Alibaba, Tencent, And Baidu Heightened Visibility In International Markets

I discuss the rising prevalence of the BAT trio in markets outside of China, led by the tourism boom and also their efforts in various business ventures.

By ALT Perspective

In this week's issue of Chinese Internet Weekly (CQQQ) (FXI), following the discussions on the major stock price movements, my coverage will focus on the rising prevalence of the BAT trio - Baidu Inc (BIDU), Alibaba Group (BABA), and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) - in markets outside of China.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I find the top constituents of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) to be more relevant to the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for an overview and convenient reference in the subsequent sections.

In a week absent of wild swings in the stock prices among the constituents of the Chinese internet sector, Alibaba's jump on Friday boosted its gain to 4.3 percent for the week, enabling it to claim the crown of the top performer among the top holdings of the KWEB ETF. I was just lamenting in the previous article that the share price of JD.com (JD), the largest retailer in China, remained lackluster despite continued positive corporate developments. To my delight, JD.com's stock responded swiftly with a 3.2 percent weekly gain. Meituan-Dianping (MEIT) was one of the rare few which went into reverse gear in the buoyant market, losing more than 3 percent in its share price in a shortened trading week in Hong Kong due to the Labor Day holiday.

Data by YCharts

Among the second-tier stocks, Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) saw its share price soar double-digits percentage at 14.6 percent, bringing its year-to-date gain to 67.8 percent. Another e-commerce player, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), also fared well with a 9.3 percent gain. Ostensibly, the successful IPO of Hangzhou-based Yunji Inc., a Chinese e-commerce service that uses WeChat to promote its products, has brought investor attention to the existing listed peers.

Yunji priced its initial public offering at $11.00 per ADS and saw its share price shot up as high as $18.20, following which profit-taking took place through the rest of the trading hours. Even then, the closing price of $14.15 was a 29 percent premium over the IPO price. Yunji is often compared with Pinduoduo as they both rely on social media platforms to market and peddle their wares. However, Yunji only had 23.2 million buyers in 2018, while Pinduoduo claimed to have 272.6 million monthly active users. Given that losses don't bother willing shareholders so much in such stocks, the vastly larger user base of Pinduoduo is what could actually interest investors.

Data by YCharts

Two weeks ago Bitauto Holdings Ltd. (BITA) revisited a six-year low after it was revealed that Morgan Stanley was assigned the sales agent for a 4.1 million-share block sale. On the contrary, its peer Autohome Inc (ATHM) fared exceedingly well with its 49.4 percent share price appreciation since the beginning of the year. The returns are even more impressive on a three-month basis with its 63.2 percent appreciation. Last week alone, it closed 4.6 percent higher. Apparently, market players have overwhelmingly picked their winner in the mobile car transaction platform.

BAT Trio's Rising Visibility Outside Of China

Having done quite a bit of traveling between China and Europe in recent months, one striking observation was the ability to use Alipay and WeChat Pay for cashless payments. Yes, in Europe as well, not just in China! For the uninitiated, Alipay is the mobile payment service operated by Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of internet giant Alibaba, while WeChat Pay is the payment functionality sited in the billion-user messaging app operated by Tencent.

Sure, the availability of the service is mostly limited to Asian supermarkets and restaurants in the major cities of Europe. Nevertheless, these outlets appear to be in huge numbers at least in the few cities I went to, and I wasn't even in those so-called Chinatowns. Furthermore, that still beats the United States where it seems only at shops and eateries in the larger Chinatowns are Alipay and WeChat Pay accepted. Even at malls not catered for Asians, such as Value Retail Plc's villages in Europe, Chinese shoppers were said to account for 40 percent of the business, and that was 2016 data from consultancy Bain & Co. who believed the number would grow larger with time.

With some help from Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) search, I found a neat map of countries where WeChat Pay and Alipay are accepted and I was amazed at the prevalence of the two mobile payment services! Their fortunes overseas are intertwined with the influx of Chinese tourists making a projected 160 million outbound trips by 2020, according to a September 2018 analysis by McKinsey.

Source: Abacus News

With an estimated 6.5 percent growth per year in the number of outbound trips by the Chinese and assuming a flat expenditure per trip, the outbound trip expenditure is still expected to increase by a mouth-watering 5.4 percent per year to $315 billion by 2020. Given the widespread use of Alipay and WeChat Pay domestically, as well as the convenience of applying for the dreaded sales tax refunds within the payment apps, it is very likely that the lion's share of this amount would be captured by the duo.

