).”

Source: Lovesac Fiscal 2019 10-K

What confuses me about this seemingly straightforward calculation is how could the fiscal 2019 cohort have produced a $99,613,884 gross profit when the entire company generated a gross profit of only $90,880,821? Does this mean that the pre-2019 cohorts all generated a negative gross profit margin? Unlikely. Is the company’s gross profit used for its CLV calculation omitting some components of cost? Maybe, but it doesn't disclose any. Or is the company’s CLV overstated somehow based on an erroneous numerator? Inquiring minds want to know. I have a hunch but will let you draw your own conclusions.

It doesn't stop there however. The company boasts about increasing its CLV from its fiscal 2015 cohort from $1,071 in FY15 to $1,277 in FY19 and yet the underlying statistics supporting that calculation only generate more confusion. Here is what the company published in its 10-K:

“We calculated our fiscal 2015 CLV by dividing the aggregate gross profits through fiscal 2018 attributable to the 2015 cohort (approximately $41,147,646,) by the total number of customers in the 2015 cohort (38,423 customers).”

Source: Lovesac Fiscal 2019 10-K

What is interesting about that is the math doesn’t work. If one takes the $41,147,646 in cumulative gross profit from the fiscal 2015 cohort and divides it by the reported 38,423 members of that cohort one gets $1,071 not $1,277. Interestingly also, the fiscal 2015 cohort appears to have grown from the 28,882 reported in the company’s initial public offering prospectus. A cohort of customers from 2015 cannot grow in size without the help of a time machine. Needless to say, I am confused.

Conclusion. In my prior notes I have provided some comments on Lovesac’s premium valuation to its peers, although I am pretty convinced valuation alone does not make a stock go up or down, especially a bull-market, narrative-driven stock such as Lovesac’s. Nonetheless, valuation provides a framework to understand the downside risk in a stock should the narrative weaken for some reason. As detailed in my initial report where I saw a 34% deterioration in customer reviews of the company’s Sactional products over the past two years, I believe the bullish narrative will weaken based on a rising number of dissatisfied customers which could lead to a deceleration in sales growth and ultimately a revenue and earnings disappointment relative to Street consensus and maybe even a “triple whiff” in the coming year!

Sources: Yahoo! Finance, Marketscreener.com, Company reports

After this past week’s stratospheric rise in Lovesac’s share price the shares now trade at 2.6x fiscal 2020 revenue (essentially calendar 2019) compared to comparables such as RH and Wayfair which trade in the range of 1.1x to 1.5x. While I do not know what consensus EBITDA estimates are for fiscal 2020 the company is forecasting a slight increase from fiscal 2019’s adjusted EBITDA of $3.4mn predicated on a strong 4Q (because adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be down in the first three quarters combined). With an enterprise value of approximately $600 million Lovesac trades at an almost meaningless 177x adjusted EBITDA, well above the comparable companies range of 6.4x to 7.0x. At the median calendar 2019 revenue multiple of comparable furniture retailers of 0.95x Lovesac’s shares would fetch a $20 price, 55% below Friday’s closing price of $44.30. While I am licking my wounds after this past week, I am doing so with heightened conviction in my short position.

As always, I encourage readers to share their thoughts. Please do your own research and think for yourself before investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are short LOVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.