Altria: A Strong Buy On The FDA's Comments And Decision On IQOS

I will talk about what the FDA's next moves are likely to be with respect to Altria's application to be able to market IQOS as a healthier smoking alternative.

Government action rarely occurs fast. Governments aren't private corporations, and efficiency isn't often a priority with large bureaucracies.

This is why the long awaited decision and comments by the FDA on Altria's IQOS technology are so important. The Federal Drug and Enforcement Agency doesn't often act fast, and this agency had taken a long time to review Atria's marketing and distribution applications for IQOS. IQOS is Altria's new tobacco smoking device, also referred to as heat sticks, which enables people to smoke tobacco with a pipe-like construct that heats rather than burns the tobacco.

The FDA often makes political decisions, and many thought the agency would continue to protect existing cigarette sales that boost the bottom line of both the State and Federal Government.

Still, the FDA finally acted, and the agency approved IQOS to be sold in the US. Specifically, the FDA approved the sale of the IQOS device, Marlboro Heatsticks, Marlboro Smooth Menthol Heatsticks, and Marlboro Fresh Menthol Heatsticks.

The FDA's decision obviously is very important for Altria (MO) and the future of the cigarette industry in the US, but the comments made by the FDA on IQOS at the time of the decision were not covered much by the financial media.

Altria's current earnings forecast for this year is $4.15-$4.27, and the company trades at around 13x this years earnings estimates, which makes the company's price to earnings ratio look historically cheap. Still, even though Altria was able to offset a 5.5% annual decline in cigarette shipment volumes with price increases, shareholders are waiting for the next growth driver. The company has taken positions in the marijuana industry and the smokeless tobacco industry to find the next major growth driver, but neither investment has significantly boosted the company's growth rate yet.

This is why the FDA's comments, not just the agency's decision to approve IQOS for sale, are so important. Altria's IQOS technology already has nearly 10% of the market in Japan, and over 50% of adult smokers in Japan use this technology. If Altria can market IQOS as a healthy alternative to traditional cigarettes, this ability will give the company an even bigger competitive advantage. The average analyst estimate for earnings next year is $4.47 a share, or just around 5% year-over-year revenue growth.

Altria needs to look for additional growth drivers, with cigarette volumes in the U.S. likely to continue to decline and the company's slowing revenue growth. Altria's impressive gross margins of nearly 50% could improve as well, and management will want to balance growth and profitability, since the company's strong cash flow and impressive margins have been cornerstones of the company for many years. IQOS sales at a much higher price point than cigarettes, and the new technology has the potential to significantly boost the company's revenue growth without compromising the company's strong margins.

This why both the FDA's recent decisions as well as the agency's recent comments are so important. The recent comments that the FDA made while explaining why it approved IQOS for sale in the US suggest that the agency is beginning to see IQOS as a healthier alternative to cigarettes for the first time.

The FDA said that "the carbon monoxide exposure from IQOS aerosol is comparable to environmental exposure, and levels of acrolein and formaldehyde are 89% to 95% and 66% to 91% lower than from combustible cigarettes, respectively." Formaldehyde is seen as one of the most dangerous chemicals in traditional cigarettes that many link to cancer, and the fact the FDA concluded that the exposure level of this chemical to people using IQOS devices is around 75% less than the exposure level from traditional cigarettes is a very important conclusion.

The FDA also said, "Additionally, IQOS delivers nicotine in levels close to combustible cigarettes suggesting a likelihood that IQOS users may be able to completely transition away from combustible cigarettes and use IQOS exclusively."

These comments mark a significant departure from the FDA's prior concerns about IQOS that the agency has expressed in previous statements. Previously the FDA was concerned about IQOS resulting in smokers simply engaging in dual smoking, or using IQOS and other traditional cigarettes at the same time.

As I noted in my previous article on IQOS, IQOS devices have been found to release around 30% less nicotine than traditional cigarettes. The FDA's recent suggest that Altria has a strong chance to get the company's additional application to be able to market IQOS as a healthy alternative to traditional cigarettes approved.

If Altria can market IQOS as a healthy alternative to traditional cigarettes the company could take significant market share from competitors and grow earnings much faster than the 5% rate that most analysts are currently forecasting for next year. Gross margins could equal or even exceed current levels of around 50%. If Altria can earn between $4.80-$5.20 a share on strong IQOS sales the stock should trade at 14-15x earnings since the growth rate will be accelerating, or $70-75 a share.

Specifically the FDA comments strongly suggest the FDA is increasingly leaning towards allowing Altria to be the only company that will be able to market its product as a healthy alternative to existing cigarettes, suggesting Altria may be able to control the market for some time.

Altria's stock has struggled over the last year primarily because the company has faced regulatory struggles, but the FDA's recent decision and comments suggest that the agency has changed their opinion on IQOS. Altria has proven the company can consistently grow earnings even in a tough environment. Still, if the company is able to corner a new and possibly high growth smoking market, Altria may be able to grow earnings at a much higher rate than the 5% most analysts are projecting. If you look at IQOS's usage rate in Europe and Japan, it is not unreasonable to think that IQOS could boost Altria's the company's growth rate significantly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.