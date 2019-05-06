Apple's Dividend Growth Results Were Disappointing, But Everything Else Looked Great

This is well below my expectations, but the company did reward shareholders with a $75b buyback (which was above my expectations).

Apple’s (AAPL) springtime (either late April or early May, depending on the year) earnings report is one of the most exciting market moments for me every year. Earnings season is always a fun time for someone who follows the market closely. Apple makes up roughly 10% of my portfolio, so all of AAPL’s reports are fairly high stakes. However, the springtime report is when the annual capital return programs are announced and as a dividend growth investor, this is the most important news to me.

So, let’s skip the main entree of the operational results and go straight to the dividend/buyback dessert. In its Q2 report, AAPL management announced that it would be increasing the quarterly dividend from $0.73/share to $0.77/share, representing 5.5% growth.

To be honest, this was slightly disappointing to me. AAPL has had a history of double-digit dividend growth, so this mid single-digit increase was below par. The company’s dividend yield currently hovers in the 1.5% range and when I own companies with relatively low yields like that, I expect to see double-digit annual dividend increases. However, there are a couple of silver linings and while I was expecting to see a ~10% increase, it’s hard to be really upset when the rest of the numbers from the quarterly report were pretty good and after hours, shares were trading up ~5%.

First of all, I don’t necessarily know if this mid single-digit level is going to become the new normal because I have to assume that the recent Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) settlement and cash payment that AAPL made to QCOM played a role in the slowing dividend growth. That payment will be a one-time headwind for the company and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them return to the 7-10% increase range next year.

Furthermore, the company announced a $75b shareholder buyback. This comes off of a quarter where AAPL returned $27b to shareholders. The company did a $12b accelerated buyback program in February, which accounted for 55.1m shares. It also purchased another $12b worth of shares in the open market during the quarter (resulting in the purchase of 71.7m shares). The company also paid $3.4b in dividends.

That $75b is a tremendous amount of cash being returned to shareholders and while I know that many income-oriented investors will complain that this cash should have been dedicated to the dividend instead, if you’re from the Warren Buffett School of Buybacks, you understand that this is the most tax-efficient way to return cash to shareholders.

I know that some people will also say that a buyback authorization doesn’t mean that the company will actually spend the money. Well, in AAPL’s case, I think it’s safe to say that it will. Over the past 5 years, AAPL has reduced its outstanding share count by 18.8%. This $75b announcement means that management could buy back another ~7% of outstanding shares in 2019 alone. Every time that an AAPL share is retired, the earnings per share on the remaining ones increase ever so slightly.

Also, a reduced share count reduces the company’s dividend liabilities, making it easier for them to provide large, sustainable increases in the future. Every share retired is one less $3.08 check that AAPL needs to cut to shareholders. But, it’s not just about that $3.08. Assuming that AAPL is a long-term dividend growth story, it won’t be all that long before AAPL’s annual dividend amount doubles, triples, quadruples, etc. I believe that AAPL is a dividend aristocrat in the making and therefore, using its strong cash flows and cash position in the present to retire shares is going to save this company a ton of money long term.

All in all, I suppose I can’t be too upset about the dividend when management is being so generous with the buyback. This, combined with the company’s relatively strong results across multiple segments not only gives me peace of mind when it comes to my very large AAPL position, but excitement about the company’s prospects of returning to all-time highs and even surpassing them as we move forward in 2019 and into 2020.

So, let’s move past the shareholder return figures and get into the operational and balance sheet results. AAPL posted $2.46 in EPS in Q2, beating analyst estimates by $0.10/share. Revenues also came in higher than analysts suspected. AAPL posted $58.02b in the quarter, which was $620m higher than consensus.

However great $58.02 might seem, it is worth noting that this figure is 5.1% lower than AAPL’s Q2 results a year ago. Analysts knew that AAPL was going to post slowing growth. However, I think part of the reason that the stock popped after hours was the strong bottom line results (the company was able to maintain high margins) and the fact that management noted that there was a 200bps currency headwind on sales and a ~300bps headwind on margins. The strong dollar has been a common theme in earnings results thus far this season. Although it continues to move higher, I suspect this isn’t going to be a long-term trend and when the dollar moves lower, many of the big, multi-national companies like AAPL are going to see a nice short-term tailwind.