Source: McKinsey

It might be difficult for non-Chinese to appreciate the scale of the mobile payment scene in China but a McKinsey chart (as follows) makes it easier to appreciate. In 2017, the transaction value of mobile payments in China was more than 16 times greater than that in the United States! Usage growth is also staggering. By the end of 2017, there were 426 million active Alipay users. A year later, Alibaba said in its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, that "Alipay and its affiliates have over 1 billion annual active users globally".

Source: McKinsey

We are only seeing the early stages of the spillover effect from the vast number of domestic mobile payment users. The potential to benefit further from the travel boom is highly promising. Only nine percent of the Chinese population, or 120 million Chinese citizens, possess passports. This pales in comparison with the more than 40 percent of Americans and three-quarters of those in England and Wales!

In fact, with the authorities in certain countries making proactive engagements with either of the two giant Chinese mobile payment providers, the adoption overseas is expected to be further accelerated. Last month, the Singapore Tourism Board and Alibaba Group inked a new partnership whereby units of the latter's ecosystem such as Alipay and travel booking site Fliggy would work together to engage tourists and lengthen their stay.

Alipay may not even need to be available overseas to enjoy the tourism dollars (or yuan for that matter). Alibaba has partnered with Laox, a Tokyo-based operator of duty-free stores, to enable foreigners to do online shopping on a travel guide website it operates before leaving for Japan. Tourists would then pay for those items tax-free via the Alipay platform.

Non-Tourism Related International Growth Drivers

While tourism has bright prospects for Alipay, Ant Financial is not content with just one channel for growth. It is investing in startups catering to the local markets outside of China. For instance, it recently announced (content in Chinese) it led a series C funding round in Southeast Asian smart retail start-up BLUE Mobile.

Tencent is also making its presence felt overseas in non-tourism related businesses. Its investee companies, JD.com (JD) and Yonghui Superstores, have joined hands to import around 6.5 billion yuan ($965.8 million) of fruits from Thailand over the next three years. Nikkei Asian Review classified the deal as a challenge against Alibaba who has targeted fresh groceries as one of its key growth priorities.

Being a behemoth, it should not be surprising that Tencent's gaming division is also seeing huge growth in its international mobile game revenue. IHS Markit (INFO) reported that Tencent and its peer NetEase (NTES), another Chinese gaming giant, collectively achieved $472 million worth of mobile games net revenue outside of China in 2018, a five-fold increase from the previous year. The successful overseas expansion is comforting especially since the Chinese domestic gaming market remains mired in uncertainties over policy changes.

Source: IHS Markit

With all the above discussions on Alibaba and Tencent, readers may be thinking, how about Baidu? For the Chinese search leader, its large stake in video-streaming giant iQIYI (IQ) is also bringing it international mentions. Story of Yanxi Palace, a production owned by iQIYI, was the most Googled TV show of 2018 globally. The show was reportedly premiered in more than 70 markets abroad, providing iQIYI, and by extension, Baidu, plenty of visibility overseas. The international appeal of the show bodes well for the heavily loss-making streamer as it indicates the company can be a global streaming provider just like Netflix (NFLX).

Market Outlook

As I was finishing up this article, I took a break to watch the live-streaming of Warren Buffett speaking at Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) annual meeting. Buffett revealed that PricewaterhouseCoopers, the auditor for Kraft Heinz (KHC), has not signed off on the 10-K due to some disputes. What came to my mind was those rebuttals to critics of Chinese accounting credibility which were often limited to quoting Enron.

Perhaps soon the defenders of the integrity of the Chinese companies financial reporting would have another strong example to counter the critics? The revelation cannot be more timely when Chinese companies continue to bring ridicule to themselves with 'bizarre excuses' to explain away huge drops in profitability or missed deadlines for reporting earnings.

This week, we have JD.com scheduled to report its quarterly results. Let's hope that the management foremostly surprises on the upside and secondly, provide reasonable justifications for all relevant figures.

On the macro front, it's a busy week beginning with the privately compiled Caixin PMI for the Chinese service sector on Monday. The trade data for April, scheduled for Wednesday release, would also be noteworthy amid the trade negotiation ongoing between the United States and China. Later in the week, we will read about the inflation data and PPI of China.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, INFO, JD, TCEHY, NTES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.