AAPL no longer posts iPhone unit sales, but it has been widely suspected that this segment of the business, which makes up the lion’s share of AAPL’s sales, is facing growth headwinds. The company’s iPhone category produced $31b in sales, which was down from $37b a year ago. Much of the weakness here appears to be coming from the China region, where sales were down some 22% y/y. In post-earnings interviews, AAPL CEO Tim Cook did have positive things to say about the China sales moving forward though. Tariffs are still an issue for this company and it will likely continue to face Chinese headwinds until the trade war between the U.S. and China is resolved, but Cook did say that it appears that the relationship between the two countries has improved since the last quarter and so long as this remains the case, consumer confidence related to AAPL products in China should continue to increase.

While iPhone sales were down, several of AAPL's other, more growth-oriented segments continued to post great numbers. First and foremost, the Services segment generated $11.45b, which is 16% higher than last year’s $9.85b total. Service sales represented 19.7% of AAPL’s overall sales during the quarter. As this percentage continues to increase, it’s likely that AAPL’s multiple rises. Services are viewed as more reliable sales since many of them are of the reoccurring nature. Predictability always warrants a premium in the market. And furthermore, AAPL’s services unit posted gross margin of 63.8% on the quarter (which is much higher than the company’s overall growth margin of 37.6%).

Services has long been one of Apple’s most bullish aspects, in my opinion. People love to focus on the belief that Tim Cook isn’t an innovator, but the way I see it, he had the foresight to focus in on these high margin sales. They also look past the fact that AAPL spends a ton of money on research and development ($3.95b during Q2). AAPL usually keeps things under wrap what is going behind the scenes, but I feel comfortable letting the anti-innovator noise float right by my ears, because I know that Apple continues to invest in itself.

While it’s not always easy to see the benefits that the company reaps from these R&D investments, I think the services category is a clear way to track success. The company continues to invest here as well, which should continue to benefit from the company’s billion+ worldwide device count. Hardware companies get such low multiples in the market that I think AAPL’s attempt to change sentiment and be viewed as a software company is going to be great for investors.

But, it wasn’t just services that posted strong growth. iPad growth was 22% in the quarter and wearables grew at a 50% clip. With regard to wearables, during the opening of his conference call statement, Cook said, “This business is now about the size of a Fortune 200 company an amazing statistic when you consider it's only been four years since we delivered the very first Apple Watch.”

That is pretty amazing. AAPL is now the largest watch company in the world. Granted, this isn’t exactly a sexy business, but I suspect that wearable technology is going to be a growth market for years to come. To me, the next big frontier for all of the big tech names are smart glasses. Many of the popular Silicon Valley names are working on these. I think that AAPL’s success with the watch and successfully integrating it into their ecosystem bodes well for them to succeed in other wearable categories.

This operational success is the reason why AAPL has one of the strongest balance sheets in the world. At the end of the quarter, the company had $225b in cash on the books (plus marketable securities). The company had $101b in long-term debt and $12b in commercial paper outstanding, representing a net cash position of ~$113b. Recently, AAPL has talked about going neutral in this net cash category, which is why we saw the $75b buyback.

At the end of the day, I wasn’t surprised to see AAPL’s share price pop after these results. Even though I was disappointed in the dividend growth number, I agree with those who remain bullish on this stock (both in the short term and over the long term as well). I suspect that once AAPL’s cash pile is used up on buybacks, the company will transition into a more traditional dividend growth company. At that point in time, it will have to rely on cash flows for shareholder returns.

AAPL generated $11b in cash flows during Q2, meaning that the company still has plenty of room to go before its current dividend would be considered unsafe from a cash flow payout ratio perspective. I still believe that AAPL will be a dividend aristocrat one day and my money is where my mouth is in this regard, with AAPL sitting at the number 1 spot in my personal portfolio. Shares are up some 45% from the recent lows, so I’m not sure that now is the time to jump into the name if you don’t own any. However, if you do, all I can say is congratulations after these results. I think you’ve got a long-term winner on your hands.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.